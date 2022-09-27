Read full article on original website
DeCamara goes on Phillies rant: 'They are not winners!'
The Phillies have lost three in a row and are now 3-7 over their last 10 games, as they continue to fight for their first playoff berth since 2011.
What on Earth Is the Deal With the Latest New Era Phillies Cap?
New Era released a line of State Park-themed hats as part of their MLB Remote Collection, and the Phillies cap is already drawing criticism online.
Phillies Outright Johan Camargo
The Phillies announced this evening that infielder Johan Camargo cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The switch-hitter was designated for assignment over the weekend. Camargo signed a $1.4MM free agent deal with the Phils over the winter after being cut loose by the Braves. It marked...
WATCH: Atlanta Braves Visit White House to Celebrate 2021 World Series
The Atlanta Braves were honored for their 2021 World Series run by United States President Joe Biden at the White House Monday, before the Braves' 8-0 victory over the Washington Nationals in Washington D.C. Monday night.
Dodgers News: Phillies Becomes Favorite to Land Trea Turner According to Insider
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner can be on his way back to the east coast
Hurricane Ian Forces Reschedule, Phillies to Play Doubleheader Friday
As the remnants of Hurricane Ian ravage the east coast, the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies have rescheduled their Saturday doubleheader to Friday.
Hurricane Ian: Phillies-Nationals series re-worked, still no word on Mets-Braves’ weekend
Schedules are being shifted in response to Hurricane Ian. The Philadelphia Phillies are set to visit the Washington Nationals this weekend for a four-game series. Due to the incoming inclement weather, Saturday’s evening game has been moved to Friday afternoon. They will now have a doubleheader Friday and play Saturday’s afternoon game as scheduled.
Phillies roster moves: Darick Hall called up with Triple A season over
In search of any offense they can get during a terribly timed team-wide slump, the Phillies called up designated hitter/first baseman Darick Hall from Triple A Lehigh Valley prior to Friday's doubleheader in Washington. The IronPigs' season ended Wednesday so Hall should be a left-handed bat off the bench over...
Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers are, yet again, the best team in all of baseball with a 106-47 record. Despite losing Corey Seager and Max Scherzer over the offseason, the Dodgers just keep trucking along, as they remain incredibly stacked, led by star first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Mookie Betts. So with shortstop Trea Turner’s free agency fast approaching, it’s understandable that the Dodgers will be taking a cautious approach on whether or not to break the bank to retain his services.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
MLB・
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals odds, picks and predictions
The Atlanta Braves (97-58) and Washington Nationals (53-101) close out a 3-game series Wednesday. First pitch from Nationals Park is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Braves vs. Nationals odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Atlanta leads 14-4; the Braves...
NBA returning briefly to Seattle; questions of future loom
SEATTLE — An NBA preseason game may not seem like a benchmark moment, even in a basketball-hungry city like Seattle, but Jamal Crawford believes there’s value even in an exhibition. “It reignites a whole new generation of kids who need to see this,” said Crawford, a Seattle native...
Angels promote former Phillies prospect
The Los Angeles Angels are promoting a grab from Philadelphia. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. They have selected the contract of top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, according to MLBtraderumors.com. The 22-year-old will make his MLB debut Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics. After joining the organization, O’Hoppe...
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live on September 30
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. On September 30 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals. When: September 30 at 7:05 PM ET. TV:...
FOCO Launches Phillies Bryce Harper Light Up Bobblehead
A new Philadelphia Phillies light up bobblehead has been released by FOCO featuring Bryce Harper.
