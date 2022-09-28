Read full article on original website
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?. Residents of the Kern County community of Kernville may have noticed a reemerging city as the drought soaks up Lake Isabella. According to Dianna Anderson, a...
Bakersfield Dreyer's Ice Cream plant announces temporary shutdowns
Nearly a thousand employees of the Dreyer’s Ice Cream plant in Bakersfield will be temporarily unemployed come late November and December.
CAPK Feed The Need food drive receives 21,800 pounds of food
The community was asked to donate to those in need in exchange for admission into the Kern County Fair during the Community Action Partnership of Kern's Feed The Need food drive on September 26th.
Kern County Water Agency needs Maintenance Worker/ Maintenance Mechanic I/II
The Kern County Water Agency (Agency) is seeking qualified applicants for two positions that will be responsible for performing maintenance and repair duties affecting the efficient operations of Agency pumping, conveyance, purification and groundwater recovery facilities. All applicants must possess a high school diploma or General Educational Development (GED) certificate...
One almost done, more coming: Sage raising money for 34-unit building next to Cafe Smitten
Local developers behind three downtown apartment projects plan to add a fourth, called Cléo on 18th, at the parking lot next to Cafe Smitten. Sage Equities is raising money from private investors to build seven lofts and 27 one-bedrooms similar to the nearly finished units it's pre-leasing a block away at $2,400 and $1,900 per month, respectively. The plan is to break ground next year and open Cléo in 2024.
Tehachapi woman collects prom dress donations for Kern County students
Prom is a big moment in high school but it can be hard to afford. For this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with a business owner making sure everyone goes this year.
All Aboard! New train cars for the San Joaquins route to roll down Central California tracks
Train riders in Central California are about to get a substantial upgrade: new railcars, built in California.
Brush fire threatens TUHS ag and FFA facility
A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said. While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present...
Edward Jones of Lake Isabella marks firm's centennial celebration
Guests celebrated a tri-tip luncheon Friday hosted by Edward Jones of Lake Isabella, marking the international company's centennial event. "We've partnered together to continue to serve this community," said Luz E. Polcik, a financial advisor with the local branch. The office has been serving the Kern River Valley for 13...
Dreyer’s initiates temporary shutdown & layoffs starting Nov. 23
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a letter issued to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc., announced they will have two temporary partial shutdowns of its plant starting Nov. 23. Temporary plant shutdowns will last a total of 14 days, the first beginning Nov. 23, with affected employees expected to return on Dec. […]
Valley’s biggest arts festival decorates downtown Visalia
VISALIA – The largest outdoor arts festival in the Central Valley is back to celebrate the arts in Tulare County with various types of artwork, music and other activities for residents to enjoy. The art council for Visalia, the Arts Consortium, invites residents to attend the return of their...
Housing development lots approved in Wasco
One of the final steps in the development of a large-scale housing development at Poplar Avenue and Gromer Avenue was approved Tuesday night by the Wasco City Council. At the council meeting, the final map for Phases 2 and 3 of Tract 7373 were approved. The approval of these phases is a routine process of subdivision development, City Manager Scott Hurlbert explained.
Kernville Union School District Notice of Job Vacancy
Kernville Union School District Notice of Job Vacancy. POSTING DATES September 22, 2022 through October 5, 2022. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Completion of the twelfth grade; one year of experience in social services, family education, or a health related field preferred; DOJ fingerprint clearance and current T.B. clearance.; Pre employment physical is required.
All Valley Peddler's Faire to showcase local businesses, organizations
The All Valley Peddler's Faire was originally designed to give many philanthropic and nonprofit organizations a platform, from which to present their services and programs on a broader scale, to the surrounding communities which make up the Kern River Valley. Over the past 24 years, it has evolved to include...
Pet of the week: 9/29
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Bella from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Bella or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Kern Medical hosts recruitment event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is hosting an Experienced RN Recruitment Event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers. Applicants will get a tour of the facility and meet with hospital directors, management and leadership. Kern Medical is looking for nurses who have worked with the community and know how to […]
Local cancer center receives $10 million donation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center has been given $10 million to expand cancer services in Kern County. When the 2022-2023 State Budget passed in June it allocated money to the Cancer Center, according to organizers. Assemblymember Rudy Salas was there to present the funds today and while more funds are […]
BEST EATS: Mexico City tacos
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When I told him I was leaving for a week’s vacation in Mexico City, defense attorney David A. Torres began talking about suadero tacos with a fervor he usually saves for closing arguments. He didn’t steer me wrong. I ate suadero tacos at multiple locations and enjoyed them immensely each time. […]
Kern County Fair: Feed the Need Food Drive, six cans gets you one free fair admission pass
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It's nearly been a week since the Kern County Fair kicked off. And if you haven't gotten your hands on some funnels cakes and other delicious food. Now's your chance!. Beginning at 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, the Kern County Fair is hosting...
