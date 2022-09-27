ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Serplulimab Plus Chemotherapy in SCLC

Researchers investigated the effects of adding programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) inhibition to chemotherapy in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC). In their interim analysis, published in JAMA, they found that implementing the PD-1 inhibitor, serplulimab, significantly improved overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone in patients with untreated extensive stage SCLC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Epigenetic Biomarker Explains Racial Disparities in Patients with MM

Distinctive epigenetic pathways were discovered in African American and European American patients with multiple myeloma (MM), according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the Journal of Hematology and Oncology. The study carried out by Wei Zhang, Ph.D., and colleagues at Northwestern Medicine examined the contribution of 5-hydroxymethylcytosines (5hmC), a...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Cautious Optimism for Alzheimer’s Drug Clinical Trial Results

A monoclonal antibody treatment for Alzheimer’s disease called lecanemab slows the progression of cognitive decline by 27% compared with a placebo, Biogen and Eisai said. Results of the study were published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Lecanemab and two other drugs still in late-stage development — Eli...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy