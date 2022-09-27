Read full article on original website
IAN UPDATE 22: Emergency news conference set for 10 a.m.
Volusia County Government will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. today, Sept. 29, in the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach. County officials will discuss safety information for residents, the latest information on Ian impacts in Volusia County, and the county’s emergency response. The news...
Ian Update 12: Evacuations, shelters and curfews
Hurricane Ian is now a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph. Volusia County has issued a voluntary evacuation order. People who live in RVs, mobile homes or low-lying areas may wish to find accommodations with friends or family members. People in these risk areas may use public shelters as a site of last resort.
Update 24: News conference set for 3 p.m.
Volusia County Government will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. today, Sept. 29, in the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach. County officials will discuss the latest information on Hurricane Ian, its effects on Volusia County, safety information for residents, flooding impacts and the county’s emergency response.
Ian Update 11: The threat for serious impacts continues to increase
Tuesday morning’s update from the National Weather Service has Hurricane Ian’s trajectory with yet another slight nudge toward the east. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Volusia County. The probability for tropical storm force winds for Volusia County is now 82% and hurricane force winds, 22%....
Update 18: Hurricane warning and bridges
The National Hurricane Center has declared a hurricane warning for Volusia County. Hurricane warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher with frequent gusts) are expected somewhere within the specified area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph), the hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds to allow for important preparation.
Ian Update 20: Last-minute safety tips
Hurricane Ian is heading for Volusia County. It’s time to hunker down and stay off the roads. If you haven’t already done so, take one quick, final look around your property. Be sure to take in anything – furniture, tools, flowerpots, wind chimes, yard debris – that could become airborne in high winds and cause damage or injury.
Update 23: Historic flooding, curfew extended, power outages, and road and bridge closures
Volusia County is currently experiencing widespread and historic flooding due to impacts from Ian. High winds are forecasted to continue throughout the day and rains are expected to continue into the weekend. Emergency officials are urging residents to only call 911 if it is a life threating or emergency medical situation. This isn’t the time to be out on the roads. Residents should shelter in place and stay off the roads until conditions are deemed safe to go out.
Daytona Beach International Airport to close
The Daytona Beach International Airport terminal building and airfield will close at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. All future flights are canceled until further notice. The airfield and terminal will reopen when conditions are safe, pending weather conditions and airfield inspections. Travelers should contact the airlines for the latest flight...
Ian Update 10: Garbage, Recycling and Yard trash collection for Unincorporated Volusia County
Regular waste collection service for the unincorporated areas of Volusia County will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Collection hours have been modified to begin at 5:30 a.m. and will be complete by 5 p.m. Waste collection services for the unincorporated areas of Volusia County, normally scheduled for Thursday, Sept....
Ian Update 15: Drinking water safety
Store a supply of drinking water before the storm – at least one gallon per person per day, preferably for two weeks. To store water, use food-grade containers. Clean, airtight containers such as two-liter soda jugs can be filled with drinking water. Sterilize containers by sponging and swabbing them with unscented bleach. Rinse well and dry. Milk containers should not be used as they are difficult to clean thoroughly and don't have an airtight seal.
Ian Update 13: Airport updates
Daytona Beach International Airport continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and is coordinating closely with Volusia County Emergency Management. The airport is open, but passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. American Airlines has canceled all remaining arrivals into DAB for Tuesday, Sept. 27; all flights on Wednesday,...
Ian Update 16: Votran, airport and rising waters
Votran, Volusia County’s public transit system, will cease operations Thursday, Sept. 29, and will reopen Friday if weather conditions permit. Votran will issue service alerts and updates. Riders should check www.votran.org for updates. Votran may have to cease operations later today if sustained wind speeds reach 39 mph. Daytona...
Ian Update 21: Bridge closures, power outages and flood warning
Volusia County remains under a hurricane warning, flood warning and tornado watch. Most Volusia County bridges have closed. There is still a high risk for tornado activity, extreme flooding and power outages. At the end of this storm event, rainfall totals are expected to reach 15 to 20 inches, with some areas receiving as much as 30 inches. The worst impacts from the storm are expected to begin around 2 a.m., and last at least 12 hours.
