Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties imposing curfews for Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Curfews are in place in different Central Florida counties as of Wednesday, meant to keep people safe as Hurricane Ian risks exposing them to hazards such as downed power lines, flying debris, flooding and more dangers. Leaders of Volusia and Flagler counties have said residents...
volusia.org
Environmental committee to meet Oct. 5
Volusia County’s Environment and Natural Resources Advisory Committee (ENRAC) will hold its first meeting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the second-floor training room of the Historic Courthouse, 125 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. Members will review Florida’s open meetings and public records laws and discuss future...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Volusia County Announces Curfew for Wednesday and Thursday
The Volusia County government has announced a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday this week, effective from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. The development was announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Captain, Director of Community Information for Volusia County, delivered the update and stated that the curfew would only apply to those two days for now.
wmfe.org
CONVERSATIONS: In Brevard, “this is a flood event”
For a check in on conditions in Brevard County, WMFE’s Amy Green talked with county Public Information Officer Don Walker. WALKER: The bans are coming through. So we’re having periods of rain followed by periods of no rain, but we’ve seen it heavier in some areas. But...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida News Reporter Rescues Nurse From Hurricane Ian Flood Waters
Heroic scenes will be pouring out of south and central Florida as Hurricane Ian made its way through the state on Wednesday and Thursday. In Orlando, Orange County, one of those heroes is a WESH 2 News reporter, who put himself in harm’s way to
volusia.org
IAN UPDATE 22: Emergency news conference set for 10 a.m.
Volusia County Government will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. today, Sept. 29, in the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach. County officials will discuss safety information for residents, the latest information on Ian impacts in Volusia County, and the county’s emergency response. The news...
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
volusia.org
Update 24: News conference set for 3 p.m.
Volusia County Government will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. today, Sept. 29, in the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach. County officials will discuss the latest information on Hurricane Ian, its effects on Volusia County, safety information for residents, flooding impacts and the county’s emergency response.
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County wildlife preserve relocating animals in preparation for Hurricane Ian
MERRITT ISLAND - Lina and Jeremy Graves run a wildlife preserve in Brevard County, Florida called Romelia Farms. The farm flooded after a storm two weeks ago, and at the time, Jeremy said, "We’ve never seen anything like this since we’ve been here. Makes you wonder what a hurricane’s going to do."
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff restricts media access
As Hurricane Ian advanced on Florida on Tuesday, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods convened a morning meeting of elected officials and staff from the county, municipalities, and various businesses and organizations at the Emergency Operations Center, presumably to discuss storm preparations and readiness. Business leaders from utility companies, leaders of...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka, Orange County announce emergency schedules for sanitation and other services during Hurricane Ian
The City of Apopka and Orange County Government have announced their emergency schedules during the period Hurricane Ian is active in the area. Apopka City Hall, Utility Billing, Fran Carlton Center, Billie Dean Community Center, and all other administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday, September 28th, and will remain closed Thursday, September 29, 2022. Offices will reopen on Friday, September 30th, at 8 AM.
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Road Closures, Power Outages Plague Brevard County Residents
■ Westbound lanes of State Road 520 in Cocoa Beach. ■ Thor Avenue in Titusville is closed due to downed powerlines and flooding. ■ Westbound lanes of the Eau Gallie Causeway have been shut down due to water coming over the relief bridges. Florida Power and Light Co. provide service,...
volusia.org
Ian Update 20: Last-minute safety tips
Hurricane Ian is heading for Volusia County. It’s time to hunker down and stay off the roads. If you haven’t already done so, take one quick, final look around your property. Be sure to take in anything – furniture, tools, flowerpots, wind chimes, yard debris – that could become airborne in high winds and cause damage or injury.
volusia.org
Update 17: FLOOD INFORMATION
Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
click orlando
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. The windows of the strip mall were destroyed along with some parts of the roof of the building. Some interior of the stores in...
Comments / 0