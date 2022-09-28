ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Movie Night at the Klausmeyer Farm

It’s time for the 5th annual Klausmeyer Farm and Pumpkin Patch Movie Night as they get ready to show the movie Hocus Pocus at 8 p.m. on Saturday night. Admission is free for the event, but they encourage you to bring something to sit on such as a chair, blanket, air mattress or a pillow.
Towne East Square hosting holiday job fair today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East Square Mall is hosting a job fair. The job fair will take place at the mall, 7700 E. Kellogg Dr., today from 3 to 7 p.m. The mall is hoping to fill a variety of more than 50 available positions at more than 20 retailers. Retailers include Bath & […]
PHOTOS: Wichita Pride Pageant 2022

Rachel Rudisill is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Rudisill is a junior at Wichita State majoring in journalism, pursuing a career in public relations...
Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
Two more Sbarro counters have been added in Wichita, and another will open within 2 weeks

For those keeping track, a couple of more Sbarro pizza locations have opened in area Kwik Shop stores of late, and yet another will open in a couple of weeks. You might recall that Sbarro, the pizza chain that was a mall food court staple in the 1980s, made its big return to Wichita in late June when the first of several planned Sbarro’s kiosks opened inside the Kwik Shop at 514 S. Oliver, which is just south of Kellogg.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
WFD announces death of firefighter Curt Mohr

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita firefighter who had been battling cancer since 2018 has died. Curt Mohr officially retired on Sept. 7 after 28 years with the Wichita Fire Department. The department says that in 2018, Mohr was diagnosed with an aggressive cancerous brain tumor. He spent his final assignment with the department at […]
Fire burns area southeast of Wichita

Sedgwick County fire crews were busy battling a large grass fire that damaged several outbuildings Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported in the 5900 block of South 107th Street East, southwest of the intersection of 55th Street South and Greenwich Road. The fire burned almost 15 acres and three or four outbuildings were damaged.
Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian

Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication barriers. Updated: 2 hours ago. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney, from Derby, will...
