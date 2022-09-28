Read full article on original website
Cardinals: Did St. Louis confirm Adam Wainwright is returning in 2023?
One postgame speech from Oli Marmol and a press release from the the Cardinals have raised questions about whether 2022 is Adam Wainwright’s last season. The St. Louis Cardinals are incredible at honoring club legends, and 2022 has been a prime example of this. From Opening Day, the club began to welcome Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright into the circle of honor. As much as this season has been about winning a World Series, it has also been about celebrating the past two decades of Cardinals history.
They’re back! Cardinals clinch NL Central crown, fourth straight postseason berth
One of the most storied seasons for one of the most storied franchises in baseball history leads to a familiar spot. The St. Louis Cardinals are National League Central division champions.
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
With only a week to go in the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals will battle it out with the Milwaukee Brewers in a matchup with major playoff implications on the line. Join us for our odds series, where our Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick will be revealed. Despite being losers...
KSDK
Adam Wainwright talks about Cardinals clinching NL Central
Wainwright has been in many Cardinals locker room celebrations, but they never get old. Here's what he told us after clinching the NL Central.
KSDK
Inside the Cardinals' locker room after NL Central clincher in Milwaukee
Here's a look inside the champagne celebration after the Cardinals clinched the 2022 NL Central title. It's their first division title since 2019.
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Cardinals: Inside Albert Pujols’ playoff clinching speech
On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals clinched a postseason berth, and Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols gave a heartfelt speech to his teammates. This season could not have gone better for Albert Pujols. Not only did he eclipse 700 home runs, becoming the fourth player in baseball history to do so, but the St. Louis Cardinals have dominated this season — and on Tuesday, clinched a postseason berth.
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
St. Louis Cardinals fans can sign giant ‘thank you’ cards for Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina
As the dynamic duo returns home this weekend, Cardinals fans will have a unique chance to thank them for their countless memories.
FOX2now.com
'Let's win a championship': Albert Pujols gives heartfelt speech before celebration
Just when you think the Albert Pujols retirement tour couldn't add much more, think again. The St. Louis Cardinals legend sparked the action-packed celebrations Tuesday evening as his longtime club punched a ticket to the postseason.
Cardinals fans can send messages to Albert and Yadi
Bally Sports Midwest and the St. Louis Cardinals have partnered to give fans an opportunity to write personal messages to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.
FOX2now.com
Sunday’s Chiefs-Bucs game will be played in Tampa Bay
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida Sunday night as scheduled, according to the NFL. The league notified the Minnesota Vikings it would use U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency plan if the game needed to be relocated due to Hurricane Ian.
numberfire.com
Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. David Bote will start on first base and bat seventh as the lefty-hitting Rivas takes a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw. Bote has a $2,200 salary...
FOX43.com
Phillies' magic number for MLB playoffs: Where Philadelphia stands in the National League Wild Card
Near the end of every September, the phrase "magic number" becomes common in the vernacular of baseball fans around the country. Teams both in the mix and on the periphery of the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason picture carefully examine the standings and calculate just how many wins by their team or losses by competitors it will take to clinch a playoff berth.
FOX Sports
Phillies play the Cubs looking to break road slide
Philadelphia Phillies (83-71, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (69-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (1-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -191, Cubs +160; over/under is 8 runs.
theScore
Heyward plans to keep on playing, even if not with Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if won’t be with the Chicago Cubs. Heyward hasn't been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season.
Doc's Sports Service
Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Pittsburgh (+180) St. Louis (-210) The St. Louis Cardinals (90-66) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97) at Busch Stadium on Friday. The odds on this game have Pittsburgh at +180 while St. Louis is opening at -210. The total has been set at 7. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Johan Oviedo and Jack Flaherty.
