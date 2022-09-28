Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Denis Shapovalov downs Jaume Munar, advances to Korea Open second round
Canada's Denis Shapovalov, No. 4 seed, defeated Spain's Jaume Munar in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Korea Open on Wednesday. Shapovalov won 7-5, 6-4, in one hour and 49 minutes to secure his first victory since his US Open third round defeat to Andrey Rublev.
Tennis-Laver backs Kyrgios for success after run to Wimbledon final
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian great Rod Laver has backed Nick Kyrgios for more success next season after reaching this year's Wimbledon final and says his terrific run of form in the second half of 2022 has convinced him he has what it takes to win a Grand Slam.
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
BBC
Tallinn Open: Katie Boulter loses in second round against Belinda Bencic
Katie Boulter was beaten 6-4 6-7 (7-2) 6-3 by Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Tallinn Open. Boulter lost her serve at the ninth point in the first set to allow world number 14 Bencic to take the lead. Britain's number six fought back to take the second...
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
FIBA World Cup Day 7 Live: Australia to face China in Semis; U.S. and Puerto Rico to meet
It's quarterfinal day at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney, with the best eight sides from group play through to the knockout phase of the tournament. The United States went through undefeated to top Group A, while hosts Australia finished as Group B winners after a closing win over Japan.
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Denmark unveil World Cup ‘protest’ kits criticising Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark will wear shirts at the World Cup that criticise the human rights record of the host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the finals tournament. “The colour of mourning,” the kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on...
FIFA・
BBC
2022 World Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain name unchanged women's team for Liverpool
Great Britain have named an unchanged women's team for next month's 2022 World Gymnastics Championships. Alice Kinsella, Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova, Ondine Achampong and Georgia-Mae Fenton will return to action after winning team silver at the European Championships in Munich. The World Championships take place at the M&S Bank Arena...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Dan Evans defeated by Yoshihito Nishioka in Korea Open first round
British No. 2 Daniel Evans was defeated by Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 7-6 (3) in one hour, 49 minutes in the first round of the Korea Open on Tuesday. Evans, the No. 5 seed for the tournament, has lost all six of his previous meetings with Nishioka. Elsewhere, American Jenson...
BBC
England women to end 2022 against Japan and Norway
European champions England will play their final two games of 2022 against Japan and Norway in November. The Lionesses' year began with victory in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February, before winning Euro 2022 in the summer. Sarina Wiegman's side became the first senior England side to win a...
BBC
British Open 2022: Judd Trump defeats Dean Young 4-0 to move into the third round
World number two Judd Trump beat Dean Young 4-0 at the British Open to move into the third round in Milton Keynes. Trump needed just over an hour to win and made breaks of 52, 84, 100 and 64. He will return to the top of the world rankings if...
Cameron Norrie ends losing run with victory over Kaichi Uchida at Korea Open
Cameron Norrie ended a three-match losing run with victory over Kaichi Uchida in the opening round of the Korea Open.The British number one was disappointing in Davis Cup defeats by Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp and Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik and then lost a close match to Taylor Fritz at the Laver Cup last weekend.But he took advantage of a kind draw in Seoul with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Japanese wild card Uchida, ranked 163.Norrie, who as the second seed had a first-round bye, served eight aces and did not face a break point as he set up a quarter-final...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Esteban Cambiasso finishes team goal
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Argentina's master class in sharing the ball. How stacked was this quartet at...
FIFA・
World Cup 2022: Denmark to protest host nation with 'toned-down' jerseys
Denmark's men's national soccer team will wear muted jerseys at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year to protest the host nation's human rights record.
ESPN
Team USA withstands challenge from Serbia to advance to FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup semifinals
SYDNEY -- It had been a minute since Team USA looked a step behind on the court, but that was the case Thursday in its FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game. Team USA trailed for the first time all tournament 4-0 and shortly afterward at 11-7 against a fearless Serbia team that managed to make it a four-point game late in the second quarter in front of a loud, mostly pro-Serbia crowd.
Comments / 0