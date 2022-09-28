Read full article on original website
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Pensioner killed on road he complained to council about just three weeks earlier
A pensioner has been killed crossing a road that he had reportedly complained to the council about just three weeks earlier. Chris Smith died after being hit by a motorbike in Biddenden, a village in Kent, earlier this month. The 72-year-old was crossing a main road after getting off a bus at around midday on Sunday, 18 September. Neighbours said he had written to Kent County Council three weeks earlier to complain about safety on the same short stretch of road outside of the village park. “He told us that ‘something has to be done’ about it,” Kevin Ingram said.“We...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
From the £25,000 wreck to the £25m home with an indoor pool: what three house sales tell us about modern Britain
Thousands of homes are sold each day across the country, and each has its own story, from the drug- and crime-ridden streets of a former mining town to the ever more bizarre demands of the super-rich
BBC
Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal
A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
County Championship: Essex beat Northamptonshire by 47 runs
LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day four) Simon Harmer claimed 6-49 to spin Essex to a 47-run victory over Northamptonshire at Wantage Road and finish as the leading wicket taker in this year's County Championship Division One. Harmer extracted prodigious turn to run through Northamptonshire's middle and...
BBC
Medieval woman's 3D animation tells Whithorn Priory's story
Talking 3D digital reconstructions of a 14th Century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate are helping to tell the story of a south of Scotland priory. An event at Wigtown Book Festival will let people go face to face with the individuals buried at Whithorn. The animations are...
New train strike announced for next month as 40,000 rail workers to walk out
Another rail strike has been announced for next month, continuing the wave of industrial action sweeping the country.More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will strike on 8 October in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the Rail, Marititime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.Rail strikes are already planned on 1 and 5 October, threatening fresh travel chaos for passengers.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was encouraging the new transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP had met with the union – but that the industrial action would continue “for as long as it...
Centre of Manchester is dotted with parks | Letter
Letter: Mayfield Park is magnificent and welcome, but it’s not the first in the city centre for 100 years, says Chris Paul
BBC
Yorkshire Ambulance Service workers to vote on strike move in pay row
Ambulance workers in Yorkshire are to vote on whether to take strike action in a dispute over pay. The GMB union said a consultative ballot of almost 1,500 members at Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) showed 90% in favour of a walkout. The union said it was the "largest mandate ever...
BBC
Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
BBC
Face masks reintroduced at Suffolk and Essex hospitals
Face masks are being reintroduced for visitors to hospitals due to rising Covid cases in patients, a trust said. East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester, have brought in the new rules effective from Wednesday. Visitors must wear surgical face masks...
BBC
John Radcliffe Hospital: New key worker accommodation
Seven new apartment buildings are being built for key workers on the site of a hospital. The three to five-storey buildings on Ivy Lane at the John Radcliffe Hospital will house 340 people. Older accommodation on the site is being demolished to make way for the new facilities. Ryan Harris,...
BBC
Salford housing boss warns of homelessness 'tidal wave'
A "tidal wave" of homelessness could hit Salford in coming months as people struggle to cope with the rising cost of living, a housing boss has warned. The city's head of supported housing Rachel Connelly spoke out after data revealed the number of families at risk of homelessness in England had risen by almost a quarter in the last year.
Fears rail strike will spark travel chaos on Saturday as almost 90 per cent of train network shuts down at the same time as football fans go to matches and runners head to London marathon
There are fears rail strikes on October 1, which will close 89 per cent of the train network, will cause travel chaos for tens of thousands of people trying to attend the London Marathon, sporting events and concerts. Rail passengers are being urged only to travel if necessary on Saturday...
BBC
Birmingham roads to close for Conservative Party conference
A number of roads in Birmingham will be closed for the Conservative Party conference. Police said a major security operation has begun this week ahead of the start of the event on Sunday. More than 11,000 delegates are expected in the city for the conference which will take place at...
Elizabeth Line at Bond Street station will finally open next month (four years late and £549m over budget)
The Bond Street stop on London's new Elizabeth line is set to open in just under a month after four years of delays. Transport for London (TfL) says the opening of Bond Street - which is subject to 'final approvals' - will take place on Monday, October 24. The new...
BBC
Lyme Regis Cobb: Eroding stone breakwater set for £3m repairs
A Grade I listed eroding stone-built breakwater is set for £3m worth of repairs. The Cobb in Lyme Regis is suffering sea-floor erosion and needs to be strengthened. Dorset Council said it was providing about £500,000 and had secured £2.5m from the Environment Agency. The authority said...
BBC
Ross-on-Wye residents propose road blocking plan over McDonald's proposal
Residents of a new housing estate plan to block a road with their cars if a McDonald's restaurant opens up nearby, they said. The fast food chain has submitted plans to build a drive-thru restaurant on Gloucester Road, Ross-on-Wye, near the A40 junction with the A449. Some people living nearby...
