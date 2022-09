Drake University associate professor Chris Snider will host a one-day, hands-on Social Media Workshop Oct. 18, 2022, at Drake University. The world of social media is constantly evolving. And 2022 has brought on more change than usual. Brands are building huge followings on TikTok. Other networks are adding TikTok’s features and changing to its algorithm. A new networks has emerged in BeReal. Just keeping up with it all feels like a full-time job.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO