ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

Related
packinsider.com

4-Star Guard Laci Steele Commits to NC State

Yesterday the NC State Women’s Basketball team picked up their 3rd verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class when 4-Star Laci Steele (6’0″) chose to run with the Wolfpack over USC, Georgia Tech, Northwestern and Texas A&M. Steele is the #56 overall player nationally according to ESPN....
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 6 Report

This past weekend marked the 6th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Wide Receiver Kevin Concepcion had 3 receptions for 30 yards, and 1 rush for 5 yards in Chambers’ 7-16 loss to Hough.
RALEIGH, NC
bigeasymagazine.com

Duke vs. UNC: Who Will Win Today’s Big Game?

The latest college basketball picks today show that Duke and UNC will face off in what is sure to be an intense game. Both teams are evenly matched and it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top. However, there are a few factors that could give one team an advantage over the other.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Indiana State
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
247Sports

All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team

Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster

The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list

Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Needs to be able To Pass Against Clemson

When you look at where the Clemson defense is most vulnerable, it has been their inability to stop their opponents passing attack. Surprisingly, the Tigers rank 48th nationally in Total Defense heading into Week 5, giving up an average of 347.2 yards per game. With a Rush Defense that ranks 8th nationally (78.5 yards per game), Clemson’s Pass Defense, which ranks 104th (267.8 yards per game), is what pushes the Tiger Defense up near 50th in Total Defense.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Smith
packinsider.com

NC State Offers 4-Star Point Guard Ty-Laur Johnson

This past weekend, NC State offered a scholarship to 4-Star 2023 Point Guard Ty-Laur Johnson (6’0”/160). Johnson is a consensus 4-star prospect who will be playing his Senior season at Our Savior Lutheran in the Bronx, New York. Rivals ranks him as the #54 overall player nationally in...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Dave Doeren’s Weekly Press Conference Before Clemson: BULLETED

NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media yesterday for his weekly press conference prior to the Wolfpack’s Top-10 matchup against #5 Clemson this Saturday. You can watch it here, or check out a breakdown of what he had to say below. Against UConn, really proud...
RALEIGH, NC
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Texas Tech#Penn State#American Football#College Football#Statecoachd#Baylor#Tcu
FanSided

UNC Football: Kicker Nicky Sodano Joins the Tar Heels

UNC Football did not waste much time in adding another kicker to their roster. Nicky Sodano made the announcement today via his Twitter account. What a week for the UNC Football special teams. On Monday, head coach Mack Brown made the announcement that kicker Jonathan Kim left the team. Kim...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Duke center Dereck Lively looking forward to basketball season

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — He is one of the biggest guys on the team and is expected to take the place of one of the biggest guys that left last year. Dereck Lively says he’s more than up to the task and can’t wait to get the season started.
Raleigh News & Observer

Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know

Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University

Comments / 0

Community Policy