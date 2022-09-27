Read full article on original website
Alabama woman charged in fatal dog-mauling attacks
An Alabama woman is now charged in two fatal dog attacks earlier this year. Jacqueline Summer Beard, who worked for the state health agency, drove to a home in rural northwest Alabama to investigate a deadly dog attack and wound up herself being fatally mauled by the animals, authorities say. The same pack even went after neighbors as they talked to police at the scene afterward.
'Hearts are broken': Suspects in custody after 2 Georgia deputies killed in 'ambush'
Two suspects were taken into custody Thursday and held at Cobb County Police Department for questioning, authorities said.
Debbie Collier: Murder of Georgia woman found burned in a ravine was ‘personal and targeted’
The killing of a Georgia woman whose body was found burned in a ravine was “personal and targeted”, police say.Deborah Collier’s remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day before by her daughter and husband, who last saw her at the family home in Clayton, nearly 60 miles from where her burned and partially naked body was discovered. Surveillance video obtained by authorities earlier this week shows Collier entering a Family Dollar store at 2.55pm on 10 September. She was...
The pilot of a small plane who threatened to crash into a Mississippi Walmart is in custody
On Saturday morning, the Tupelo, Mississippi Police Department issued a press release stating that the pilot of a small aircraft was threatening to crash into an area Walmart. The pilot, who was later apprehended, reached out to authorities at 5 a.m. informing them of his plans. In a recent update...
