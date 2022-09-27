ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

BIG SKY SCRAMBLE: Griz and Wildcats keep rolling, Chambers fills in for MSU

I finally remembered what I called this piece last year, so welcome back to the Big Sky Scramble! Every week, we’ll cover every game from around the Big Sky, going beyond the box score with analysis and thoughts on every team. This week: chaos in Missoula, dominant defense at UC Davis and Sean Chambers sending messages in Cheney.
Elliott rising to the occasion when called upon for Bobcats

Elijah Elliott teased Montana State fans during his first off-season in 2021 when he electrified scrimmages with his speed and agility. He did so again when he ran for 107 yards on just 11 carries against Northern Colorado midway through the 2021 season. Recently, with essentially every running back on the team injured, Bobcat’ fans were becoming bewildered.
Big Sky Breakdown – Gregorak, Nuanez Brothers, Andrew Houghton

Colter Nuanez is joined by Skyline Sports lead analyst Ty Gregorak for a discussion about an instant classic between Montana State and Eastern Washington plus a few thoughts about how Montana builds then rides momentum. Brooks Nuanez swings by to talk about another Griz blowout as Montana steam-rolled Portland State...
