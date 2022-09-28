Read full article on original website
kernvalleysun.com
Hot Shots and T-Baggers earn co-ed softball crowns
The Kern Valley co-ed softball league has finished its season and playoffs and has crowned its champions. Last week, we ran the Lower Division playoff results, with the T-Baggers and Swingers earning the finals. In the Upper Division tournament, the Hot Shots earned a finals berth against the Kahunas. The finals saw the T-Baggers as Lower Division champions and the Hot Shots emerged as Upper Division champs.
Bakersfield College campus in Delano celebrates 50 years
The Bakersfield College campus in Delano is celebrating 50 years of providing opportunities for many residents and immigrants as a means of transformation and advancement.
MISSING: Donna Wilson, 60
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing person considered at-risk.
Taft Midway Driller
Brush fire threatens TUHS ag and FFA facility
A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said. While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present...
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Union Avenue and 4th Street in the city of Bakersfield on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, around 11:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department officer was flagged down for a vehicle versus pedestrian on the 300 block of...
Tehachapi woman collects prom dress donations for Kern County students
Prom is a big moment in high school but it can be hard to afford. For this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with a business owner making sure everyone goes this year.
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
kernvalleysun.com
Edward Jones of Lake Isabella marks firm's centennial celebration
Guests celebrated a tri-tip luncheon Friday hosted by Edward Jones of Lake Isabella, marking the international company's centennial event. "We've partnered together to continue to serve this community," said Luz E. Polcik, a financial advisor with the local branch. The office has been serving the Kern River Valley for 13...
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the week: 9/29
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Bella from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Bella or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Bakersfield Now
Students that overdosed at North High School continue to feel side effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last Thursday, sisters Arkeyta-Anncrey and Amairakiss Owens were hospitalized after they experienced what their doctor said was an opioid overdose. They said they began feeling sick after eating snacks that were given to them at North High School. In response to this situation, the principal...
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced a pair of temporary road closures Wednesday, one for Highway 99 and one for Highway 58. A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday evening for the adjustment of falsework.
School Day takes place at the Kern County Fair, kids enter free
Tuesday, September 27th is School Day at the Kern County Fair. School Day gives all children in pre-school to sixth grade free admission from 9 a.m. until noon.
BPD searching for missing runaway teen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway missing teen. Derick Gage, 16, is considered at-risk because he has no prior history of running away. Derick was last seen on Sept. 24, at approximately 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of Stine Road, BPD officials […]
kernvalleysun.com
All Valley Peddler's Faire to showcase local businesses, organizations
The All Valley Peddler's Faire was originally designed to give many philanthropic and nonprofit organizations a platform, from which to present their services and programs on a broader scale, to the surrounding communities which make up the Kern River Valley. Over the past 24 years, it has evolved to include...
1 dead after crash south of Arvin
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on David Road west of Edison Road early Thursday morning left a man dead and another with injuries, according to the California High Patrol. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol. A preliminary investigation indicated Gerardo Espinoza, 66, of Arvin […]
CAPK Feed The Need food drive receives 21,800 pounds of food
The community was asked to donate to those in need in exchange for admission into the Kern County Fair during the Community Action Partnership of Kern's Feed The Need food drive on September 26th.
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Collision on 99 in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: California Highway Patrol responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle rollover traffic collision around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on northbound 99 near the California Avenue exit in the city of Bakersfield. CHP initiated a traffic break upon arrival and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to...
KGET 17
Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
IN-DEPTH: How fentanyl is impacting Kern County
According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, there were 139 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2020. In 2021, that number increased to 232 deaths.
North High officials spark outrage among dozens of parents at opioid meeting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents say at least five students at North High have overdosed on opioids in the past week. They argue their kids aren’t safe and they were hoping to learn more about what’s being done to protect students during a community meeting Tuesday night. But, their expectations fell short. More than 150 parents […]
