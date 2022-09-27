Read full article on original website
Elijah Elliott teased Montana State fans during his first off-season in 2021 when he electrified scrimmages with his speed and agility. He did so again when he ran for 107 yards on just 11 carries against Northern Colorado midway through the 2021 season. Recently, with essentially every running back on the team injured, Bobcat’ fans were becoming bewildered.
I finally remembered what I called this piece last year, so welcome back to the Big Sky Scramble! Every week, we’ll cover every game from around the Big Sky, going beyond the box score with analysis and thoughts on every team. This week: chaos in Missoula, dominant defense at UC Davis and Sean Chambers sending messages in Cheney.
BOZEMAN — Saturday’s football game at Eastern Washington epitomized Montana State’s defensive performance through four games this season. The Bobcats made some major mistakes, but they made up for them. MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was happy with his players’ response to EWU’s first two touchdowns...
Colter Nuanez is joined by Skyline Sports lead analyst Ty Gregorak for a discussion about an instant classic between Montana State and Eastern Washington plus a few thoughts about how Montana builds then rides momentum. Brooks Nuanez swings by to talk about another Griz blowout as Montana steam-rolled Portland State...
Local law enforcement has been receiving calls about this, but officials say that residents don't actually need to call 911 in most of these instances. We're talking about something that is commonly seen in Bozeman: bears. During the fall when temperatures start to cool off, bears are extremely active and you have a good chance of seeing one in the area. With winter right around the corner, bears are bulking up before they hibernate for the winter.
I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
Weather permitting, the Bozeman area will be able to see the Draconid meteor shower on the night between October 8th and 9th. This will be the first of TWO meteor showers that will be visible in October. Exciting stuff! The Draconid meteor shower is also known as the Giacobinids, and it should be quite visible in the sky above southwest Montana, including Bozeman.
If you look around at whatever Montana town you live in, you will notice a large number of dogs. People here absolutely love their pets and will do almost anything for each and every one of them. Montana has some really wonderful animal shelters full of loving pets looking for...
I could be wrong, and I'm not trying to act like a "Karen", but for heaven's sake, why are people driving so fast, like the world is on fire behind them and they are trying to escape?. I live close to Davis Lane, over by Costco and E. Valley Center...
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A person crash their UTV 7 miles west of West Yellowstone resulting in a possible broken leg Monday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said via Facebook crews responded and helped the person to an ambulance for medical examination--the person brought themselves to the Ennis Regional Medical Center.
Following Senate Bill 99, schools must inform parents or guardians 48 hours before human sexuality is taught in the classroom.
Buzzard Wilder, known for painting the town with his artwork and acts of kindness used to sit right at a corner booth every day until his battle with cancer became more intense.
