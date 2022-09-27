Read full article on original website
Loeb Electric Launches Enhanced eCommerce Experience
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Loeb Electric, an independent electrical distributor and service provider, is proud to announce the release of its new eCommerce site. This new experience has a modern look and features several updates, including enhanced product data, improved search, optimized mobile viewing, and expanded ‘My Account’ capabilities.
Southwire Explains Its Strategic Plan
CARROLLTON, Ga. — For more than seventy years, Southwire has been delivering power to customers throughout the world. A leader in the multi-billion-dollar North American market, the company is enhancing its proven legacy, trusted reputation, and longstanding, disciplined financial management by building upon its strengths to attain sustainable, strategic growth.
2022 30 Under 35 Profile: Morgan Tupa
Morgan started his career at Dakota Supply Group (DSG) just 10 days after graduating high school in 2013. “When I started at DSG, four of my uncles and a cousin worked for the company,” he recalled. “All four uncles retired after 40-plus years of service.” Over the years he was promoted to warehouse shipping crew supervisor, to counter sales, and to his current role in purchasing.
