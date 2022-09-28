Read full article on original website
kernvalleysun.com
KV youth football squad starts 3-1
Kern Valley’s Sophomore Bronc youth team is on a roll, with a 3-1 record to start their league season. The team made up of kids attending local elementary schools – Wallace, Kernville and South Fork – is short on experience, but strong in effort, determination and having football fun.
Bakersfield College campus in Delano celebrates 50 years
The Bakersfield College campus in Delano is celebrating 50 years of providing opportunities for many residents and immigrants as a means of transformation and advancement.
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
Taft Midway Driller
Brush fire threatens TUHS ag and FFA facility
A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said. While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present...
43-Year-Old Jose Manuel Sanchez Ontiveros Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a hit-and-run accident was reported in Bakersfield on Tuesday night. The officials reported that 43-year-old Jose Manuel [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
BPD searching for missing runaway teen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway missing teen. Derick Gage, 16, is considered at-risk because he has no prior history of running away. Derick was last seen on Sept. 24, at approximately 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of Stine Road, BPD officials […]
Tehachapi woman collects prom dress donations for Kern County students
Prom is a big moment in high school but it can be hard to afford. For this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with a business owner making sure everyone goes this year.
Tehechapi News
Larry Gene Christy Jr., March 21, 1997 – Sept. 11, 2022
Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, passed away on Sept. 11,2022, just outside Tehachapi, Ca. He was born March 21, 1997, to Larry Gene Christy Sr., and Symantha Leigh Christy, in Bakersfield, Ca. Growing up he was involved in sports. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He also enjoyed...
kernvalleysun.com
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the week: 9/29
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Bella from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Bella or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
School Day takes place at the Kern County Fair, kids enter free
Tuesday, September 27th is School Day at the Kern County Fair. School Day gives all children in pre-school to sixth grade free admission from 9 a.m. until noon.
Kern Medical hosts recruitment event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is hosting an Experienced RN Recruitment Event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers. Applicants will get a tour of the facility and meet with hospital directors, management and leadership. Kern Medical is looking for nurses who have worked with the community and know how to […]
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Collision on 99 in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: California Highway Patrol responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle rollover traffic collision around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on northbound 99 near the California Avenue exit in the city of Bakersfield. CHP initiated a traffic break upon arrival and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to...
1 dead after crash south of Arvin
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on David Road west of Edison Road early Thursday morning left a man dead and another with injuries, according to the California High Patrol. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol. A preliminary investigation indicated Gerardo Espinoza, 66, of Arvin […]
kernvalleysun.com
All Valley Peddler's Faire to showcase local businesses, organizations
The All Valley Peddler's Faire was originally designed to give many philanthropic and nonprofit organizations a platform, from which to present their services and programs on a broader scale, to the surrounding communities which make up the Kern River Valley. Over the past 24 years, it has evolved to include...
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced a pair of temporary road closures Wednesday, one for Highway 99 and one for Highway 58. A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday evening for the adjustment of falsework.
wascotrib.com
Council approves plans for a new recreation and sports park in Shafter
The Shafter City Council approved moving forward with plans of building a new recreation and sports park at Golds Avenue and East Ash Avenue. The park is to be built in two phases, and when completed, the park would include a 28,000 square foot gymnasium, tennis/pickleball courts, basketball courts, a dog park, office buildings, and a concession stand. This project is being led by Shafter Recreation and Parks District Manager Philip Jimenez, who has been working with his board for years to get the project moved forward.
Bakersfield Now
Students that overdosed at North High School continue to feel side effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last Thursday, sisters Arkeyta-Anncrey and Amairakiss Owens were hospitalized after they experienced what their doctor said was an opioid overdose. They said they began feeling sick after eating snacks that were given to them at North High School. In response to this situation, the principal...
1 dead after vehicle collides with tree
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened at 5:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Pin Oak Boulevard on Sept. 29, according to the BPD. Their preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling south when he veered into […]
KGET 17
Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
