Allison Ausband, executive vice president and chief customer experience officer at Delta Air Lines. Allison Ausband started her career at Delta Air Lines in 1985 as a flight attendant. Over the last 37 years, she has consistently risen in the ranks at the Atlanta-based carrier, including leading more than 20,000 Delta flight attendants as senior vice president of in-flight service as well as serving as vice president of reservation sales and customer care, where she was responsible for more than 37 million customer contacts across 10 engagement centers in four countries.

