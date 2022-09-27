ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Outright Johan Camargo

The Phillies announced this evening that infielder Johan Camargo cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The switch-hitter was designated for assignment over the weekend. Camargo signed a $1.4MM free agent deal with the Phils over the winter after being cut loose by the Braves. It marked...
NBC Sports

Phillies roster moves: Darick Hall called up with Triple A season over

In search of any offense they can get during a terribly timed team-wide slump, the Phillies called up designated hitter/first baseman Darick Hall from Triple A Lehigh Valley prior to Friday's doubleheader in Washington. The IronPigs' season ended Wednesday so Hall should be a left-handed bat off the bench over...
Yardbarker

Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers are, yet again, the best team in all of baseball with a 106-47 record. Despite losing Corey Seager and Max Scherzer over the offseason, the Dodgers just keep trucking along, as they remain incredibly stacked, led by star first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Mookie Betts. So with shortstop Trea Turner’s free agency fast approaching, it’s understandable that the Dodgers will be taking a cautious approach on whether or not to break the bank to retain his services.
NJ.com

Angels promote former Phillies prospect

The Los Angeles Angels are promoting a grab from Philadelphia. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. They have selected the contract of top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, according to MLBtraderumors.com. The 22-year-old will make his MLB debut Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics. After joining the organization, O’Hoppe...
