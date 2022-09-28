With the ball soaring out of sight on a challenging par three hole at Yale’s Fall Intercollegiate, an eruption of cheers alerts Julie Shin that she hit a hole-in-one. Despite it being just two weeks into her freshman year and first NCAA showdown, Shin placed fourth out of 81 golfers at Yale’s Sept. 10-11 tournament involving Harvard, Boston University, James Madison, and several other colleges. By the end of three rounds, Shin led Penn’s team, finishing three under par in her final round and one shot under par overall.

