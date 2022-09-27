Read full article on original website
Four class of 2026 names to know from the Midwest
We are only approaching the midway point of the 2022 high school football season, but that hasn't prevented a select group of talented freshman from garnering attention from a myriad of college coaches. Today we take a closer look at four class of 2026 prospects from the Midwest that you...
ESPN analyst calls Drake Maye the best QB in the ACC
While a lot of the headlines surrounding North Carolina’s 2022 season have been around the defense, one player, in particular, has earned some national attention. Quarterback Drake Maye has been UNC’s best player by far and on Saturday ahead of the game against Virginia Tech, he earned some more national recognition. On ESPN’s College GameDay, host Rece Davis made a bold statement about Maye’s game and gave him a big compliment. Davis called Maye the best quarterback in the Atlantic Coast Conference, better than players like Sam Hartman, DJ Uiagalelei, and Devin Leary among others. Inside Carolina’s Ross Martin had the tweet...
