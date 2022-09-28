ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Futurity

Emergency programs provided kids with 1.5B meals a month in 2020

School closings during the pandemic’s first year brought an immediate and potentially devastating problem: How would millions of children get the school meals many of them depended on?. The US Congress responded by authorizing the Department of Agriculture to roll out two major programs. It launched the “grab and...
SNAP payments in 2022: What's changed so far, and what can you expect for the rest of the year?

Count your blessings if your fridge is complete, and you don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP (formerly food stamps), is a federal program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that helps more than 41 million Americans get enough to eat. Families and individuals who qualify can use the program to buy food like fruits and vegetables, bread and cereals, raw meat, and dairy.
Thrillist

22,000 Pounds of Healthy Choice Meals Have Been Recalled

A recall from Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition might not prompt vivid memories of picking up frozen meals at the grocery store. But the recall is on Healthy Choice meals, a much more familiar name, produced by that company. The recall, shared by the US Department of Agriculture, is on...
Popculture

Yogurt Recall Issued

Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Thrillist

Public Health Alert Issued on Chicken Meals Sold at Publix

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on chicken meals sold at Publix stores in seven states. The issue is that the raw, ready-to-cook chicken entrées contain egg, an allergen, which is not noted on the product label. That could be a health concern for individuals with allergies or sensitivities to eggs. A recall was not issued, according to the alert, because the products are no longer available for sale. However, FSIS says some consumers may still have the meals in their fridge or freezer.
AZFamily

School districts in the Valley struggling with rising food costs

A hot air balloon at our very own parking lot to preview Albuquerque's yearly hot air balloon festival. Ian dropped by Miracle Mile Deli to talk about the making of these sweet treats and flavors of Rosh Hashanah. Celebrating Rosh Hashanah at Arizona's Family. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The...
US News and World Report

U.S. Plans Rule to Protect Livestock Farmers From Company Retaliation

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices...
pymnts

Shipt Targets Healthy Meals as Part of White House Hunger Conference

Food delivery platform Shipt is launching a new initiative targeting healthy foods and nutritious meal planning, with plans to add ​​Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments for low-income shoppers in 2023. Shipt outlined its plans in Washington, D.C., at the second-ever White House Conference...
seafoodsource.com

Experts discuss the best ways to boost US seafood consumption

U.S. government experts and seafood industry insiders discussed the best ways to boost U.S. seafood consumption at the Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s State of the Science Symposium in Washington, D.C. on 22 September. Between 2012 and 2020, U.S. per-capita seafood consumption rose from 16.8 pounds 19 pounds – and with...
Food & Wine

USDA Approves Genetically Modified, Antioxidant-Rich Purple Tomato

Everyone always repeats that "good things come to those who wait" line, but they don't always add that sometimes the waiting can stretch on for ages. In biochemist Cathie Martin's case, it took almost 15 years for a genetically modified purple tomato to receive regulatory approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
