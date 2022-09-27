Co-facilitated by Dr. LaNeisha Waller-Boulet, UCS and Shalisa Gladney, Afro-American Cultural Center. The Black Student Support Group will serve as a space for Black identifying students of all gender identities to respectfully listen to each other, share thoughts, feelings, provide validation, and offer encouragement to fellow Black students at the University of Iowa. The group is open for Black students to discuss the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 within the Black community and serve as a space for Black students to process the violence, police brutality, and racism experienced during this time of social and political unrest as it relates to the Black Lives Matter movement.

