Volusia County is currently experiencing widespread and historic flooding due to impacts from Ian. High winds are forecasted to continue throughout the day and rains are expected to continue into the weekend. Emergency officials are urging residents to only call 911 if it is a life threating or emergency medical situation. This isn’t the time to be out on the roads. Residents should shelter in place and stay off the roads until conditions are deemed safe to go out.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO