Read full article on original website
Related
Managerial Candidates If White Sox' Tony La Russa Doesn't Return
Managerial candidates if La Russa doesn’t return to Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It remains unclear if White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be back in 2023 after missing the last month due to medical reasons. The White Sox, who announced over the weekend La Russa...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax break the National League record for strikeouts in a season on Sept. 27, 1961. The left-hander surpassed Christy Mathewson, who held the previous mark with 267 during the 1903 campaign. Koufax struck out seven batters over eight innings pitched in...
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Completes Longest Win Streak for Pennant Clinching Victory
On Sept. 27 1935, the Chicago Cubs completed a 21-game win streak to complete a comeback of the St. Louis Cardinals for their 100th win of the season, a pennant clincher.
Brewers boost playoff hopes with 5-1 victory over Cardinals
Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost the Milwaukee Brewers' playoff hopes with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
NEW YORK — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2...
MLB・
What's a Historic Home Run Ball Worth? History Says a Fortune
Sal Durante was just 19 when he caught Roger Maris' 61st home run in 1961. He was happy to give it back, only looking for a thank you from his idol. Instead, Maris offered the teenager some wise words: "Keep it, kid. Put it up for auction. Somebody will pay you a lot of money for the ball. He'll keep it for a couple of days and then give it to me." Durante then sold it for $5,000, a whopping amount for a kid making $60 a week.
MLB・
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
Son of Roger Maris has interesting comment about home run record
Aaron Judge on Wednesday night tied Roger Maris’ American League record by hitting his 61st home run of the season. The New York Yankees star has seven games remaining to claim the record as his own, but he has virtually no chance of matching Barry Bonds with 73 homers. As far as Maris’ son is concerned, that does not matter.
Comments / 0