ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kernvalleysun.com

Hot Shots and T-Baggers earn co-ed softball crowns

The Kern Valley co-ed softball league has finished its season and playoffs and has crowned its champions. Last week, we ran the Lower Division playoff results, with the T-Baggers and Swingers earning the finals. In the Upper Division tournament, the Hot Shots earned a finals berth against the Kahunas. The finals saw the T-Baggers as Lower Division champions and the Hot Shots emerged as Upper Division champs.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Brush fire threatens TUHS ag and FFA facility

A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said. While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present...
TAFT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boron, CA
City
Lake Isabella, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
City
Arvin, CA
City
Richgrove, CA
City
Mcfarland, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Kernville, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Union Avenue and 4th Street in the city of Bakersfield on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, around 11:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department officer was flagged down for a vehicle versus pedestrian on the 300 block of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Edward Jones of Lake Isabella marks firm's centennial celebration

Guests celebrated a tri-tip luncheon Friday hosted by Edward Jones of Lake Isabella, marking the international company's centennial event. "We've partnered together to continue to serve this community," said Luz E. Polcik, a financial advisor with the local branch. The office has been serving the Kern River Valley for 13...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Armstrong
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the week: 9/29

Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Bella from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Bella or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Students that overdosed at North High School continue to feel side effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last Thursday, sisters Arkeyta-Anncrey and Amairakiss Owens were hospitalized after they experienced what their doctor said was an opioid overdose. They said they began feeling sick after eating snacks that were given to them at North High School. In response to this situation, the principal...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced a pair of temporary road closures Wednesday, one for Highway 99 and one for Highway 58. A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday evening for the adjustment of falsework.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#Home Games#South Fork#American Football#Highschoolsports#Iwv
KGET

BPD searching for missing runaway teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway missing teen. Derick Gage, 16, is considered at-risk because he has no prior history of running away. Derick was last seen on Sept. 24, at approximately 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of Stine Road, BPD officials […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

All Valley Peddler's Faire to showcase local businesses, organizations

The All Valley Peddler's Faire was originally designed to give many philanthropic and nonprofit organizations a platform, from which to present their services and programs on a broader scale, to the surrounding communities which make up the Kern River Valley. Over the past 24 years, it has evolved to include...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

1 dead after crash south of Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on David Road west of Edison Road early Thursday morning left a man dead and another with injuries, according to the California High Patrol. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol. A preliminary investigation indicated Gerardo Espinoza, 66, of Arvin […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KGET 17

Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy