Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL
Illinois Sports
Illinois State
Browns, IL
Chicago, IL
NBC Sports

Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38

NEW YORK — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2...
MLB
FanBuzz

What's a Historic Home Run Ball Worth? History Says a Fortune

Sal Durante was just 19 when he caught Roger Maris' 61st home run in 1961. He was happy to give it back, only looking for a thank you from his idol. Instead, Maris offered the teenager some wise words: "Keep it, kid. Put it up for auction. Somebody will pay you a lot of money for the ball. He'll keep it for a couple of days and then give it to me." Durante then sold it for $5,000, a whopping amount for a kid making $60 a week.
MLB
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark

On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA

