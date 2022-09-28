Read full article on original website
Weston-super-Mare care home told to improve after inadequate rating
A care home that provides services for people with mental health issues has been rated as inadequate by inspectors. Sherwood Lodge in Weston-super-Mare has lost its "good" rating and been told by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to make a number of improvements. In its report, the CQC said some...
Cost of living: Essex County Council unveils £50m support fund
A council has announced a £50m package of measures to help people tackle the increasing cost of living. Essex County Council says the support would help feed vulnerable households and keep them warm. The local authority also wants to fund activities, some of them in public buildings, to offer...
Almost 6,000 people harmed by prescription errors in NHS last year
Figures from NHS England also show 29 people were killed by prescription errors in 2021
Woman arrested over critically-ill baby at Oldham nursery
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after a baby became critically ill at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the seven-month-old girl was taken from an Oldham nursery to hospital at about 15:45 BST on 21 September. The force said the...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip
A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
The Edenfield Centre: MP criticises mental health unit bosses over abuse
An MP has condemned the "horrific" treatment of patients at one of the UK's largest mental health hospitals. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said it showed a "failure...
Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed
Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
Wes Streeting speech: Labour promises face-to-face GP appointments
Labour says it would require GPs in England to provide face-to-face appointments for anyone who wants them, if it wins power. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would be patients' "shop steward" and give them more choice over how they access care. In a party conference speech, he also...
Wales NHS remains under 'intense pressure' - HIW report
Hospital and health care in Wales remain under "intense pressure" due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, inspectors have found. Sustained pressure on emergency care and concern about patient safety have been highlighted in a report into NHS and independent care services in Wales. Access to face-to-face GP appointments...
Controversial changes to North Yorkshire fire service approved
Changes to fire service provision in North Yorkshire are to go ahead, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) has said. Huntington fire station, near York, will become an on-call station and Harrogate fire station will only have one appliance staffed overnight. Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe said the decision was based...
Social care: 'Emergency' over lack of workers, bosses say
There is a "national emergency" in health and social care due to the lack of care workers, NHS leaders have said. Up to 1,500 people are medically fit but cannot leave hospital because of a lack of social care, the Welsh NHS Confederation said. It has led to calls to...
Many families still experiencing barriers to care home visits, campaigners warn
“Too many” care home residents are facing serious challenges in getting vital support from their loved ones during coronavirus outbreaks, with families still experiencing barriers to visits, campaigners have said.A coalition of organisations has written to local health and care leaders calling on them to end harmful isolation practices in care settings.It follows a letter sent at the start of the year, which urged local leaders to ensure that restrictions on contact are proportionate.The groups, which include the Relatives & Residents Association (R&RA) and Rights for Residents, expressed “sadness and disappointment” that they are needing to write again.They say some...
Brierley Hill couple sentenced over animal suffering
A couple have been sentenced after an RSPCA officer discovered "one of the worst animal welfare situations". The charity had to rescue 18 dogs, three cats, six horses and a donkey from a scrap yard behind the home of John and Lisa Evans. The pair, both 46, of Pedmore Road,...
I went undercover to expose abuse at a mental health hospital
A vulnerable young woman is locked on the other side of a thick glass window, crying like I have never heard anyone cry before. For hours I have been sitting outside the small room, listening to her desperate pleas to be let out. This is the image that haunts me...
Cancer charity boss put donations into Welsh dragon plan
A cancer charity boss who put public donations into plans to build a giant Welsh dragon has been ordered by the High Court to pay more than £117,000 to local cancer causes. Simon Wingett's foundation ran a shop in Wrexham Maelor Hospital. But not one donation was made by...
Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
Garden rubbish fees considered in Shropshire waste revamp
Plans have been put forward to reduce waste in Shropshire where people have left out nearly the most amount of rubbish for collection in England. In 2020/21 the average resident generated 535kg, the second largest figure among authorities, and 138kg above average, Shropshire Council said. Initiatives may include community composting...
