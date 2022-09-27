Read full article on original website
Drake Black Law Student Association Awarded The Iowa National Bar Association’s Journey Award
Drake University Law School is pleased to announce that the Drake Law School Black Law Student Association (BLSA) is a 2022 recipient of the Iowa National Bar Association’s (INBA) Journey Award. The Journey Award is presented to organizations or individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in Iowa’s legal community. The award was presented at the fourth annual Meeting at the Monument: A Celebration of Diversity within the Iowa Legal Community on Sept. 29, 2022. Marcus Coleman, immediate past-president of BLSA, accepted the award on behalf of BLSA.
CPHS Students, Alumni, and Faculty Awarded at 2022 IPA Annual Meeting
At the 2022 Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA) Annual Meeting, held September 23-24 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, pharmacists and student pharmacists joined together for professional development and to recognize Iowa pharmacy’s spirit of service and its culture of professionalism. Associate professor of pharmacy practice Wendy Mobley-Bukstein served as a panelist...
