Travel

TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TheStreet

Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneyfoodblog.com

Wait Times Are Increasing in Disney World Again

This week was not a normal one in Disney World. Hurricane Ian made its way through the state of Florida, causing the Disney World parks to close on Wednesday and Thursday. The parks did a phased reopening on Friday, where we did see a decent amount of people. So, what are crowds like during the week of a hurricane in Disney World? Let’s take a look at the average wait times from this week to find out.
disneyfoodblog.com

The PERFECT Fit For EVERY Disney World Park!

There is a LOT that goes into planning a Disney World vacation, but we’re here to make it easier for you!. We’ve got info on the best deals and discounts, when you should make dining reservations, what to do if you can’t get the hotel reservations you want, and how to make Park Pass Reservations. Once you have all of the logistics figured out, you still have to figure out what to bring with you! And, while we definitely have a bunch of packing lists for ya, we’ve taken it a step further and just went ahead and picked out some outfits you can wear! In combo with our friends over at AllEars.net, we’ve put together the perfect outfits for EVERY park at Disney World! Let’s check them out.
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
disneydining.com

Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests

Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
disneyfoodblog.com

As Guests Shelter in Disney Hotels for Hurricane Ian, Mobile Order Slots Fill Up

Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida, bringing extreme winds, rain, and potential flooding with it. In preparation for the storm, Disney World closed its theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday (September 28th and 29th). The Orlando International Airport also shut down commercial operations, which means anyone staying at Disney World hotels is currently riding out the storm inside those rooms.
disneyfoodblog.com

Phased Reopening After Hurricane Ian, Festival of the Holidays Food Booths, and More HUGE Disney News

It’s been quite the week for Disney World. Hurricane Ian complicated things for a few days — shutting down the Disney World theme parks and causing a phased reopening, plus we’ve gotten huge news about returning offerings and EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays. After a stressful few days, you could probably use a little mental escape (we know the feeling). So why not take a second, find a quiet spot, and join us on a virtual trip through the parks and resorts for all the latest Disney news. ❤️ It might just be the 5-minute break you desperately need this week.
disneyfoodblog.com

Buy Your Own Disney World Fab 50 Statue For $13!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong and will continue into 2023. That’s right — we’re still eating our favorite 50th anniversary foods, collecting some fabulous...
SheKnows

Customers Can’t Get Enough of This $16 ‘Repairing’ Snail Cream With Over 10,000 5-Star Reviews

disneydining.com

‘Ducktales’ World Showcase Adventure Finally Coming to EPCOT!

When Disney CEO Bob Chapek was forced to shut down Disney Resorts around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had no idea how long the Resorts would be closed. Some of them — like Disneyland Resort in Southern California — were closed for more than a year. However, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida was only closed for about 4 months. That was a great thing, considering the Resort was getting ready to celebrate its incredible 50th Anniversary, which would begin on October 1.
