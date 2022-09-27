ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

volusia.org

Environmental committee to meet Oct. 5

Volusia County’s Environment and Natural Resources Advisory Committee (ENRAC) will hold its first meeting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the second-floor training room of the Historic Courthouse, 125 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. Members will review Florida’s open meetings and public records laws and discuss future...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Volusia County Announces Curfew for Wednesday and Thursday

The Volusia County government has announced a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday this week, effective from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. The development was announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Captain, Director of Community Information for Volusia County, delivered the update and stated that the curfew would only apply to those two days for now.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

CONVERSATIONS: In Brevard, “this is a flood event”

For a check in on conditions in Brevard County, WMFE’s Amy Green talked with county Public Information Officer Don Walker. WALKER: The bans are coming through. So we’re having periods of rain followed by periods of no rain, but we’ve seen it heavier in some areas. But...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Deland, FL
Government
City
Deland, FL
Volusia County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
volusia.org

IAN UPDATE 22: Emergency news conference set for 10 a.m.

Volusia County Government will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. today, Sept. 29, in the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach. County officials will discuss safety information for residents, the latest information on Ian impacts in Volusia County, and the county’s emergency response. The news...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
SANFORD, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
FLORIDA STATE
#Echo
volusia.org

Update 24: News conference set for 3 p.m.

Volusia County Government will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. today, Sept. 29, in the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach. County officials will discuss the latest information on Hurricane Ian, its effects on Volusia County, safety information for residents, flooding impacts and the county’s emergency response.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
Ocala Gazette

Sheriff restricts media access

As Hurricane Ian advanced on Florida on Tuesday, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods convened a morning meeting of elected officials and staff from the county, municipalities, and various businesses and organizations at the Emergency Operations Center, presumably to discuss storm preparations and readiness. Business leaders from utility companies, leaders of...
MARION COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka, Orange County announce emergency schedules for sanitation and other services during Hurricane Ian

The City of Apopka and Orange County Government have announced their emergency schedules during the period Hurricane Ian is active in the area. Apopka City Hall, Utility Billing, Fran Carlton Center, Billie Dean Community Center, and all other administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday, September 28th, and will remain closed Thursday, September 29, 2022. Offices will reopen on Friday, September 30th, at 8 AM.
APOPKA, FL
volusia.org

Ian Update 20: Last-minute safety tips

Hurricane Ian is heading for Volusia County. It’s time to hunker down and stay off the roads. If you haven’t already done so, take one quick, final look around your property. Be sure to take in anything – furniture, tools, flowerpots, wind chimes, yard debris – that could become airborne in high winds and cause damage or injury.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
volusia.org

Update 17: FLOOD INFORMATION

Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. The windows of the strip mall were destroyed along with some parts of the roof of the building. Some interior of the stores in...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

