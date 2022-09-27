Read full article on original website
The Wrestling World Begins To React To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Antonio Inoki passed away on Saturday morning at his home in Japan. The pro wrestling legend left us at the age of 79. As you’d expect, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true legend in this business and the tributes continue to pour in through social media.
Sean Waltman: Billy Gunn Being Part Of DX Reunion Might Have Been More Probable Months Ago
D-Generation X will reunite on the October 10th episode of WWE RAW for the 25th-anniversary celebration. WWE is advertising Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman for the celebration, but not Billy Gunn, who is currently employed by AEW. While speaking on AdFreeShows, Waltman was asked about the...
Bayley Reveals Who She’d Want To Join Damage CTRL For Their WarGames Team
Bayley was recently interviewed by WWE Germany’s Die Woche to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including who she would want on her WarGames team besides Damage CTRL. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On who she would want on her WarGames team besides Damage CTRL:
News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More
Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
Booker T Discusses Why He Stopped Taking Backdrops, Mick Foley Not Liking German Suplexes
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to discuss several professional wrestling related topics. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Why he wouldn’t take backdrops after 30:. “That was just me because I always had...
Road Dogg Discusses ‘Crappy’ Interaction With Jonah Hill For RAW Guest Host Period
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know?,” to discuss his experience dealing with Jonah Hill in November of 2011. He was slated to be one of RAW’s guest hosts at the time, but that was cancelled. Road Dogg said,
Report – WWE Considering Changing The Date Of Its Day 1 Pay-Per-View Event
The date of next year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event may be changing. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been some talk that the company will be moving the pay-per-view event away from January 1st. With that being said, the event will remain at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia but it may take on a different date.
Notes On Changes Made To AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane Ian
Multiple changes were made to this week’s AEW Dynamite as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is currently sweeping across Florida, where many wrestlers reside, with Tony Khan informing talent they did not need to attend Dynamite as their safety came first. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland...
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For New Tag Team
Veer Mahaan and Sanga as the tag team, Indus Sher, recently reunited. Last weekend at a WWE NXT house show in Citrus Springs, FL, the two men partnered up once again to take on Andre Chase and an unknown talent. It was the first match they have worked together since defeating Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz at the WWE Superstar Spectacle, an event showcasing Indian talent, in January 2021.
Renee Paquette Comments On Getting To See Jon Moxley Wrestle Live
During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, Renee Paquette commented on getting to watch her husband Jon Moxley wrestle live for the first time in nearly two years at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On watching Dynamite...
Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Superstar
The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with now-former leader Edge. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today that WWE...
Jake Roberts Reveals His Most Painful Injury He Suffered In The Ring
Jake “The Snake” Roberts discussed a wide range of topics including the most painful in-ring injury he suffered on the latest episode of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast.”. The former WWE wrestler suffered a ripped pectoral on an attempted clothesline against Andre The Giant. “I remember...
Update On The WWE Performance Center Following Hurricane Ian
As previously reported, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has temporarily shut down operations due to Hurricane Ian. There was a lot of damage done, as over two million homes and buildings in Florida have lost power due to the hurricane. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter...
Bayley Reveals Her Future Plans In WWE; Her Dream Opponent
Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley suffered a torn ACL last year. The injury forced her to remain out of action for over a year. She returned at SummerSlam and revealed her new alliance with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shira). During a recent appearance on “The Five...
RUSH vs. Hangman Page Booked For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
RUSH vs. Hangman Page is booked for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After RUSH defeated John Silver on this week’s episode of Rampage, Page came down and brawled with RUSH. The show went off the air with Page attempting to hit a Buckshot Lariat on RUSH, but the latter escaped, which resulted in Jose the Assistant taking the bump.
Lio Rush Confirms He Is Cleared, Will Participate In RevPro Event
It appears that Lio Rush is medically cleared to compete. The former WWE and AEW standout took to Twitter to announce an update on his medical status, which you can see below. Rush is set to appear for British wrestling promotion RevPro, and will take part in their J-Cup tournament. The Man of the Hour joins Robbie X, Connor Mills, Will Kaven, and Leon Slater as announced competitors.
Jake Roberts Says His Autobiography Is Nearly Finished
On the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, current AEW manager and WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has said that his autobiography is nearly finished. According to Roberts, the book will be completed within the next month. Talking to Conrad Thompson, Roberts shared...
Breaking News – Antonio Inoki Passes Away
We’ve lost a legend in the world of professional wrestling. Yahoo Japan is reporting that Antonio Inoki has passed away at the age of 79. Inoki died at his home earlier today (Saturday morning in Japan). While the details of his passing have not been announced, it was well known that Inoki had been in poor health for quite some time now.
AEW Reportedly Interested In Top Free Agent
This week on AEW Dynamite, The Forbidden Door was once again unlocked due to All Elite Wrestling’s use of Bandido and Juice Robinson. On the program, Robinson and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley competed in a World Title Eliminator Match before Bandido fell to ROH World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho in the main event.
Sami Zayn Posts Photo Of Himself With A Goat, The Boogeyman Interested In WWE Return
Sami Zayn took to Twitter earlier today to post a photo of himself next to a real-life goat. For those unaware, the term GOAT is used as an acronym for “Greatest Of All Time.” You can check out Zayn’s tweet below:. WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently visited...
