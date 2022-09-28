A beloved rock formation in Canada is no more after Hurricane Fiona swept over the eastern part of the country over the weekend. According to a local media report, the natural landmark dubbed 'Teacup Rock' sat on the shore of Prince Edward Island's Thunder Cove Beach and had become something of an iconic location which was photographed countless times by awestruck travelers and people celebrating milestone occasions in their life. However, the teacup-shaped chunk of sandstone was no match for the massive storm that battered the island on Saturday and when the proverbial dust finally settled, it was sadly discovered that the formation had been wiped away by the hurricane.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO