Phelan Phamily Phun Days is almost here. Interested in entering the Parade or showing off your car in the Champagne Car Show? Go to www.phundays.com for applications, deadlines and more information on how to participate at the Phun Days’ events. Phelan Phamily Phun Days presented by the Phelan Gas Company returns to Phelan Road on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 9am to 5pm. This year’s event will be on Phelan Road between Sheep Creek Road and Malpaso Road. The Phun Days Parade, sponsored by Snowline School District, will take place between Valle Vista Road and Sheep Creek Road, beginning at 9am. The best site for viewing is next to the Phelan Sign across from Phelan Elementary School. The theme is “Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future.” The Champaign Classic Car Show, sponsored by the Phelan Pinon Hills Community Services District returns with the open header and burn-out contests, always a favorite. There will be many activities for the kids in the Phun Zone, sponsored by Mills Hardware in Phelan, with several rides and games. Meet local vendors and exhibitors, enjoy great food from the Phun Days Food Court, and some great beer in the Coldwell Banker/Wrightwood Brewery Beer Garden. Raffle prizes donated by local businesses and the Tri-Community. There is plenty activities for the whole family to do throughout the day. And for your music entertainment, the Modd Rodds Band will be playing on the Dr. Marconnette, D.D.S. Stage between hometown contests; including pizza eating, musical chairs, animal imitations, raffles and more. You can find out more information at www. phundays.com.

PHELAN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO