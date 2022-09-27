ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged in fatal dog-mauling attacks

An Alabama woman is now charged in two fatal dog attacks earlier this year. Jacqueline Summer Beard, who worked for the state health agency, drove to a home in rural northwest Alabama to investigate a deadly dog attack and wound up herself being fatally mauled by the animals, authorities say. The same pack even went after neighbors as they talked to police at the scene afterward.
The Independent

Debbie Collier: Murder of Georgia woman found burned in a ravine was ‘personal and targeted’

The killing of a Georgia woman whose body was found burned in a ravine was “personal and targeted”, police say.Deborah Collier’s remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day before by her daughter and husband, who last saw her at the family home in Clayton, nearly 60 miles from where her burned and partially naked body was discovered. Surveillance video obtained by authorities earlier this week shows Collier entering a Family Dollar store at 2.55pm on 10 September. She was...
