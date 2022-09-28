Read full article on original website
Pokemon GO Yveltal Guide
During Pokemon GO Fashion Week, the legendary Pokemon Yveltal will be featured as a 5-star raid boss. To properly beat it players will need to freshen up on some of its weaknesses. Here is a Pokemon GO Yveltal guide. Yveltal Battle Tips. Yveltal will occupy the 5-Star Raid Boss as...
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade
Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go's Evolving Stars Event Features Another New Alolan Pokemon
Yesterday, Niantic revealed its plans for Pokemon Go through the month of October. The game's Evolving Stars event was part of those plans, but the developer did not go into specific details. Today, Niantic pulled back the curtain on the upcoming event, revealing that the game will see the debut of Cosmoem, the evolved form of Cosmog. The event will give players new Special Research to complete, which will feature "another step in the adventure with Cosmog." It seems like a safe bet that it will revolve around evolving Cosmog, but no additional details about the Special Research were provided.
Pokemon Unite Clefable Moveset
After over a year, Clefable will be finally making its way to Pokemon Unite. This was a Pokemon that was apparently in testing during the Beta and possibly even the Alpha. Yet, it has been passed over for many different Pokemon since then. Now with it joining in a few weeks, fans will be wanting to know what it does. Here is a look at the Pokemon Unite Clefable Moveset.
IGN
Pokemon Home Wiki Guide
Pokemon HOME is an app available on both phones and the Nintendo Switch that allows you to transfer Pokemon between games, or to simply store them and collect bonuses. This Pokemon HOME wiki guide contains information about everything you need to know:
Polygon
PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October
Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals a Surprising New Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed Wiglett, a brand new Pokemon species that looks an awful lot like Diglett but with some distinct differences. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company launched a fake webinar featuring members of the Pokemon World Ecological Society, showing off some of the Pokemon from the Paldea region, which will be the setting of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The webinar ended with the reveal of a brand new Pokemon – a Pokemon called Wiglett. Members of the Pokemon World Ecological Society debated whether Wiglett was a branching evolution of Diglett or perhaps a Paldean form of Diglett before determining that the Pokemon was a brand new species entirely. While Wiglett has a similar face to Diglett and burrows in the ground like the popular Ground-type Pokemon, Wiglett notably has a different coloration than Diglett and extends its body out of the ground, revealing an eel-like body.
Polygon
EA and Dynasty Warriors devs reveal their take on Monster Hunter
Publishers Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors series developer Omega Force revealed a new take on the monster-hunting genre on Wednesday: Wild Hearts, an action-focused hunting game set in fantasy feudal Japan, where players will battle giant “nature-infused beasts” called Kemono. Differentiating Wild Hearts from Capcom’s...
IGN
Terraria Update is a Big Surprise for the Community
Terraria just got a surprise update adding a whole bunch of new content despite claiming in 2020 that updates for the popular sim would end. The Labor of Love update brings with it upside-down worlds, a melee overhaul, the ability to transform into a wolf, and plenty of new items among other cool additions to the game.
ComicBook
Pokemon Unite Will Add Two New Spooky Pokemon in October
Pokemon Unite will be adding two new Pokemon in the coming weeks, both of which have an appropriate Halloween theme. A recent update to the Pokemon Unite Test Server confirmed that Sableye and Zoroark will be the next Pokemon added to the game. Zoroark will be a Speedster with the ability to use Illusion and hide itself as one of its Ally Pokemon, while Sableye will be a Support Pokemon that can stealth in plain sight and can steal Aeos Energy from opposing players. No release dates have been revealed for either new Pokemon, but one will likely be added on October 26th. Clefable was previously announced for release in October.
Super Nintendo World construction update
Get ready to enter the “world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach” as construction crews work to bring Super Nintendo World to life. Sky5 captured video of the construction progress as crews worked on various aspects of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios, such as the Warp Pipe entrance and Bowser’s Castle. Super Nintendo World […]
ComicBook
Jump Festa 2023 Announces Stage Line Up
Jump Festa is the major event which takes place annually that dives into anime franchises that make up Weekly Shonen Jump's regularly release publication. With Shuiesha responsible for the series including Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and many more, new details have emerged regarding which Shonen franchises will have a place at this year's Jump Festa. In the past, Jump Festa has revealed new details about the many Shonen franchise's manga and anime adaptations, and we expect Jump Festa 2023 to be no different.
dexerto.com
YouTuber shocked as Pokemon cards from Costco show up with rare errors
Youtuber Nick ‘Pokerev’ hunted for Pokemon cards in his local Costco and got a surprise from the Pokemon Company. Due to a card printing mistake, the card collector ended with far more value than intended. Pokemon cards are one of the most cherished mediums for experiencing the Pokemon...
Terraria 1.4.4 release time - here's when Labor of Love goes live
The latest final update for Terraria is upon us
The N64 Video Capture Cassette Explained
If you've played a Nintendo 64, chances are that you've run into at least one of the many peripherals that were developed for the system. Everything from the controllers to the console itself got special accessories with added features, be it the Transfer Pak to add connectivity with Game Boy games, the Expansion Pak to double the system's internal RAM, or the failed 64DD to allow for special games to be played on floppy disks. However, one accessory that far fewer fans may know about is the N64 Capture Cassette.
IGN
Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone - Official Release Trailer
Check out the release trailer for Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone. Build an empire in this new expansion for Paradox Interactive’s World War II grand strategy game, and decide the fate of Italy, Switzerland, and Ethiopia in the latest DLC. Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone...
Digital Trends
The Nintendo Switch OLED is only $285 at Amazon, with a catch
While the Steam Deck has more outright power than the Nintendo Switch, the lineup of exclusive games from Nintendo on the Switch is hard to beat, making the Switch one of this generation’s most wanted handheld consoles. Unfortunately, it also tends to be quite expensive, especially if you go for the OLED model, but you can get that model a bit cheaper from Amazon for $284 with one caveat: It ships from the U.K. and is a U.K. variant.
NME
Sega announces partnership for its first blockchain game
Sega has announced that it has partnered with Japanese blockchain company Double Jump Tokyo to produce a new game based on the Sangokushi Taisen series. As reported by 4Gamer, Sangokushi Taisen is a real-time strategy series, most popular in Japanese arcades. The game involves collecting physical cards that can be placed onto the playing area to make them appear in the game.
