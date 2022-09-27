ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
FLORIDA STATE
Motley Fool

Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Eye Hurricane Ian

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall -- possibly in Florida -- as a Category 4 hurricane later this week. The inland nature of Disney World and nearby rivals protect it from the brunt of windstorms, but brief closures could prove costly. With Disney, Comcast, and SeaWorld hosting Halloween-themed...
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Videos Capture Major Flooding Near Walt Disney World

Hurricane Ian drenched Florida, leaving much destruction in its path as it made landfall on the southwest coast on September 28, 2022, then slowly crawled over the Sunshine State into the Atlantic. As the Orlando area wakes on the morning of Thursday, September 29, videos of Central Florida flooding are being shared.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Travel Guide#Disney Springs#Disney Parks#Universal Orlando Resort
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
disneytips.com

Orlando International Airport Extends Closure Due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has made its way through Central Florida leaving varying amounts of flooding and damage to be assessed in its wake. The Orlando International Airport, along with Walt Disney World and most nearby attractions and businesses, closed ahead of the arrival of the Category 4 storm, and this morning as initial damage begins to be assessed, the airport has announced that it will be extending its closure.
ORLANDO, FL
Motley Fool

Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed

Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Park Pass Reservations Blocked for All Walt Disney World Theme Parks on September 30

As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Central Florida, all park passes are currently blocked out for Walt Disney World theme parks on Friday, September 30. Currently, all four parks are closed through Thursday, September 29. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Are Deluxe Disney Resorts Worth the Price?

One of the most important decisions that a Guest needs to make when planning a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is where to stay. There’s no doubt that staying on property has some amazing perks including being close to the magic, complimentary Disney transportation, wonderful dining options, shopping locations, immersive theming, fun pools, and more.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Pause on New Disney Resort Bookings Extended Due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is moving toward Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 storm (with winds up to 155 mph) by the time it makes landfall. Walt Disney World has already closed all four theme parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, and multiple Resorts and recreational experiences ahead of the storm. Along with closing attractions, new bookings for stays at Disney Resorts were paused earlier this week.
ENVIRONMENT
Deadline

Disney World Set To Reopen Friday In “Phased Approach” As House Of Mouse Assesses Hurricane Ian Impact – Update

2nd UPDATE, 12:24 PM: As the aftermath of still potent Hurricane Ian continues to discombobulate Florida, Disney World could reopen as soon as Friday, the House of Mouse says. “While the theme parks and many operating areas remain closed to guests today, we anticipate weather conditions to improve his evening,” Disney said in a just released statement today. “Walt Disney World Resort will resume theme park and Disney Springs operations in a phased approach starting on Friday, Sept. 30,” the company added of the Orlando-based attraction as you can see in this social media post below: Walt Disney World Resort Update on Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Disney Releases Statement as Hurricane Ian Exits Florida

Walt Disney World Resort closed its theme park gates on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and Thursday, September 29, due to the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The storm’s path through Florida caused massive destruction, with Disney releasing a statement in the wake of the events. @DisneyParks took to social media...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy