Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
Patrick Reed Refiles $750million Golf Channel Lawsuit
Patrick Reed has refiled his $750million defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee, adding a number of other Golf Channel employees, plus the DP World Tour and its commissioner Keith Pelley. Having finally taken a week off from playing, withdrawing from this week’s Dunhill Links Championship after...
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas
Site: St. Andrews, Scotland. Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72). Prize money: $5 million. Winner's share: $833,333. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Danny Willett. DP...
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Romain Langasque leads after equalling course record at St Andrews
Romain Langasque produced a remarkable finish to equal the course record at St Andrews and grab the early lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The Frenchman made an eagle and five birdies over his last six holes to close an 11-under 61 on the Old Course, one of three being used in the event, to sit a shot ahead of compatriot Fredric Lacroix.
Rory McIlroy was rooting for the Internationals, is excited about the Ryder Cup, continues to bang on LIV and is looking for revenge at St. Andrews
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Just in case you haven’t noticed, not much gets past Rory McIlroy. Not when it comes to golf anyway. So it came as no surprise to hear that the Northern Irishman interrupted his preparations for this week’s Dunhill Links Championship, where he will partner his father, Gerry, in the team event, to take in what was going on at the Presidents Cup. Unlike his fellow Irishman, Shane Lowry (“I didn’t watch any of it.”) and U.S. Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick (“I saw zero of it and couldn't have had less interest in it”), McIlroy tuned in to watch.
Rory McIlroy starts hot at Carnoustie, cools off in first round of Dunhill Links
Rory McIlroy played his first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie and was going along quite nicely when he made the turn. Starting at the par-4 10th, McIlroy made four birdies compared to no bogeys on his opening nine to go out in 4-under 32. The Northern...
Photos: See the merchandise at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship
The PGA Tour hosts its second event on its 2022-23 schedule at The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The Tour season started two weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship, then took a week off the Presidents Cup, where the U.S. won its ninth Cup in a row and 12th out of 14 times the events has been staged.
