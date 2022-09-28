Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival
The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nebraska AD says coach will see Huskers job as 'diamond in the rough'
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts is optimistic about how prospective coaches will view the program’s vacant head coaching position. After a Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska fired Scott Frost as the team’s head coach. Nebraska will have an important decision to make over the course of the regular season.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers become first offer for Omaha tackle
When it comes to Nebraska football recruiting, things seem to be heating up a bit with the new staff. Mickey Joseph has made more than a few comments about the fact that he doesn’t expect to let the Huskers’ recruiting fall by the wayside, even if it’s not a guarantee that he’ll be around to see the kids he’s recruiting come to Lincoln.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
1011now.com
Busch, Whipple praise players amid Nebraska coaching changes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska assistant coaches Bill Busch and Mark Whipple met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since Scott Frost’s firing on September 11th. Both coaches praised the players for their commitment and efforts over the past two weeks. Busch was promoted to defensive coordinator...
News Channel Nebraska
Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska
NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple jokes about reaction to Mickey Joseph's appointment as Nebraska's interim HC
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple poked fun at interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Joseph took over the role as the interim head coach after Week 2 when Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska after the Georgia Southern loss. Joseph suffered a 35-point loss to Oklahoma in his interim head coaching debut with Nebraska.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kearney Hub
What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'
Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph is looking — and finding — hunters as Nebraska prepares for Indiana
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph wants hunters. He’s seen plenty the last two days. The Nebraska interim coach hasn’t always noticed that mentality on the field this season. After 48 hours in which he’s witnessed players and coaches accept and go all in on their current situation, he expects it show up Saturday night against Indiana.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska readies for Hoosiers by making defensive practice changes, ‘blocking out noise’
LINCOLN - Nebraska is coming off a bye week in which interim head coach Mickey Joseph was on the road recruiting, while his team was able to do some reflecting on the first four games and get some much needed rest. Now, the Huskers are back to work, preparing for Saturday night’s homecoming tilt with Indiana. One of the major themes this week, Bill Busch taking over as defensive coordinator.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waka Flocka coming to Lincoln for Husker Hoops opening night
Waka Flocka will be making a stop in Lincoln on Friday for the Husker Hoops Opening Night. The concert will follow scrimmage play by both the men's and women's basketball teams.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Now Facing Competition from Nebraska Casinos
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons plays the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has again scored a legal win in its fight to keep its Prairie Flower Casino in western Iowa open after a federal judge rejected motions by the states of Iowa and Nebraska and the Iowa city of Council Bluffs seeking to derail the casino. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
1011now.com
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game
Nebraska coordinators Bill Busch and Mark Whipple meet with reporters for the first time since the firing of Scott Frost. John Cook has a number of go-to players when the match is on the line. The Mash-Up: Week 5. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT. Watch the top...
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
Nebraskans with family in Florida watch as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Nebraskans with family in Florida watch anxiously as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the Tampa Bay area.
Comments / 0