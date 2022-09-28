Sal Durante was just 19 when he caught Roger Maris' 61st home run in 1961. He was happy to give it back, only looking for a thank you from his idol. Instead, Maris offered the teenager some wise words: "Keep it, kid. Put it up for auction. Somebody will pay you a lot of money for the ball. He'll keep it for a couple of days and then give it to me." Durante then sold it for $5,000, a whopping amount for a kid making $60 a week.

