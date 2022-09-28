Read full article on original website
An employee at the Saddle Creek Logistics Services warehouse in Belton’s Southview Commerce Center overheard radio chatter with the words “active shooter” on Tuesday morning, placed an emergency report and set in motion an immediate response that resulted in the evacuation of two giant warehouses and a painstaking two-plus hour search before the buildings were declared safe.
