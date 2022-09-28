Read full article on original website
Blue Raiders head to Texas for Trinity Forest Invitational
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's golf heads back to the site of one of its top-three finishes a year ago as it takes part in the Trinity Forest Invitational, hosted by SMU at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. MTSU finished second as a team at the Jim...
Blue Raiders fall short in comeback against UTSA
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee football had a shot late, but when a 4th and long pass with under five minutes to play was broken up down eight points, the last gasp from the Blue Raiders was unanswered, with MTSU falling 45-30 to UTSA on Friday night at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.
Gupta continues her singles winning streak at day one of the MTSU Invitational
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee completed day one of the MTSU Invitational on Friday at the Adams Tennis Complex. In singles, MTSU faced North Alabama (UNA) and Western Kentucky (WKU) tallying three wins. To end singles for the day, Muskan Gupta continued her singles winning streak this fall with...
Middle Tennessee Rallies to Open Fall Season-Opener
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders had a three-run ninth inning to open its 2022-23 fall season against the Volunteer State Community College Pioneers to take a 6-5 lead on Wednesday evening. Pitcher Gretchen Mead then closed the game on the mound, and MTSU held on in the final inning of the 10-inning contest to win at the Blue Raider Softball Field.
Two Blue Raiders in the top 10 as play suspended at Evie Odom Invitational
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Middle Tennessee women's golf had just entered a tie for fifth Thursday when the Evie Odom Invitational was suspended due to weather. High winds caused the first round to be suspended with just a few holes remaining. Taylor Edlin and Molly Bebelaar finished the first day of play in the top 10 individually.
Blue Raiders set to host MTSU Invitational
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's tennis is home for the first and only time in the fall 2022 season as the Blue Raiders host the MTSU Invitational on Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Adams Tennis Complex. The tournament will be hidden duals consisting of matches in singles and...
"It comes from the foundation” - Former MTSU Players-turned-Coaches take pride in Annual Blackout
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — When Middle Tennessee Cornerbacks Coach Kenneth Gilstrap was getting recruited to come to MTSU as a senior at Miller Grove High School in 2008, Willie Simmons and Rick Stockstill told him to make sure he was watching the Blue Raiders on Tuesday, September 30, when MTSU played FAU at Johnny Floyd Stadium on ESPN2.
Rocha, Brostrom Poulsen travel to ITA All-American Championships
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee will be represented well at the ITA All-American Championships by 2022 NCAA Doubles Championship participants Francisco Rocha and Oskar Brostrom Poulsen. The event will be held on Oct. 1-9 at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa...
Preview: Q&A with the Alamodome Audible’s Jared Kalmus
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Right from the jump in Rick Stockstill's Monday press conference, the 17th year head coach was effusive in his praise of the UTSA Roadrunners. "San Antonio, obviously, is a very good football team," Stockstill said. "They're the defending conference champions. Not probably, but they have the best quarterback that we've faced so far this year... Defensively, the thing that stands out the most is just how fast they are at every position. Their defensive line is big and athletic, they can run. Their linebackers and DBs are really fast guys also. It's a really talented team."
