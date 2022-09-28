MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Right from the jump in Rick Stockstill's Monday press conference, the 17th year head coach was effusive in his praise of the UTSA Roadrunners. "San Antonio, obviously, is a very good football team," Stockstill said. "They're the defending conference champions. Not probably, but they have the best quarterback that we've faced so far this year... Defensively, the thing that stands out the most is just how fast they are at every position. Their defensive line is big and athletic, they can run. Their linebackers and DBs are really fast guys also. It's a really talented team."

