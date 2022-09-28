Read full article on original website
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Video: Canadian Landmark 'Teacup Rock' Wiped Away by Hurricane Fiona
A beloved rock formation in Canada is no more after Hurricane Fiona swept over the eastern part of the country over the weekend. According to a local media report, the natural landmark dubbed 'Teacup Rock' sat on the shore of Prince Edward Island's Thunder Cove Beach and had become something of an iconic location which was photographed countless times by awestruck travelers and people celebrating milestone occasions in their life. However, the teacup-shaped chunk of sandstone was no match for the massive storm that battered the island on Saturday and when the proverbial dust finally settled, it was sadly discovered that the formation had been wiped away by the hurricane.
