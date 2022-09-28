Read full article on original website
From Food to Fashion, World Sustainability Organization Spotlights Eco-brands in Milan
MILAN — The World Sustainability Organization, or WSO, a certification entity originally targeting the food industry that expanded to fashion, is doing more than just bestowing its seal of approval on responsible companies. During Milan Fashion Week, the organization, whose aim is to protect critical habitats and endangered species globally, mounted the Ethical and Sustainable Showroom, a presentation aimed at spotlighting international brands with eco-cred and fostering networking among them and with key fashion retailers, press and others.More from WWDCrystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion WeekTokyo James RTW Spring 2023Ramzen RTW Spring 2023 “We don’t want to be like...
Australian Natural Beauty Brand Inika Organic Gets Certified Plastic Neutral
Natural indie beauty brand Inika Organic unveiled a new look and feel with the recent addition of a sustainability initiative that hallmarks the brand as certified Plastic Neutral. The beauty company has been certified Plastic Neutral by Waste Revolution – Australia’s leading Plastic Neutral Certification program. Aligning with...
Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.
This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
MIT scientists build briefcase-sized machine to turn saltwater into drinking water
A team of researchers based at MIT has developed a new, portable desalination device that could give people the ability to make saltwater drinkable. The researchers, led by Dr Jongyoon Han, a professor of electrical engineering, computer science, and biological engineering, began working on a small-scale desalination device as many as ten years ago. Last year, on Boston’s Carson Beach, they realised they’d achieved something significant. It was on that beach, Fortune reports, that researchers at MIT’s Research Laboratory for Electronics ran a glass of seawater through their desalination device before Junghyo Yoon drank it and gave a thumbs...
Scientists Turn Plastic Into Diamonds In Breakthrough
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. More than a billion miles away from Earth, on the ice giants of Neptune and Uranus, diamonds are forever. This isn’t cosmic poetry, but a reasonable scientific conclusion: We know that under extreme pressures and high temperatures miles beneath a planet’s surface, hydrocarbons are pummeled into a crystalline bling coveted by the affianced. But on far-flung Neptune and Uranus, the Universe’s diamond-making process is a bit more curious. Since the 1970s, scientists believed that diamonds might actually rain down toward the mostly slushy planets’ rocky interiors—a diamond rain, if you will.
Why is sustainability still absent from fashion month?
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Fashion has ambitious sustainability goals. So why aren’t they showing...
Company's vertical-farming technology enables it to produce algae from clean energy
The Israeli startup VAXA uses algae to transform renewable energy into sustainable nourishment. Microalgae can grow indoors using their vertical farming technique, regardless of the weather outside. The sealed and bio-secured module, which is embedded with pink glowing lights (UV LEDs), enables year-round production of high-quality, pathogen-free, fresh algae with...
Why Harry Styles is putting his weight behind designer Marco Ribeiro
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Emerging Brazilian designer Marco Ribeiro may not yet be a household name in fashion, but his dramatic, gender-fluid designs are already known in certain circles. That includes the orbit of Harry Styles, who recently wore the designer’s clothing on his latest tour and artwork for his new album Harry’s House.
Fragrance manoeuvres: How Firmenich’s mega-merger will drive biotech innovation
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. A major deal to merge Swiss fragrance giant Firmenich with Dutch chemicals group Royal-DSM, creating a €40 billion conglomerate, comes at a pivotal time of change in the beauty sector. The two companies are merging to form a Swiss-Dutch global...
Vogue Ukraine enters the metaverse to support the country’s fashion talent
This article originally appeared on Vogue.co.uk. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Vogue Ukraine is taking its first steps into the metaverse as it puts support for the Ukrainian fashion industry at the heart of its revised mission, as war continues to blight the country. Vogue has partnered with the NFT marketplace The Dematerialised (DMAT) to highlight the work of three designers: Bevza, Gudu and Ienki Ienki. All three brands will showcase their designs in Paris on 28 September during fashion week, before those physical garments are translated into NFTs, which will be able to buy via DMAT.
Hyosung: Newly Transformative Nylon, As Core Material for Hydrogen Energy
Hyosung TNC successes in development and utilization of nylon as a Liner material for hydrogen fuel tanks for the first time in Korea. Lighter material than metal and conventional plastic materials, and excellent hydrogen leakage cut-off effect. The perfect substitution in the monopoly market of foreign companies and secure the...
Scientists In Germany Blasted Cheap Plastics With Lasers — And Turned Them Into ‘Nanodiamonds’
Inspired by "nanodiamonds" found on ice giants like Uranus and Neptune, this new research could help to greatly reduce plastic pollution and transform plastics in the ocean. Scientists at Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf in Germany recently blasted cheap plastic with ultrapowerful lasers, and in the process created incredibly tiny “nanodiamonds” and confirmed the existence of a new, exotic type of water.
The first five-star hotel in Asia to be awarded Ecotel
Responsibility requires people. People to take responsibility and make change happen. People to drive sustainability. We can only achieve sustainability by people stepping up to the challenge and taking responsibility. At Mumbai airport, the Orchid Ecotel is one such example. Dr Vithal Kamat, in his autobiography, Idli, Orchid & Will...
Recycling one of the planet’s trickiest plastics just got a little easier
Strong chemical bonds are one reason why some plastics linger as trash. PexelsThe commonly used plastic, polyethylene, can take hundreds of years to decompose.
Ninety-one Percent of U.S. Consumers Consider the Amount of Plastic Used in a Product When Making Purchase Decisions
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Ninety-one percent of Americans consider the amount of plastic used in a product when making purchase decisions, and 45% believe producers – companies that produce products made of plastic or packaged in plastic – are most responsible for addressing and solving the plastic pollution issue, according to a new survey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005296/en/ 91% of Americans consider the amount of plastic used in a product when making purchase decisions, and 45% believe producers – companies that produce products made of plastic or packaged in plastic – are...
Pepsi wants to grow profits and shrink its carbon footprint. That requires the company to "go bigger" and "accelerate" climate action, a top sustainability exec says.
Insider spoke to Jim Andrew, Pepsi's executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, on the sidelines of Climate Week NYC.
Report: Potential for Recycling Textiles in Europe Is Huge
Fashion for Good and Circle Economy, a global impact organization supporting a circular economy, have determined that the value of low-end post-consumer textiles available for fiber-to-fiber recycling in six European countries stands at 74 million euros per year, or $71.01 million at the current exchange rate. The eye-opening conclusion is in the newly released report about the Sorting for Circularity Europe project, the organizations’ 16-month analysis that was just completed. It shows that 74 percent, or 494,000 tons of low-value and non-rewearable textile waste—items that cannot be reused in their original state—can be tapped in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain...
How companies can advance global action against the climate crisis
In a live Insider event, a BASF executive and the CEO of Gist Impact shared how business leaders can contribute to sustainability goals.
Could living in a bamboo home help solve the climate crisis?
While bamboo has been used in construction in Asia for thousands of years, it's starting to catch on in sustainable housing development in parts of the United States and other places in the world.
