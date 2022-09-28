ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ESPN

Denis Shapovalov downs Jaume Munar, advances to Korea Open second round

Canada's Denis Shapovalov, No. 4 seed, defeated Spain's Jaume Munar in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Korea Open on Wednesday. Shapovalov won 7-5, 6-4, in one hour and 49 minutes to secure his first victory since his US Open third round defeat to Andrey Rublev.
Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
SOCCER
#Seoul#South Korean#Grand Slam#Indian Wells
ESPN

Dan Evans defeated by Yoshihito Nishioka in Korea Open first round

British No. 2 Daniel Evans was defeated by Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 7-6 (3) in one hour, 49 minutes in the first round of the Korea Open on Tuesday. Evans, the No. 5 seed for the tournament, has lost all six of his previous meetings with Nishioka. Elsewhere, American Jenson...
SPORTS
BBC

England women to end 2022 against Japan and Norway

European champions England will play their final two games of 2022 against Japan and Norway in November. The Lionesses' year began with victory in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February, before winning Euro 2022 in the summer. Sarina Wiegman's side became the first senior England side to win a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie ends losing run with victory over Kaichi Uchida at Korea Open

Cameron Norrie ended a three-match losing run with victory over Kaichi Uchida in the opening round of the Korea Open.The British number one was disappointing in Davis Cup defeats by Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp and Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik and then lost a close match to Taylor Fritz at the Laver Cup last weekend.But he took advantage of a kind draw in Seoul with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Japanese wild card Uchida, ranked 163.Norrie, who as the second seed had a first-round bye, served eight aces and did not face a break point as he set up a quarter-final...
SPORTS
South Korea
Tennis
Sports
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Esteban Cambiasso finishes team goal

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Argentina's master class in sharing the ball. How stacked was this quartet at...
FIFA
ESPN

Team USA withstands challenge from Serbia to advance to FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup semifinals

SYDNEY -- It had been a minute since Team USA looked a step behind on the court, but that was the case Thursday in its FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game. Team USA trailed for the first time all tournament 4-0 and shortly afterward at 11-7 against a fearless Serbia team that managed to make it a four-point game late in the second quarter in front of a loud, mostly pro-Serbia crowd.
BASKETBALL

