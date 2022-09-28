Parks and city beautification make the cut in council’s top 5 priorities for spending Rescue Plan Act funds

Read full article on original website
Related
royalexaminer.com
Supervisors approve Outdoor Sports Facility over recommendation of County Planning Commission, add to the Short-Term Tourist Rental count
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting September 27th, largely to process a list of nine actions that were not able to be covered during the regular meeting on September 20. The Board quickly approved two leases of county property, one for a property at 229 Stokes...
breezejmu.org
Key takeaways from city council
Council hears update on housing initiatives and policy direction. Liz Webb, Harrisonburg’s housing coordinator, presented city council with four potential housing initiatives and policies on Tuesday to help the council determine policy direction: the use of city-owned property, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for affordable housing, residential tax abatement and fee waivers.
WHSV
School name change policy fails after a 3-1 vote in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The chance to weigh in on plans which revise the Virginia Department of Education guidelines on transgender students is now underway. The school board in Rockingham County made a big decision Monday night on a similar topic that has been debated for months. The proposed policy...
wina.com
Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County
STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Expected Ian impacts postpone Nelson County project
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian have delayed a project to repair a slope in Nelson County. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on Mountain Cove Road, just north of Lovingston, will now get underway on Oct. 3. The project was originally...
royalexaminer.com
Skyline High students protest pending ‘anti-trans’ legislation forwarded by Governor Youngkin
Thirteen public school students gathered on the Skyline High School campus Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative in forwarding what they termed an “anti-trans law” in Virginia. The students, aged 14 to 17, were orderly throughout as they moved from the front of the school to the football field authorized for the students’ expression of distress at what they believe would become legalized discrimination against transgender students. One of the student organizers who contacted media about the event scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to noon termed it a “Trans Rights Walkout”.
cbs19news
Water main on Route 29 repaired
UPDATE: A damaged water main on Route 29 has been repaired. Some Albemarle County residents have had water service restored after a water main on 29 on Wednesday morning. Service was restored at 4 p.m. The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority worked for several hours to get things fixed. "We...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Schools uphold teacher’s First Amendment rights after ‘defamatory’ email about school board candidates
A Staunton middle school teacher emailed parents via his work email to communicate about two city school board candidates. Charles Nesmith, band teacher at Shelburne Middle School, “took disturbing actions to use school resources to attack me and Mrs. Hatter, both personally and politically. Mr. Nesmith used his school email and access to their database to contact a number of Staunton parents and voters for partisan political gain,” school board candidate John Wilson said in a letter September 23 to local and state officials, including Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith and members of the Staunton School Board.
IN THIS ARTICLE
schillingshow.com
Whiteout: Charlottesville High School group demands exclusive space for “students of color”
A note (full text below) posted on an entry door at Charlottesville High School (CHS) this week is making waves. Distributed by a group called “Voice for Students of Color,” (VSC) the flyer offers positions on evolving issues at CHS. Regarding the recent shooting-hoax school lockdown, the group...
Augusta Free Press
Attention, Staunton: Do not vote for John Wilson for the Staunton School Board
A Staunton middle-school teacher got in trouble for using his school email account to tell people not to support John Wilson for an open seat on the Staunton School Board. I’ll take the ball and run with it here. Don’t vote for John Wilson for that seat on the...
NBC 29 News
CHS Students walk out of class in protest of Youngkin’s transgender policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Sept. 28, some students at Charlottesville High School walked out of class, raising their voices in protest of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released model policies on the treatment of transgender students in schools. They say these policies could create a dangerous environment for...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
wmra.org
Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg
Augusta Health celebrated the opening of a new facility in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Healthcare providers and Chamber of Commerce members gathered outside the new Augusta Health Primary Care on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg. Dr. Scott Just, the president of Augusta Medical Group, was among those who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting.
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Culpeper County
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Culpeper County. According to police, a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Sperryville Pike when it failed to maneuver a curve just north of Durantes Curve. The motorcycle ran off...
ourdavie.com
Making apple butter with the Mennonites
Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
WHSV
Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody
Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
Comments / 0