Drake University Law School is pleased to announce that the Drake Law School Black Law Student Association (BLSA) is a 2022 recipient of the Iowa National Bar Association’s (INBA) Journey Award. The Journey Award is presented to organizations or individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in Iowa’s legal community. The award was presented at the fourth annual Meeting at the Monument: A Celebration of Diversity within the Iowa Legal Community on Sept. 29, 2022. Marcus Coleman, immediate past-president of BLSA, accepted the award on behalf of BLSA.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO