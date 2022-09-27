Read full article on original website
KTVB
Idaho high school football rankings: Top teams in each class for Week 6
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll for Week 6 brought a new face to the 4A classification's top five. Following a massive 42-28 win over then undefeated rival Burley, the Minico Spartans moved into the No. 3 spot. Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squads continue to...
Yardbarker
BYU vs. Utah State odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Jaren Hall lead the Cougars to another win?
Week 5 in college football will begin on Thursday. The BYU Cougars will welcome Utah State Aggies to Provo, Utah, for an early Thursday night game on ESPN. BYU is currently ranked 19 in the nation. The only loss for the Cougars was against Oregon, on the road, in a game where they lost 41-20. BYU probably won't be able to hang with most top 25 teams in college football. However, on Thursday, they'll take on a Utah State team that has lost three straight games. The Aggies' only win was against a depleted UConn team looking to rebuild the program this year. Here's a look at the odds for Thursday's Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars game. We'll also provide a pick for the game below.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation. The Dolphins said after their 27-15 loss to the Bengals that Tagovailoa was expected to be released from the hospital and fly home with the team. Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by 6-foot-3, 340-pound Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was spun around and thrown to the turf. While on the ground, his hands froze in front of his face. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and strapped to a stretcher after his facemask was removed. Dolphins players gathered around as Tagovailoa was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted “Tua! Tua!”
Are national experts picking Utah over Oregon State? What about BYU over Utah State?
The Utes host the Beavers on Saturday, while the Cougars host the Aggies on Thursday.
