ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
uiowa.edu

Life in Iowa: Managing Stress During Job Search

Life in Iowa (a program designed to assist international students in adjusting to life and the academic system at the University of Iowa) invites international students to learn stress management skills and ways to reduce job search anxiety. Managing Stress During Job Search. When: Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5:30–6:30 p.m....
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Phi Delta Chi Immunization Clinic - Hy-Vee Coralville

College of Pharmacy student members of Phi Delta Chi (PDC) will host a flu shot clinic at the Hy-Vee at Lantern Park Plaza in Coralville. Open to the public. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
CORALVILLE, IA
uiowa.edu

Canceled: CANCELED - Choral Collage with High Schools

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Kaffeklastch: German Conversation Hour

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
Iowa City, IA
Education
City
Iowa City, IA
uiowa.edu

Microbiology and Immunology Seminar: Dr. Saurabh Chattopadhyay, PhD

Contact Kerry Jones (kerry-jones@uiowa.edu) for the Zoom link. IRF3: a master regulator of infection and inflammation. Associate Professor, Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology. University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Actuarial Science, Insurance and Risk Management Career Fair

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 1-4 p.m.; Check-in at Second Floor Ballroom Lobby in Iowa Memorial Union. Employers are seeking to fill underwriting and actuary internship and full time roles. Bring your Student ID, copies of your résumé and Dress for Success! *If you are in need of free professional attire, please...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Women in Medicine month: Leading with purpose

Each September, the American Medical Association’s honors providers who have offered their support to advance women with careers in medicine. To acknowledge this tradition, several University of Iowa Health Care leaders share reflections on their own career development and offer advice to young professionals. “Starting out, I did not...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

American Sign Language Conversation Hour

Please register using this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050448a5a82fa5f85-aslinperson. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Linus College#Round One Of#Freddie
uiowa.edu

Practical AI Ethics with Margaret Mitchell

Former lead of Google's Ethical AI Group and current Researcher and Chief Ethics Officer at Hugging Face shares her thoughts on Practical AI Ethics. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Math/Physics Seminar (309 VAN) - Professor Palle Jorgensen; University of Iowa

Kadison-Singer from mathematical Physics: An introduction. Professor Palle Jorgensen; Department of Mathematics, University of Iowa. The 1959 Kadison–Singer problem is and remains a problem in C*-algebras, and it has defied the best efforts of some of the most talented mathematicians of our time. For those wishing to participate via...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Black Student Support Group

Co-facilitated by Dr. LaNeisha Waller-Boulet, UCS and Shalisa Gladney, Afro-American Cultural Center. The Black Student Support Group will serve as a space for Black identifying students of all gender identities to respectfully listen to each other, share thoughts, feelings, provide validation, and offer encouragement to fellow Black students at the University of Iowa. The group is open for Black students to discuss the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 within the Black community and serve as a space for Black students to process the violence, police brutality, and racism experienced during this time of social and political unrest as it relates to the Black Lives Matter movement.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Pre-Health 101

Learn how to be a successful pre-health student. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Starbucks
uiowa.edu

Iowa Journalism Professor Stephen Bloom releases new book

Bloom’s latest nonfiction book explores the saga of a rural Iowa teacher who became world famous after importing a controversial social experiment on racism into her classroom and around the globe. Stephen G. Bloom, a professor in the University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass Communication, recently published...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Faculty Research Workshop: Dr. Sheila Baker

"Photoreceptor calcium channels and synapse development" by Sheila Baker, PhD, Associate Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Astrophysics & Space Physics (301 VAN) - Assistant Professor Casey DeRoo, University of Iowa

Assistant Professor Casey DeRoo; Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Iowa. The field of X-ray astronomy is relatively young, with the first detection of an extrasolar X-ray source happening only ~60 years ago. Since then, a number of instruments have illuminated (or rather, been illuminated by) the X-ray Universe, giving us insights into high energy phenomena like accreting black holes, supernovae, and outflows from active galactic nuclei (AGN).
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Iowa City Book Festival | An Evening with Anthony Doerr

THE IOWA CITY BOOK FESTIVAL AND PRAIRIE LIGHTS PRESENTS AN EVENING WITH ANTHONY DOERR!. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Anthony Doerr will present a lecture with slides and take audience questions about his new book, Cloud Cuckoo Land. Tickets may be purchased through the Englert Theatre for $25 plus fees, and each ticketholder will receive a paperback copy of Cloud Cuckoo Land at the event. Link to puchase tickets HERE. Masks will be required at the event.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

How Do History Documentaries Get Made?

An interview with History/A&E Network Executive Mary Donohue. with Mary Donohue, Vice President of Development and Production, History/A&E. and Robert Cargill, Professor of Classics and Biblical Studies, University of Iowa. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. 101 Becker Communication Studies Building.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

[Classics Colloquium] How Do HISTORY Documentaries Get Made? An Interview with HISTORY / A+E Network Executive Mary Donahue

How Do HISTORY Documentaries Get Made? An Interview with HISTORY / A+E Network Executive Mary Donahue. Jon Darsee, Chief Innovation Officer, University of Iowa. Mary Donahue, Vice President of Development and Production, HISTORY / A+E. Robert R. Cargill, Professor of Classics and Biblical Studies, University of Iowa. This event is...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy