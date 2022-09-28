ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Parks and city beautification make the cut in council’s top 5 priorities for spending Rescue Plan Act funds

By Rachel Petterson, contributor
hburgcitizen.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
breezejmu.org

Key takeaways from city council

Council hears update on housing initiatives and policy direction. Liz Webb, Harrisonburg’s housing coordinator, presented city council with four potential housing initiatives and policies on Tuesday to help the council determine policy direction: the use of city-owned property, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for affordable housing, residential tax abatement and fee waivers.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wina.com

Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County

STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rescue, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
cbs19news

Expected Ian impacts postpone Nelson County project

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian have delayed a project to repair a slope in Nelson County. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on Mountain Cove Road, just north of Lovingston, will now get underway on Oct. 3. The project was originally...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Skyline High students protest pending ‘anti-trans’ legislation forwarded by Governor Youngkin

Thirteen public school students gathered on the Skyline High School campus Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative in forwarding what they termed an “anti-trans law” in Virginia. The students, aged 14 to 17, were orderly throughout as they moved from the front of the school to the football field authorized for the students’ expression of distress at what they believe would become legalized discrimination against transgender students. One of the student organizers who contacted media about the event scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to noon termed it a “Trans Rights Walkout”.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Water main on Route 29 repaired

UPDATE: A damaged water main on Route 29 has been repaired. Some Albemarle County residents have had water service restored after a water main on 29 on Wednesday morning. Service was restored at 4 p.m. The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority worked for several hours to get things fixed. "We...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Schools uphold teacher’s First Amendment rights after ‘defamatory’ email about school board candidates

A Staunton middle school teacher emailed parents via his work email to communicate about two city school board candidates. Charles Nesmith, band teacher at Shelburne Middle School, “took disturbing actions to use school resources to attack me and Mrs. Hatter, both personally and politically. Mr. Nesmith used his school email and access to their database to contact a number of Staunton parents and voters for partisan political gain,” school board candidate John Wilson said in a letter September 23 to local and state officials, including Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith and members of the Staunton School Board.
STAUNTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Beautification#Trust Fund#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#American#Jmu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
cbs19news

Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wmra.org

Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg

Augusta Health celebrated the opening of a new facility in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Healthcare providers and Chamber of Commerce members gathered outside the new Augusta Health Primary Care on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg. Dr. Scott Just, the president of Augusta Medical Group, was among those who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting.
HARRISONBURG, VA
ourdavie.com

Making apple butter with the Mennonites

Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WHSV

Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody

Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
STRASBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy