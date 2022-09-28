Read full article on original website
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected
A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
Women warned to be on lookout for symptoms of deadly condition that they probably think only affects men
IF you think heart attack, you probably imagine a middle-aged bloke clutching his chest while he drops to the floor. That’s the standard image on TV. But heart attacks kill 77 women every day in the UK – and women are 50 per cent more likely to be wrongly diagnosed when it comes to coronary problems.
I thought my night sweats were just down to the menopause – but the truth was shocking
WHEN Marion Povey started to experience fatigue and night sweats, she thought it was the early signs of the menopause. At the time the mum-of-three was 52-years-old and said the heat her body was radiating had been keeping her awake. In the following months she attended her local GP, and...
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
Pensioner killed on road he complained to council about just three weeks earlier
A pensioner has been killed crossing a road that he had reportedly complained to the council about just three weeks earlier. Chris Smith died after being hit by a motorbike in Biddenden, a village in Kent, earlier this month. The 72-year-old was crossing a main road after getting off a bus at around midday on Sunday, 18 September. Neighbours said he had written to Kent County Council three weeks earlier to complain about safety on the same short stretch of road outside of the village park. “He told us that ‘something has to be done’ about it,” Kevin Ingram said.“We...
Almost 6,000 people harmed by prescription errors in NHS last year
Figures from NHS England also show 29 people were killed by prescription errors in 2021
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Colonoscopies in FIT-positive persons require much higher ADR than primary colonoscopy
A cohort study of adults undergoing a colonoscopy after a positive fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) result suggest that endoscopists performing colonoscopy in FIT-based screening programs should aim for markedly higher ADRs compared with programs that use colonoscopy as the primary screening intervention. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Number of patients stuck in beds but fit to leave hospital on rise – NHS data
The number of people stuck in hospital beds who are fit to be discharged is on the rise and currently higher than last winter, NHS England figures show.NHS data analysed by the PA news agency shows increasing numbers of people in England are well enough to leave hospital but are taking up beds due to a lack of social care, support or accommodation in the community.August data for England saw the highest average number of delayed discharges since the current data began to be collected last December.In August, an average of 13,388 people per day were in beds but were...
Eczema and related atopic diseases are associated with increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder
Growing evidence indicates that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has diverse genetic, neurological, and environmental factors that contribute to its neurodevelopmental course. Interestingly, childhood ASD is often accompanied by skin disorders, such as eczema, and other related atopic manifestations. This link may be due to the shared embryonic origin of epidermal and neural tissue. Accordingly, we consider the potential influence of a skin-brain co-vulnerability and ensuing atopic cascade on ASD symptomatology by investigating whether atopic disorders (asthma, allergies, eczema and hay fever) are associated with increased symptom severity in children with ASD. Overall, 45 atopic and 93 non-atopic children with ASD were assessed using the ADOS-2 on scores of total, social and non-social symptoms. Differences in ASD symptom severity were further evaluated as a function of atopic disease type. Atopic children displayed greater symptom severity overall and in the social domain, relative to non-atopic participants. Atopic children were 2.4 times more likely to experience overall impairments classified within the ADOS-2 highest-level severity bracket and 2.7 times more likely to show social difficulties in this range. Moreover, those reporting comorbid eczema displayed increased symptom severity relative to both their non-atopic peers and those reporting asthma and allergies. Taken together, findings indicate that atopic disorders, and particularly comorbid eczema, are associated with increases in ASD symptom severity. Findings provide grounds for future investigations into this link between childhood skin diseases and ASD symptom severity to advance our understanding of neurodevelopment and to develop targeted assessment and intervention opportunities.
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
Lyme Disease and Mental Health: Some Recent Findings
Lyme disease is an elusive ailment that has steadily become more and more of a concern to the general public while, in some ways, still remaining an anomaly in medicine. Given the severe effect that Lyme disease can potentially have on the public’s health and sense of well-being, the lack of awareness that the average person has about the disease is disheartening.
The Edenfield Centre: MP criticises mental health unit bosses over abuse
An MP has condemned the "horrific" treatment of patients at one of the UK's largest mental health hospitals. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said it showed a "failure...
