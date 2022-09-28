For those keeping track, a couple of more Sbarro pizza locations have opened in area Kwik Shop stores of late, and yet another will open in a couple of weeks. You might recall that Sbarro, the pizza chain that was a mall food court staple in the 1980s, made its big return to Wichita in late June when the first of several planned Sbarro’s kiosks opened inside the Kwik Shop at 514 S. Oliver, which is just south of Kellogg.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO