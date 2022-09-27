Read full article on original website
Life in Iowa: Managing Stress During Job Search
Life in Iowa (a program designed to assist international students in adjusting to life and the academic system at the University of Iowa) invites international students to learn stress management skills and ways to reduce job search anxiety. Managing Stress During Job Search. When: Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5:30–6:30 p.m....
Phi Delta Chi Immunization Clinic - Hy-Vee Coralville
College of Pharmacy student members of Phi Delta Chi (PDC) will host a flu shot clinic at the Hy-Vee at Lantern Park Plaza in Coralville. Open to the public. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Canceled: CANCELED - Choral Collage with High Schools
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Kaffeklastch: German Conversation Hour
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Microbiology and Immunology Seminar: Dr. Saurabh Chattopadhyay, PhD
Contact Kerry Jones (kerry-jones@uiowa.edu) for the Zoom link. IRF3: a master regulator of infection and inflammation. Associate Professor, Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology. University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person...
Actuarial Science, Insurance and Risk Management Career Fair
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 1-4 p.m.; Check-in at Second Floor Ballroom Lobby in Iowa Memorial Union. Employers are seeking to fill underwriting and actuary internship and full time roles. Bring your Student ID, copies of your résumé and Dress for Success! *If you are in need of free professional attire, please...
Women in Medicine month: Leading with purpose
Each September, the American Medical Association’s honors providers who have offered their support to advance women with careers in medicine. To acknowledge this tradition, several University of Iowa Health Care leaders share reflections on their own career development and offer advice to young professionals. “Starting out, I did not...
American Sign Language Conversation Hour
Please register using this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050448a5a82fa5f85-aslinperson. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Practical AI Ethics with Margaret Mitchell
Former lead of Google's Ethical AI Group and current Researcher and Chief Ethics Officer at Hugging Face shares her thoughts on Practical AI Ethics. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Math/Physics Seminar (309 VAN) - Professor Palle Jorgensen; University of Iowa
Kadison-Singer from mathematical Physics: An introduction. Professor Palle Jorgensen; Department of Mathematics, University of Iowa. The 1959 Kadison–Singer problem is and remains a problem in C*-algebras, and it has defied the best efforts of some of the most talented mathematicians of our time. For those wishing to participate via...
Black Student Support Group
Co-facilitated by Dr. LaNeisha Waller-Boulet, UCS and Shalisa Gladney, Afro-American Cultural Center. The Black Student Support Group will serve as a space for Black identifying students of all gender identities to respectfully listen to each other, share thoughts, feelings, provide validation, and offer encouragement to fellow Black students at the University of Iowa. The group is open for Black students to discuss the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 within the Black community and serve as a space for Black students to process the violence, police brutality, and racism experienced during this time of social and political unrest as it relates to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Pre-Health 101
Learn how to be a successful pre-health student. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Iowa Journalism Professor Stephen Bloom releases new book
Bloom’s latest nonfiction book explores the saga of a rural Iowa teacher who became world famous after importing a controversial social experiment on racism into her classroom and around the globe. Stephen G. Bloom, a professor in the University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass Communication, recently published...
Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Faculty Research Workshop: Dr. Sheila Baker
"Photoreceptor calcium channels and synapse development" by Sheila Baker, PhD, Associate Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Astrophysics & Space Physics (301 VAN) - Assistant Professor Casey DeRoo, University of Iowa
Assistant Professor Casey DeRoo; Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Iowa. The field of X-ray astronomy is relatively young, with the first detection of an extrasolar X-ray source happening only ~60 years ago. Since then, a number of instruments have illuminated (or rather, been illuminated by) the X-ray Universe, giving us insights into high energy phenomena like accreting black holes, supernovae, and outflows from active galactic nuclei (AGN).
Design, Build, Ride: Iceland Rift - The Complete Route Planning and Ride Story, Steve McGuire - School of Art and Art History
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Iowa City Book Festival | An Evening with Anthony Doerr
THE IOWA CITY BOOK FESTIVAL AND PRAIRIE LIGHTS PRESENTS AN EVENING WITH ANTHONY DOERR!. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Anthony Doerr will present a lecture with slides and take audience questions about his new book, Cloud Cuckoo Land. Tickets may be purchased through the Englert Theatre for $25 plus fees, and each ticketholder will receive a paperback copy of Cloud Cuckoo Land at the event. Link to puchase tickets HERE. Masks will be required at the event.
How Do History Documentaries Get Made?
An interview with History/A&E Network Executive Mary Donohue. with Mary Donohue, Vice President of Development and Production, History/A&E. and Robert Cargill, Professor of Classics and Biblical Studies, University of Iowa. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. 101 Becker Communication Studies Building.
Cullen Hendrix, "Putin, Petro-Aggression, and the Future of Energy Geopolitics"
Please register if you plan to attend in person. If you want to watch the program via livestreaming, you don't need to register. A livestream link will be provided on Sept. 29 at https://www.icfrc.org/events-calendar.html. The war in Ukraine has sent prices for food and energy spiraling, plunging millions into hunger...
[Classics Colloquium] How Do HISTORY Documentaries Get Made? An Interview with HISTORY / A+E Network Executive Mary Donahue
How Do HISTORY Documentaries Get Made? An Interview with HISTORY / A+E Network Executive Mary Donahue. Jon Darsee, Chief Innovation Officer, University of Iowa. Mary Donahue, Vice President of Development and Production, HISTORY / A+E. Robert R. Cargill, Professor of Classics and Biblical Studies, University of Iowa. This event is...
