ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jordin Sparks’ Husband: Meet Her Spouse Of 5 Years, Dana Isaiah

Grammy-nominated singer Jordin Sparks, 32, shot into fame when she won American Idol in 2006. She took advantage of her newfound fame with two albums, released in 2007 and 2009. Her self-titled album included her hit singles “Tattoo” and “No Air”, the second of which featured Chris Brown and reached the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, per All Music. She then took a hiatus from the spotlight and didn’t release music until 2015’s studio LP, Right Here Right Now.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Marriott Courtyard#Pset
Gillian Sisley

'Neglectful' Mom Furious at Husband After Attending Sister's Wedding

Is there ever a valid reason to leave minor children behind to attend a wedding?. Weddings are a celebratory time for all involved, not just for the bride and groom. Family members and friends have the chance to see their loved ones make a wonderful commitment to one another, which truly is something to celebrate.
insideedition.com

Florida Toddler Goes Everywhere With Scary Looking Doll

A Florida toddler brings her scary-looking doll everywhere she goes. Three-year-old Briar Beard's creepy doll makes strangers do double-takes while outside. Her mother, Brittany Beard, says Briar insisted on buying the scary baby doll. Briar told Brittany "Mommy, it needs me." The doll's eyes light up and has a baby giggle that turns into an evil laugh.
FLORIDA STATE
pethelpful.com

Toddler's Response to Getting Caught Feeding the Dog Makes Us LOL

Anyone who has kids and dogs know that they are partners in crime. Kids are always willing to give their dogs whatever they want, and sometimes they don't know better. One dog schemed to get a snack with his toddler sibling and their reaction to getting caught it the best.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
poemhunter.com

My Wish And End! Poem by Ramesh T A

Many years ago I had decided to be a writer though difficult. Due to my position not to study and do things as I wished then;. By the support of my group of friends I took the vow to try and. Try to the last drop of my blood to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Hazel Eyes Poem by D.N. Rebb

This poem was inspired by a cashier during the covid crisis. Not sure if I would have ever noticed those beautiful hazel eyes if she wasn't wearing a mask to conceal the rest of her face (though I do not miss those damn masks) READ THIS POEM IN OTHER LANGUAGES.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
pawesome.net

Wife Surprising Husband With Foster Dog Will Make You Cry

Who doesn’t love a heartwarming video where we see a dog get his final home? Fortunately, there is no shortage of these videos on TikTok! We love seeing dogs and humans bond through a special connection. It’s even better when two separated pals are finally reunited. This was...
PETS
poemhunter.com

In The Garden Of Love Poem by Mohammad Younus

I went to take a stroll in the Garden of Love to-day - My Love's singing birds came to sing for me... And swarms of honey-bees flitted across the garden,. As all the flowers were calling them... ...for taking nectar from their cups,. And the fragrant breeze went singing over...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

All In A Day's Work Poem by Mark Heathcote

The cook is in the kitchen drinking; let us reflect why. Why is there no wine or brandy in his Sunday sauce?. Why is the tavern empty; where did all the people go?. The cook is in the kitchen drinking; let us reveal why. Why is the guard dog howling;...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
msn.com

Toddlers 1st Walk Into Daycare All by Herself Is Triumphant

It's so exciting whenever your little one meets a new milestone or learns a new skill or shows some new sign of independence. All of a sudden, they're doing something by themselves that you've had to do for them their entire lives. It can honestly be a little shocking at first. And you don't want them growing up too fast. But still. Moments like the one in this video from @sarahhdimuccio are so sweet, and so unforgettable. Imagine watching your baby walk through the doors of her daycare for the very first time...all by herself! Well, to be fair, maybe "toddle" is a better word than "walk." But whatever you call it, this babe is on the move!
KIDS
poemhunter.com

Changes Poem by Ima Ryma

Changes do happen all about. Each change can be a take or give. I have some choice on this no doubt. I can be changed by something bad. I can be changed by something good. Only a guaranteed good change. I need the wisdom to know of. Changes in me...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy