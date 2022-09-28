Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Movie Night at the Klausmeyer Farm
It’s time for the 5th annual Klausmeyer Farm and Pumpkin Patch Movie Night as they get ready to show the movie Hocus Pocus at 8 p.m. on Saturday night. Admission is free for the event, but they encourage you to bring something to sit on such as a chair, blanket, air mattress or a pillow.
A Wichita dinner-only restaurant adds lunch, and a daytime-only restaurant adds dinner
The two popular Wichita restaurants will add hours starting next week.
The upcoming Wichita Wagonmasters' Downtown Chili Cookoff
Wagonmasters Rey Silva and Steve Moore joins us this morning ahead of the shindig this weekend in front of Naftzger Park downtown. Click here for more information on Saturday’s event.
Towne East Square hosting holiday job fair today
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East Square Mall is hosting a job fair. The job fair will take place at the mall, 7700 E. Kellogg Dr., today from 3 to 7 p.m. The mall is hoping to fill a variety of more than 50 available positions at more than 20 retailers. Retailers include Bath & […]
thesunflower.com
PHOTOS: Wichita Pride Pageant 2022
Rachel Rudisill is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Rudisill is a junior at Wichita State majoring in journalism, pursuing a career in public relations...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo announces death of ‘American Cream Draft Horse’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the death of one of its animals on Wednesday. The zoo said, Shasta, an American Cream Draft Horse, died after struggling with health issues over the past month. Shasta arrived at the zoo in 2003, she was five months old. The...
Longtime Wichita chef is getting back in the restaurant game with a new sandwich shop
The shop will be taking over a vacant space in Derby.
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
KAKE TV
Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
KWCH.com
Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
Mural at historic Wichita building set to be demolished, but artist wants to save it
Steve Murillo says the mural at Eaton Place can be removed and stored until a new home can be found.
Wichita’s new ‘road diet’ fad: Redone street has arrows pointing drivers into a river
Wichita takes out traffic lanes and installs gigantic asphalt median for no good reason. | Opinion
AOL Corp
Two more Sbarro counters have been added in Wichita, and another will open within 2 weeks
For those keeping track, a couple of more Sbarro pizza locations have opened in area Kwik Shop stores of late, and yet another will open in a couple of weeks. You might recall that Sbarro, the pizza chain that was a mall food court staple in the 1980s, made its big return to Wichita in late June when the first of several planned Sbarro’s kiosks opened inside the Kwik Shop at 514 S. Oliver, which is just south of Kellogg.
A new Wichita restaurant featuring a menu swimming in shrimp opens this weekend
It’s taking over the old Chick N Max spot near Central and Hillside
2nd Chance offers recovering addicts a new beginning
2nd Chance New Beginnings in El Dorado is changing lives.
KWCH.com
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
WFD announces death of firefighter Curt Mohr
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita firefighter who had been battling cancer since 2018 has died. Curt Mohr officially retired on Sept. 7 after 28 years with the Wichita Fire Department. The department says that in 2018, Mohr was diagnosed with an aggressive cancerous brain tumor. He spent his final assignment with the department at […]
classiccountry1070.com
Fire burns area southeast of Wichita
Sedgwick County fire crews were busy battling a large grass fire that damaged several outbuildings Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported in the 5900 block of South 107th Street East, southwest of the intersection of 55th Street South and Greenwich Road. The fire burned almost 15 acres and three or four outbuildings were damaged.
KWCH.com
Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication barriers. Updated: 2 hours ago. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney, from Derby, will...
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
