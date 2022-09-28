ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022: Qatar Airways tops list once again

Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022: Qatar Airways tops list once again. Qatar Airways has once again topped the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022. Singapore Airlines took the second spot while Emirates came third among the world’s best carriers ranked by Skytrax — a UK-based airline and airport reviews and rankings site.
What Delta’s chief customer experience officer always packs for business travel

Allison Ausband, executive vice president and chief customer experience officer at Delta Air Lines. Allison Ausband started her career at Delta Air Lines in 1985 as a flight attendant. Over the last 37 years, she has consistently risen in the ranks at the Atlanta-based carrier, including leading more than 20,000 Delta flight attendants as senior vice president of in-flight service as well as serving as vice president of reservation sales and customer care, where she was responsible for more than 37 million customer contacts across 10 engagement centers in four countries.
From ‘dry chicken’ and ‘poor headphones’ to a ‘massive’ suite with food worthy of a 5-star hotel: Travel experts review ALL FOUR classes on a British Airways flight - simultaneously

According to the 'Oscars of Aviation', British Airways is the 11th-best airline in the world. It was given the impressive ranking by the much-respected Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 – but why? This fascinating video sums it up very neatly. It documents a trip four travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK) made simultaneously on a single BA Boeing 777 flight between London Heathrow Terminal 5 and Washington DC, with each person occupying a different class of cabin – economy, premium economy, business class and first class.
Changi Airport implements higher airport fees on travellers starting Nov 1

While international travel has officially picked up this year, it’s important to note that passengers departing from Singapore’s Changi Airport will now have to pay extra airport fees and levies starting November 1, 2022 to Mar 31, 2023. Changi Airport departure fees will be increased from $52.30 to...
United Airlines Will Restore Duvets In Business Class On Select Domestic Flights

In a welcome move, United Airlines will be re-introducing duvets and large pillows in business class on premium trasconintiental as well as select flights to Hawaii and Alaska. United Airlines Duvets, Large Pillows Return To Business Class On Many Routes. United’s Saks Fifth Avenue branded bedding is well regarded, particularly...
