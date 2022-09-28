The Truth Together, A Historical Fiction Book By Kelly Rodgers, Brings The Trauma, Pain, And Emotions Of Early Twentieth-Century Georgia Alive

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Comfort Without the Cost: The Attic Doctor’s ‘Comfy Combo’ Is Helping SoCal Home Owners Keep Cool Without Running AC
In the past two months, Southern California has been slammed with one heatwave after another. As Californians desperately try to escape the heat, many simply cannot afford to run their air conditioning 24/7, or they simply do not own a central air conditioning system. So how can one keep their home cool in the hot California months without breaking the bank? The Attic Doctors, Orange County’s premier attic insulation cleaning and replacement provider is helping homeowners across SoCal stay cool and save money with their #1 best seller – the “Comfy Combo”.
Woonsocket Call
Driving a Clean Energy Future: PG&E Celebrates National Drive Electric Week, Accelerating EV Adoption and Grid Readiness
Company Supports Broader EV Adoption with Clean Transportation Programs and Customer Incentives. In recognition of National Drive Electric Week (Sept. 23 - Oct. 2, 2022), Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is encouraging customers to drive electric, promoting electric vehicle (EV) programs and resources available to customers, and sharing its progress to prepare the grid for widespread EV adoption in support of California’s clean air and climate goals.
