tinyhousetalk.com
Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom
Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
thespruce.com
How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed
Maybe you're moving homes with your existing queen mattress and are worried about how it will fit into a new, smaller sized bedroom. Or perhaps you're living in an apartment and are wondering if upgrading from a full to a queen is at all possible without feeling majorly cramped. The good news is that according to designers, working a queen sized bed into a compact bedroom is entirely possible.
yankodesign.com
This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces
Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Once-Dated Tuscan-Style Home That Got a Soothing Refresh
The ’90s may be enjoying an aesthetic revival these days, but that doesn’t mean every one of the decade’s creations deserves celebration. In fact, when she first saw this house from the period, Los Angeles–based AD100 interior designer Mandy Cheng says she remembers thinking, “It looks very early-’90s Tuscan, and in a bad way.”
Before and After: A Sad, Debris-Filled Patch of Dirt Becomes a Lush Patio Oasis for $6,000
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes, big life changes (whether happy or sad) call for home changes, too. After Jessica Leach’s family’s beloved dog, passed away, they decided to convert this space that was once a puppy playpen into a space where they could relax and make new memories.
Is An Accent Wall The Perfect Way To Transform Your Bathroom?
With the rise in eclectic, bold, and maximalist interior design, the return of the accent wall is perhaps inevitable. But is this design option for you?
The Best Office Chair Mats to Protect Your Floors
Whether you’re a renter who wants to ensure that you get your security deposit back or you want it to be easier to move around your workspace, it’s a good idea to pair your new ergonomic office chair with a protective floor mat. Even the best office chairs can damage your floors with their rolling wheels. Hardwood, tile and linoleum floors all run the risk of being scratched and damaged permanently, while carpets risk getting snagged or deformed, especially if your desk and office chair remain in the same spot for the whole duration of your ownership. Ready to upgrade your...
domino
How to Maximize a Hilly San Francisco Backyard: A Winding Wood Staircase
Unlike many San Franciscans during lockdown in 2020, this couple, an artist and a therapist, couldn’t simply start checking off their work to-do lists from the dining room table. Longing to stretch beyond the four walls of their Victorian home, the duo called upon local landscaping firm OR.CA’s principal designer, Molly Sedlacek, to transform their steep and inaccessible backyard into a space that’s equally productive as it is relaxing—starting with finally building stairs safe enough for their young daughter to climb.
CONTEMPORIST
This Tall And Thin House Is Designed For Living Across Five Floors
85 Design has sent us photos of their recently finished project, a modern home in Vietnam, that’s located on a small piece of land and includes a large arched opening on its facade. Due to the small land size (5m x 20m), and the need to design a home...
architizer.com
Lefteris Tsikandilakis Designs Luxurious Elysium Caved Villas Concept
Elysium Caved Villas – The villas are located in Agia Pelagia, in Heraklion Crete and consist of 5 caved villas, each one with its own private pool. The villas are totally implemented in the landscape and provide a unique sensation of luxury. A horizontal slot, creates a void in the terrain and navigates the villas towards the view, while maintaining the organic form of the landscape with the reset of the existing topography. An artificial cave is created, a space below the level of the natural ground, with close communication with the earth, but with a great protection from it. In that way an unobstructed view towards the sea is achieved, while on the same time you have the feeling that you are protected inside the earth.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mrs Hinch fans share hack to get rid of condensation from windows - and it costs £1
As autumn arrives and the weather gets colder, chances are you will have noticed condensation is starting to build up on your windows, particularly in the morning. As well as being really annoying, it can actually cause mould to grow around your windows, so it's no surprise people are desperate for cheap ways to stop the water droplets forming in the first place.
Hair Care for Seniors
Writer Donna Brody offers general tips on hair care for seniors, including changes in hair color and texture, products, style, and caring for the gray. Never underestimate the power of a compliment. Just recently, a hotel clerk told me no less than three times over a four-day period how much she liked my haircut. Each time she complimented me, it boosted my mood for the rest of the day. As we get older, it may seem the compliments are fewer and far between, but does it have to be that way? Taking care of one’s hair is important at any age, and especially for those over 60. And, though hair care activities will require some time and money, striving to look your best does not have to mean a huge investment of either.
9 best bath towels that are wonderfully soft and quick to dry
One of the best things about staying in a swish hotel is stepping out of the shower into a large, fluffy towel. Yet at home, we often stick to the same threadbare ones we’ve used for years, rather than making an easy and affordable swap that will upgrade even the briefest bath.If your towels are looking a little worse for wear, feel rough to touch or are no longer drying you properly, it’s probably time to treat yourself to a new one. Which one you choose largely comes down to personal preference. If you live in a busy household and...
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on fall food
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on fall food. You can score big savings on products from brands such as TBJ Gourmet, Primal Kitchen, Creation Nation and more. The deals start at just $3.50 and are up to 52% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on...
tinyhousetalk.com
18-ft. Overnighter Tiny House by Nordic and Spruce
The Overnighter is Nordic & Spruce’s mid-sized tiny house, clocking in at 18 feet long. It has no lofts, just expansive ceilings, and beautiful minimalism. There’s a bed that doubles as the couch area, a bench for one that could you butt a table up to, and an open-concept soaking tub!
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals $20 and under
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for $20 and under. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Unplug Soy Candles, Bella Tunno, Deborah Lippmann and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 64% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Secondhand Bedroom Dresser Gets a New Life as a Functional Kitchen Feature
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
