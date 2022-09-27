Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Motley Fool
Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Eye Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall -- possibly in Florida -- as a Category 4 hurricane later this week. The inland nature of Disney World and nearby rivals protect it from the brunt of windstorms, but brief closures could prove costly. With Disney, Comcast, and SeaWorld hosting Halloween-themed...
disneytips.com
Videos Capture Major Flooding Near Walt Disney World
Hurricane Ian drenched Florida, leaving much destruction in its path as it made landfall on the southwest coast on September 28, 2022, then slowly crawled over the Sunshine State into the Atlantic. As the Orlando area wakes on the morning of Thursday, September 29, videos of Central Florida flooding are being shared.
This Publix Bakery Is Going Viral On TikTok For Hurricane Ian & It's So Florida
As Floridians track Hurricane Ian, they took to TikTok to share their seasonal preparations. One grocery store that's famous in the state, Publix, is trying to look at the (not so) bright side of the natural disaster. The bakery there is known for its decorative pastries and the Kissimmee location...
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
TODAY.com
Hurricane Ian leaves entire Florida neighborhoods under water
Ian, now a tropical storm, made landfall in Florida as a powerful category 4 hurricane on Wednesday. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on the destruction and flooding left behind.Sept. 29, 2022.
WDW News Today
Over 12 Inches of Rain Observed at Walt Disney World During Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has seen over 12 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), News 6 Orlando reported live today. News 6 reported that Walt Disney World has seen at least 12.13 inches of rain. Some areas have had less, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios getting 11.46 inches.
Ian to shift into Central Florida. Here’s what to expect before the storm reaches the area
As Hurricane Ian zips through Florida’s west coast, the storm is now heading to its next destination: central and north central Florida.
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian: At Least Four Dead In Southwest Florida; Hundreds Of Rescues Across The State
In all, eight deaths are connected to the storm in the U.S. and Cuba. Gov. Ron DeSantis says more deaths are expected. Millions remain without power. You can track Ian here or sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Halting Resort Check-Ins for 48 Hours Amid Hurricane Ian
As Walt Disney World Resort prepares to buckle down for Hurricane Ian, guests on social media are sharing that Disney will not allow guests to check in for a 48 hour window starting tomorrow afternoon. Twitter user @JLap64 shared a screenshot of an email from Walt Disney World notifying her...
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Extends Closure Due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has made its way through Central Florida leaving varying amounts of flooding and damage to be assessed in its wake. The Orlando International Airport, along with Walt Disney World and most nearby attractions and businesses, closed ahead of the arrival of the Category 4 storm, and this morning as initial damage begins to be assessed, the airport has announced that it will be extending its closure.
Universal Orlando's Jurassic Park Ride Is In Bad Shape Following Hurricane Ian
One Universal Orlando attraction has received significant damage from Hurricane Ian.
Motley Fool
Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed
Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
WDW News Today
Park Pass Reservations Blocked for All Walt Disney World Theme Parks on September 30
As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Central Florida, all park passes are currently blocked out for Walt Disney World theme parks on Friday, September 30. Currently, all four parks are closed through Thursday, September 29. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the...
disneydining.com
disneytips.com
Pause on New Disney Resort Bookings Extended Due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is moving toward Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 storm (with winds up to 155 mph) by the time it makes landfall. Walt Disney World has already closed all four theme parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, and multiple Resorts and recreational experiences ahead of the storm. Along with closing attractions, new bookings for stays at Disney Resorts were paused earlier this week.
Disney World Set To Reopen Friday In “Phased Approach” As House Of Mouse Assesses Hurricane Ian Impact – Update
2nd UPDATE, 12:24 PM: As the aftermath of still potent Hurricane Ian continues to discombobulate Florida, Disney World could reopen as soon as Friday, the House of Mouse says. “While the theme parks and many operating areas remain closed to guests today, we anticipate weather conditions to improve his evening,” Disney said in a just released statement today. “Walt Disney World Resort will resume theme park and Disney Springs operations in a phased approach starting on Friday, Sept. 30,” the company added of the Orlando-based attraction as you can see in this social media post below: Walt Disney World Resort Update on Hurricane...
disneytips.com
Disney Releases Statement as Hurricane Ian Exits Florida
Walt Disney World Resort closed its theme park gates on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and Thursday, September 29, due to the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The storm’s path through Florida caused massive destruction, with Disney releasing a statement in the wake of the events. @DisneyParks took to social media...
