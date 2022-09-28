Are you a teen in the LGBTQ+ community that battles with mental health, and wonders if there are resources available to help with the battles and stress?. Imi.guide is a new tool, created by Hopelab and their partners at CenterLink and It Gets Better Project, to support and strengthen the mental health of LGBTQ+ teens. Hopelab is described as an innovative social lab and investor that focuses on tech and youth mental health. A randomized controlled trial was conducted on this tool and had optimistic results on the impact this tool will have on LGBTQ+ teens’ ability to cope and handle stress as they navigate through this content and engage in its activities.

