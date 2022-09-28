The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on chicken meals sold at Publix stores in seven states. The issue is that the raw, ready-to-cook chicken entrées contain egg, an allergen, which is not noted on the product label. That could be a health concern for individuals with allergies or sensitivities to eggs. A recall was not issued, according to the alert, because the products are no longer available for sale. However, FSIS says some consumers may still have the meals in their fridge or freezer.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO