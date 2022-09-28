Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Peyton Carselowey cleansheet leads third-ranked Augusta by fourth-ranked Rose Hill
ROSE HILL, Kansas—Peyton Carselowey knew he had to make a play based off experience and instinct. The Augusta junior goal keeper dove back across the open net denying the equalizer to Rose Hill. “I didn’t even think about it,” Carselowey said. “I just jumped up and made a play...
Rangers Affiliate Wins League Crown
Frisco scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to sweep the Wichita Wind Surge for the title.
Wichita State's Cessna Stadium renovation gets approval
KAKE TV
'We’re trying to come up with stuff to do while we're stuck': Student from Andover bracing for Hurricane Ian
GAINSVILLE, Fla. (KAKE) - An Andover student is bracing for her first hurricane. She’s a student at the University of Florida in Gainsville which is in the path of Hurricane Ian. “I bought a flashlight and candles,” said Korynn Haetten. Korynn Haetten is from Andover rooming with three...
West Wichita car crash leads to stabbings
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crash in west Wichita on Wednesday, Sept. 28, led to two people being stabbed and a third person injured. According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, at 7:11 p.m., officers received a call for an incident near the intersection of N. West St and W. Murdock St. Upon arrival, officers came […]
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
KWCH.com
Wichita firefighter Curt Mohr dies after four-year cancer battle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department announced Tuesday that Curt Mohr, who had been battling brain cancer since his diagnosis in 2018, has died. He was 51. Mohr was with the department for 28 years before retiring this month. Fundraising efforts have continued since he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor four years ago.
Traffic rerouted after gas line break
Emergency crews blocked off Murdock Street near Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital Thursday.
Kansas politicians react to New York mayor’s ‘no brand’ comment
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Politicians, as well a Kansas sports team and even Eric Stonestreet all had something to say about New York Mayor Eric Adams’s comment about Kansas having no brand. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Adams held a news conference about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath […]
KWCH.com
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
kfdi.com
Wichita man dies after south side collision
Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian incident that killed a Wichita man early Tuesday. Officers said a man in a motorized wheelchair was going north on Broadway when he was hit by an eastbound pickup at MacArthur. That happened around 7:30 a.m Tuesday. 68-year-old Charlie Jones was taken to a hospital,...
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
Longtime Wichita chef is getting back in the restaurant game with a new sandwich shop
The shop will be taking over a vacant space in Derby.
Mural at historic Wichita building set to be demolished, but artist wants to save it
Steve Murillo says the mural at Eaton Place can be removed and stored until a new home can be found.
Wichita’s new ‘road diet’ fad: Redone street has arrows pointing drivers into a river
Wichita takes out traffic lanes and installs gigantic asphalt median for no good reason. | Opinion
Winfield man dies in Jeep crash Tuesday
A 49-year-old Winfield man died when his Jeep crashed a couple of miles south of Winfield Tuesday.
Wichita man sentenced in fatal 2017 swatting
In May, Shane Gaskill pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison.
KWCH.com
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
