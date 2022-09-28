The Truth Together, A Historical Fiction Book By Kelly Rodgers, Brings The Trauma, Pain, And Emotions Of Early Twentieth-Century Georgia Alive

In the past two months, Southern California has been slammed with one heatwave after another. As Californians desperately try to escape the heat, many simply cannot afford to run their air conditioning 24/7, or they simply do not own a central air conditioning system. So how can one keep their home cool in the hot California months without breaking the bank? The Attic Doctors, Orange County’s premier attic insulation cleaning and replacement provider is helping homeowners across SoCal stay cool and save money with their #1 best seller – the “Comfy Combo”.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO