Fontana Herald News
Two schools in Etiwanda School District are named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
Two schools in the Etiwanda School District have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Grapeland and John L. Golden elementary schools received the prestigious award, which recognizes schools based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. They are among the state’s highest-performing schools.
Riverside County Black Chamber of Commerce: Strengthening Community Through Engagement
Besides being an advocate for small businesses, the Riverside County Black Chamber of Commerce (RCBCC) is moving to address one of the largest issues affecting minority communities – health. “That is a differentiator between what a traditional Chamber of Commerce does, and what we do here,” Pepi Jackson, president...
Endorsement: Helen Tran for Mayor of San Bernardino
Hardy Brown | Publisher Emeritus, Black Voice News. In my opinion Helen Tran’s experience as Human Resource Director in city government gives her an advantage in serving as mayor under our city charter form of government. The charter spells out that the mayor will “preside over the city” and...
iecn.com
Colton City Council recognized Colton Auto Body as successful local business
At the recent Council Meeting September 20, Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S. González) presented the “Business Focus” Recognition Award to José Lino Grande and his wife Rosy, owners of Colton Auto Body. This small business establishment is located at 761 Colton Ave, across from the Hutton Center. It is a complete auto body shop, and is fast becoming a very popular body shop, especially among the local population.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Valley-Wide Employment Expo Seeks to Fill Hundreds of Positions
(CNS) – The 27th Valley-Wide Employment Expo will return in- person Wednesday after two virtual years, with over 80 employers seeking to fill hundreds of positions in a variety of industries. The job fair will be held at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center, 84-245 Indio Springs...
American Girl Dolls Return to San Bernardino Public Library
The American Girl dolls program returned to the San Bernardino Feldheym Central Library on August 29. The library and the program were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. American Girl dolls are fictional characters from different periods in time that portray a story about that period in America. For instance, Melody Ellison is a young African American girl during the civil rights movement in 1964.
Latinos now the majority in the Inland Empire and a new fund aims to boost community investments
The new report also highlights areas of improvement, but remaining disparities including homeownership rates, health insurance coverage, income, and education.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
nypressnews.com
Neighbors helping neighbors: Backstreet Restaurant in Riverside starts pay-it-forward project
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — A family-owned restaurant in Riverside has built up a lot of traditions over its half-century of service. The restaurant was recently sold, and the new owner has added another tradition – paying it forward. The Backstreet Restaurant is a staple in Riverside, serving sandwiches...
Riverside County receives money to expand housing for mentally ill transients
A state grant totaling $29.5 million was awarded to Riverside County for the construction of nearly 150 apartments reserved for mentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of it, county officials announced today.
citynewsgroup.com
Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino
The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
citynewsgroup.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
Lawyers in Black Lives Matter suit say former DA Lacey’s husband has died
Attorneys representing the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a lawsuit alleging he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020 state in new court papers stating that their client has died. David Lacey’s death occurred Sept. 5, according...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
iebusinessdaily.com
MoVal paving project gets started
Phase one of Moreno Valley’s $50 million pavement rehabilitation program is underway. The project will repave nearly 190 miles of arterial, and neighborhood roads throughout the city, according to the statement on the city’s website. Council members approved the project in February, and in June agreed to spend...
NBC News
Comedian Cheech Marin donates hundreds of Chicano works to art museum
Beloved comedian Cheech Marin donated what’s believed to be the largest private Chicano art collection in the world to a new museum in Riverside, California. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz spoke with Cheech on the collection that reflects a community’s heritage.Sept. 27, 2022.
4newsplus.com
Phelan Phamily Phun Days Will Arrive This Saturday
Phelan Phamily Phun Days is almost here. Interested in entering the Parade or showing off your car in the Champagne Car Show? Go to www.phundays.com for applications, deadlines and more information on how to participate at the Phun Days’ events. Phelan Phamily Phun Days presented by the Phelan Gas Company returns to Phelan Road on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 9am to 5pm. This year’s event will be on Phelan Road between Sheep Creek Road and Malpaso Road. The Phun Days Parade, sponsored by Snowline School District, will take place between Valle Vista Road and Sheep Creek Road, beginning at 9am. The best site for viewing is next to the Phelan Sign across from Phelan Elementary School. The theme is “Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future.” The Champaign Classic Car Show, sponsored by the Phelan Pinon Hills Community Services District returns with the open header and burn-out contests, always a favorite. There will be many activities for the kids in the Phun Zone, sponsored by Mills Hardware in Phelan, with several rides and games. Meet local vendors and exhibitors, enjoy great food from the Phun Days Food Court, and some great beer in the Coldwell Banker/Wrightwood Brewery Beer Garden. Raffle prizes donated by local businesses and the Tri-Community. There is plenty activities for the whole family to do throughout the day. And for your music entertainment, the Modd Rodds Band will be playing on the Dr. Marconnette, D.D.S. Stage between hometown contests; including pizza eating, musical chairs, animal imitations, raffles and more. You can find out more information at www. phundays.com.
zachnews.net
Downtown Barstow, CA: Come to the 23rd Annual Main Street U.S.A. Festival being held in October 2022.
Sources: Desert Discovery Center and City of Barstow (Information) Picture: Desert Discovery Center (Courtesy) Downtown Barstow, California: Come to the 23rd Annual Main Street U.S.A. Festival being held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 8th, 2022. The City of Barstow, Barstow Area Chamber of Commerce, Saturday...
viewpointsonline.org
Sheriff Bianco strikes again, inmates die, ‘peace officers’ abuse necessary funds
Neglect, distrust and missuse of power is actively killing our working class. Twelve people died in custody at the Riverside County jail this year. A press conference was held by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to address the situation after being confronted for downplaying the alarming occurences of deaths. Bianco...
KTLA.com
Apple orchard in Oak Glen earns the number 1 spot on Yelp list
California is known for its sunny weather, beaches and now … apples?. Apple picking has been considered a fall season tradition for as long as leaves changed colors. One California city was ranked No. 1 for having the best apple orchard in the U.S., according to Yelp. Stone Soup...
