packinsider.com
4-Star Guard Laci Steele Commits to NC State
Yesterday the NC State Women’s Basketball team picked up their 3rd verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class when 4-Star Laci Steele (6’0″) chose to run with the Wolfpack over USC, Georgia Tech, Northwestern and Texas A&M. Steele is the #56 overall player nationally according to ESPN....
packinsider.com
NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 6 Report
This past weekend marked the 6th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Wide Receiver Kevin Concepcion had 3 receptions for 30 yards, and 1 rush for 5 yards in Chambers’ 7-16 loss to Hough.
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren Talks to Media After Practice Today Before Clemson: BULLETED
NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren spoke with the media after practice today with the Wolfpack’s Top-10 matchup against Clemson on Saturday night looming 2 days away. You can watch the video above, or check out what he had to say below. We’re ready for whatever it is....
bigeasymagazine.com
Duke vs. UNC: Who Will Win Today’s Big Game?
The latest college basketball picks today show that Duke and UNC will face off in what is sure to be an intense game. Both teams are evenly matched and it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top. However, there are a few factors that could give one team an advantage over the other.
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
packinsider.com
NC State Needs to be able To Pass Against Clemson
When you look at where the Clemson defense is most vulnerable, it has been their inability to stop their opponents passing attack. Surprisingly, the Tigers rank 48th nationally in Total Defense heading into Week 5, giving up an average of 347.2 yards per game. With a Rush Defense that ranks 8th nationally (78.5 yards per game), Clemson’s Pass Defense, which ranks 104th (267.8 yards per game), is what pushes the Tiger Defense up near 50th in Total Defense.
UNC Football: Latest Update on Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech
With Hurricane Ian potentially impacting the North Carolina area this weekend, will Saturday’s UNC football game be played as scheduled?. There’s a possibility that Hurricane Ian will make an impact on the United States over the next few days, which has some sporting events up in the air as to whether they will be played as scheduled.
packinsider.com
NC State Offers 4-Star Point Guard Ty-Laur Johnson
This past weekend, NC State offered a scholarship to 4-Star 2023 Point Guard Ty-Laur Johnson (6’0”/160). Johnson is a consensus 4-star prospect who will be playing his Senior season at Our Savior Lutheran in the Bronx, New York. Rivals ranks him as the #54 overall player nationally in...
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren’s Weekly Press Conference Before Clemson: BULLETED
NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media yesterday for his weekly press conference prior to the Wolfpack’s Top-10 matchup against #5 Clemson this Saturday. You can watch it here, or check out a breakdown of what he had to say below. Against UConn, really proud...
Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Clemson Kickoff Date/Time Remains Set Despite Other Games Being Shifted Due to Hurricane Ian
At this point, there is no denying that Hurricane Ian will impact the Top-10 matchup between #10 NC State and #5 Clemson. The question is what will the impact be. We’ve already seen games in the path of Ian move their games. South Carolina vs. South Carolina State has been moved to Thursday night.
UNC Football: Kicker Nicky Sodano Joins the Tar Heels
UNC Football did not waste much time in adding another kicker to their roster. Nicky Sodano made the announcement today via his Twitter account. What a week for the UNC Football special teams. On Monday, head coach Mack Brown made the announcement that kicker Jonathan Kim left the team. Kim...
cbs17
Duke center Dereck Lively looking forward to basketball season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — He is one of the biggest guys on the team and is expected to take the place of one of the biggest guys that left last year. Dereck Lively says he’s more than up to the task and can’t wait to get the season started.
Raleigh News & Observer
Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know
Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
cbs17
Clayton High School to receive $250,000 check from Carolina Panthers for football field
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School is receiving a big gift from a big name in the North Carolina community on Thursday. In the midst of funding its $1.7 million athletic field renovation project, Clayton High School received a call from none other than the Carolina Panthers. In...
Garner coach apologizes for unsportsmanlike conduct after 49-0 loss against rival
“My decision to not shake hands after the game was made in the heat of the moment,” Garner High’s football coach wrote in an email to parents.
Ranked: Raleigh school listed as best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
cbs17
Wake Tech and Shaw University make ‘historic’ course credit transfer agreement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new agreement between two Triangle-based colleges that will help more students achieve a 4-year degree is going into effect in the fall 2022 semester. The historic technology articulation agreement between Shaw University and Wake Tech Community College will allow WTCC students course credits that...
