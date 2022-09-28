Read full article on original website
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
thedp.com
Penn football's undefeated season start stands a big test to the Big Green
As Penn looks to continue its strong start to the season and compete for an Ivy League title, a giant stands in their way. That giant is Dartmouth football, as well as the mountain of precedent that the matchup carries with it. Dartmouth has defeated the Quakers in each of their last four faceoffs by a combined score of 112-49.
thedp.com
The picks are in: Penn vs. Dartmouth
This Friday at 7 p.m., Penn football (2-0) — coming off a gritty, defensive win against Lafayette last week — will travel to Hanover, N.H. to take on Dartmouth (1-1) in its third game of the season and its first in Ancient Eight play. Four Daily Pennsylvanian sports reporters make their picks ahead of the Quakers' first Ivy League game.
thedp.com
15 questions with… Julie Shin, a Penn women's golf freshman
With the ball soaring out of sight on a challenging par three hole at Yale’s Fall Intercollegiate, an eruption of cheers alerts Julie Shin that she hit a hole-in-one. Despite it being just two weeks into her freshman year and first NCAA showdown, Shin placed fourth out of 81 golfers at Yale’s Sept. 10-11 tournament involving Harvard, Boston University, James Madison, and several other colleges. By the end of three rounds, Shin led Penn’s team, finishing three under par in her final round and one shot under par overall.
thedp.com
Penn Athletics weekend recap: Field hockey fights for first victory
Many Penn sports have been looking up or tracking through a positive groove as the fall season rumbles toward its peak. Ivy League conference games are also beginning to stack many Quakers' schedules, and this past weekend marked a revival of Ancient Eight rivalries for the 2022 fall season. Football.
thedp.com
Inside the encampment: Tight-knit community fuels weeks-long Fossil Free Penn protest
Anyone who has walked by College Green in the past two weeks has likely noticed Fossil Free Penn’s colorful tents and banners strung up on trees. Between classes, students involved with FFP said that they have spent upwards of 12 hours at the encampment each day, with many sleeping in tents during the night.
thedp.com
From club to walk-on, then the ninth fastest 10K in school history: How Zubeir Dagane leads men's cross country
As the runners take their mark, all is still. The course is quiet. It is a moment bristling with both intensity and tranquility. The sounding of the gun marks the beginning of the unparalleled test of physical stamina, and senior runner Zubeir Dagane has already cleared his mind. “If you’re...
thedp.com
Mia Vesely | How diversity is valued (or not) in Class of 2026 admissions
When I heard that Penn was toting this year's class as the “most diverse,” I wasn’t surprised. I am often skeptical when it comes to broad statements such as this one, especially regarding admissions rates at a highly selective school. This skepticism isn’t due to the actual diversity of races, economic statuses, or home countries of the incoming class — but because words such as “diverse” are being used increasingly in recent years as universities strive to portray themselves as more inclusive places.
thedp.com
At press conference, Fossil Free Penn alleges admin. are intimidating encampment protestors
Members of Fossil Free Penn and other activists held a press conference and rally on College Green this morning to discuss their ongoing encampment and the alleged intimidation they have faced from Penn administrators. In 13 short speeches, representatives from FFP and other campus and local activism groups explained FFP’s...
thedp.com
73 Penn faculty sign letter opposing University efforts to discipline Convocation protestors
Seventy-three Penn faculty members signed a letter in opposition to the University's disciplinary action in response to students' alleged involvement in disrupting Convocation, protesting the eviction of University City Townhomes residents. The letter, from “deeply concerned” faculty members, was sent to University administrators on Friday, detailing their support of student...
thedp.com
Drexel University President John Fry appointed as honorary consul of South Africa
Drexel University President John Fry will serve as Philadelphia's honorary consul of South Africa in addition to his current role, aiming to further international relations. The position is voluntary and will allow Fry to continue his day-to-day administrative work for Drexel, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Drexel had established research collaborations throughout the continent prior to Fry's appointment — which was based on his "extensive background in establishing multidisciplinary educational and business collaborations," and approved by the U.S. State Department’s Office of Foreign Missions according to Drexel News.
thedp.com
Graduate School of Education dean 'expects to step down' in June, prompting search for successor
Penn has formed a search committee to select a successor for Graduate School of Education Dean Pam Grossman, who "expects to step down" at the end of her current term. President Liz Magill and Interim Provost Beth Winkelstein announced the formation of the committee on Sept. 21. The committee consists of 18 members: students, faculty members, administrators, and alumni primarily from GSE, as well as consultants from Heidrick & Struggles — a leadership consulting service. The committee is chaired by John L. Jackson Jr., the Walter H. Annenberg Dean of the Annenberg School for Communication.
thedp.com
Developers are planning a new 34-story building close to Penn's campus
Developers are planning a new 34-story building near Penn's campus on Chestnut Street that will contain over 360 units for individual apartments and group living. The building — which will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street — will have 363 units and be named The Mark at Philadelphia. Of the total units, 236 units will be used as individual apartments and 127 units will be used for group living. The building will also have 70 parking spaces and 96 bicycle stalls, Rising Real Estate reported.
thedp.com
Wellness at Penn to hold free flu vaccine clinic in Pottruck Health and Fitness Center
Penn is set to hold its annual three-day flu vaccine clinic, and will require all students to receive a flu vaccine for the second year in a row. The flu clinic — which provides students, faculty, and staff with free vaccines — will open Sept. 28 and close Sept. 30. Community members do not need to register for a time slot, and can walk in and present their PennCard to be vaccinated. The clinic will be hosted in Gimbel Gymnasium in the Pottruck Health and Fitness Center.
thedp.com
Philadelphia Museum of Art workers go on strike, protest for increased wages
Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art went on an indefinite strike Monday after two years of failed negotiations, demanding higher wages and health care benefits. Over 150 members of the Local 397 union — which represents the PMA workers — formed a picket line at the museum’s entrance on Monday, according to Artnet News. In a PMA Union press release last Friday, the union announced that the workers would remain on strike until the museum management meets the union's demands. However, the museum is currently still open to visitors, WHYY reported.
thedp.com
Former Veterans Affairs employee in West Phila. sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement
A Veterans Affairs Medical Center employee was recently sentenced to two years in federal prison for embezzling almost half a million dollars through fraudulent travel expenses. Bruce Minor, a former accounting clerk at the VAMC, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds in May. Minor admitted to...
