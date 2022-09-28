The Kern Valley co-ed softball league has finished its season and playoffs and has crowned its champions. Last week, we ran the Lower Division playoff results, with the T-Baggers and Swingers earning the finals. In the Upper Division tournament, the Hot Shots earned a finals berth against the Kahunas. The finals saw the T-Baggers as Lower Division champions and the Hot Shots emerged as Upper Division champs.

LAKE ISABELLA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO