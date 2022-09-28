Read full article on original website
yr.media
Helping LGBTQ+ Teens Combat Mental Health
Are you a teen in the LGBTQ+ community that battles with mental health, and wonders if there are resources available to help with the battles and stress?. Imi.guide is a new tool, created by Hopelab and their partners at CenterLink and It Gets Better Project, to support and strengthen the mental health of LGBTQ+ teens. Hopelab is described as an innovative social lab and investor that focuses on tech and youth mental health. A randomized controlled trial was conducted on this tool and had optimistic results on the impact this tool will have on LGBTQ+ teens’ ability to cope and handle stress as they navigate through this content and engage in its activities.
After his brother died by suicide, this teacher changed how he talks to students about mental health
Every day at the start of his classes, Nick Orr, a high school science teacher in Nevada, said he checks in with his students about their mental health. It's a practice Orr said he began doing after his own brother Anthony died by suicide shortly after graduating high school in 2020.
The link between mental health and social conditions
Like Dr Sanah Ahsan (I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health, 6 September), I too work as a clinical psychologist and I see every day the impact of inequality, social injustice and abuse of power on individuals’ mental health (and by association, the mental health of their children, partners, colleagues and acquaintances).
Addiction often goes hand-in-hand with mental illnesses — both must be addressed
Natalie struggled with a methamphetamine use disorder for more than nine years. She was one of the fortunate few to receive treatment to address her addiction, yet that help felt incomplete. Like many people trying to heal from substance use disorders, she eventually began taking meth again. Eventually, Natalie was...
Long-Acting Injectables May Help With Adherence to HIV Meds
Long-acting Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine), which is administered by a health care provider once monthly or every other month, is currently approved for people whose HIV is already under control, but it may also be an option for those who have been unable to achieve viral suppression because of adherence challenges.
psychologytoday.com
The Relational Harms of Childhood Psychological Abuse
Childhood psychological abuse can have devastating consequences, on par with those of physical and sexual abuse. A new paper argues that to fully understand childhood psychological abuse, we need to example relational harms. The relational harms of childhood psychological abuse go beyond the inability to form healthy relationships during adulthood.
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
msn.com
First-responder mental illness is a crisis in need of more resources, expert says
Last year, the FBI reported that 138 law enforcement officers had died by suicide, about ten more than the number of officers killed in the line of duty. And a recent report from the Ruderman Family Foundation hypothesizes that stigma has led to those suicides being undercounted. Dr. Jennifer Prohaska,...
campussafetymagazine.com
How to Talk to Students About Gun Violence in Schools
A psychologist offers tips for both school employees and parents on how to speak with kids and teens about school gun violence. Since the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, more than 311,000 U.S. students have experienced gun violence at school. While gun violence in schools is still rare, and mass shootings even rarer, there are still at least 311,000 families who have had to speak with their children or teens about gun violence and the many complicated topics that are inextricably intertwined.
wonderbaby.org
Understanding Visual Stimming in Children with Autism
Visual stimming is one form of repetitive behavior that autistic children use to self-soothe. Not all types of visual stimming are socially unacceptable. There are several techniques you can try to help reduce visual stimming. Stimming is a term often associated with autism spectrum disorder and other sensory processing disorders....
Digital Collegian
Treatment Benefits Adults With Major Depression, With or Without Childhood Trauma
TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with major depressive disorder and a history of childhood trauma can still benefit from recommended depression treatments, according to a review published online Sept. 22 in The Lancet Psychiatry. Erika Kuzminskaite, from Vrije University in Amsterdam, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature...
psychologytoday.com
Preventing Autistic Burnout and ADHD Burnout
Autistic and ADHD burnout can present as a child reaching meltdown more easily, as well as increased reactivity. In order to treat symptoms of autistic and ADHD burnout, the child's environment needs to be accommodated to be more in sync with their needs. To support future generations, it is important...
Civil rights lawyer John Burris confronts police narratives
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Before John Burris became the go-to lawyer for Northern California families grieving a loved one killed by police, the civil rights legend was a child suspicious of the Santa Claus narrative. He didn’t understand why Santa was white. He was confused by Santa’s modus operandi — landing on rooftops to slide down chimneys to deliver presents? The Burris family had no chimney. “I could not accept it,” he said, “because it didn’t make sense to me.” For nearly 50 years, the San Francisco Bay Area native has poked holes into narratives that did not add up, namely those of law enforcement accused of using excessive force. He estimates he has represented more than 1,000 victims of police misconduct, in California and elsewhere.
Futurity
Emotional support for parents eases childhood adversity
In the midst of adversity, emotional support for parents may boost the resilience of a family and help young children flourish, research finds. “While exposure to adversity increases risks for children, we found that very often children who demonstrated positive signs of flourishing even after being exposed to negative life events were raised by parents or caregivers who had access to their own supportive networks,” says Lawrence C. Kleinman, the vice chair of the pediatrics department at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, coauthor of the study in the Journal of Pediatrics Nursing.
Why do we dream?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The average person dreams two hours per night. You might not remember it -- but that might be because you're not supposed to.There's a lot researchers don't know about dreams, but many theorize dreams are a combo of our daily experiences and things our brain wants us to know.Dr. Roxanne Prichard is a sleep scientist."If you think about it, it's about two hours in our day that we are paralyzed and actively hallucinating," Prichard said. "So it's a really vulnerable state to be in, but all mammals do it, and we would actually die without...
themomkind.com
How To Support An Autistic Child Through Early Childhood Education
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Depending on their level of autism, some children only need minimal support to think, learn, problem-solve, and communicate. However, those in extremes may require intensive and highly skilled support to excel. Let’s learn how to support an autistic child through early childhood education.
Psychiatric Times
Mental Health Stigma for Providers: A Hidden Challenge Among Us
Stigma poses a serious risk to quality of care and accessibility. The stigma that continues among health care providers in psychiatry, psychology, and other mental health professions both is ironic and poses a serious risk to quality care, accessibility, and societal efforts to reduce mental health stigma. Stigma is defined as a “social process, experienced or anticipated, characterized by exclusion, rejection, blame or devaluation that results from experience or reasonable anticipation of an adverse social judgment about a person or group.”1,2 There is a glaring misconception that mental health stigma is less pronounced within psychiatric settings, but research has continuously debunked this claim.
Megan Thee Stallion launches mental health resource site amid youth crisis
Megan Thee Stallion is urging her fans to seek help amid a mental health crisis among U.S. youth that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapper recently launched a resource website called "Bad B------ Have Bad Days Too," which lists a diverse array of mental health and substance abuse helplines, organizations that provide free therapy and ones that work with marginalized groups, including Black men and women and the LGBTQIA+ community.
