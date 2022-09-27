Read full article on original website
Serplulimab Plus Chemotherapy in SCLC
Researchers investigated the effects of adding programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) inhibition to chemotherapy in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC). In their interim analysis, published in JAMA, they found that implementing the PD-1 inhibitor, serplulimab, significantly improved overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone in patients with untreated extensive stage SCLC.
Epigenetic Biomarker Explains Racial Disparities in Patients with MM
Distinctive epigenetic pathways were discovered in African American and European American patients with multiple myeloma (MM), according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the Journal of Hematology and Oncology. The study carried out by Wei Zhang, Ph.D., and colleagues at Northwestern Medicine examined the contribution of 5-hydroxymethylcytosines (5hmC), a...
Cautious Optimism for Alzheimer’s Drug Clinical Trial Results
A monoclonal antibody treatment for Alzheimer’s disease called lecanemab slows the progression of cognitive decline by 27% compared with a placebo, Biogen and Eisai said. Results of the study were published in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Lecanemab and two other drugs still in late-stage development — Eli...
