ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 1

Related
tinyhousetalk.com

Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom

Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
ORLANDO, FL
thespruce.com

How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

Maybe you're moving homes with your existing queen mattress and are worried about how it will fit into a new, smaller sized bedroom. Or perhaps you're living in an apartment and are wondering if upgrading from a full to a queen is at all possible without feeling majorly cramped. The good news is that according to designers, working a queen sized bed into a compact bedroom is entirely possible.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces

Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
TRAVEL
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Once-Dated Tuscan-Style Home That Got a Soothing Refresh

The ’90s may be enjoying an aesthetic revival these days, but that doesn’t mean every one of the decade’s creations deserves celebration. In fact, when she first saw this house from the period, Los Angeles–based AD100 interior designer Mandy Cheng says she remembers thinking, “It looks very early-’90s Tuscan, and in a bad way.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure#Architecture Design#Linus Realestate#Cozy Home#House#Brazilian
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Sad, Debris-Filled Patch of Dirt Becomes a Lush Patio Oasis for $6,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes, big life changes (whether happy or sad) call for home changes, too. After Jessica Leach’s family’s beloved dog, passed away, they decided to convert this space that was once a puppy playpen into a space where they could relax and make new memories.
HOME & GARDEN
Rolling Stone

The Best Office Chair Mats to Protect Your Floors

Whether you’re a renter who wants to ensure that you get your security deposit back or you want it to be easier to move around your workspace, it’s a good idea to pair your new ergonomic office chair with a protective floor mat. Even the best office chairs can damage your floors with their rolling wheels. Hardwood, tile and linoleum floors all run the risk of being scratched and damaged permanently, while carpets risk getting snagged or deformed, especially if your desk and office chair remain in the same spot for the whole duration of your ownership. Ready to upgrade your...
HOME & GARDEN
domino

How to Maximize a Hilly San Francisco Backyard: A Winding Wood Staircase

Unlike many San Franciscans during lockdown in 2020, this couple, an artist and a therapist, couldn’t simply start checking off their work to-do lists from the dining room table. Longing to stretch beyond the four walls of their Victorian home, the duo called upon local landscaping firm OR.CA’s principal designer, Molly Sedlacek, to transform their steep and inaccessible backyard into a space that’s equally productive as it is relaxing—starting with finally building stairs safe enough for their young daughter to climb.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Country
Brazil
architizer.com

Lefteris Tsikandilakis Designs Luxurious Elysium Caved Villas Concept

Elysium Caved Villas – The villas are located in Agia Pelagia, in Heraklion Crete and consist of 5 caved villas, each one with its own private pool. The villas are totally implemented in the landscape and provide a unique sensation of luxury. A horizontal slot, creates a void in the terrain and navigates the villas towards the view, while maintaining the organic form of the landscape with the reset of the existing topography. An artificial cave is created, a space below the level of the natural ground, with close communication with the earth, but with a great protection from it. In that way an unobstructed view towards the sea is achieved, while on the same time you have the feeling that you are protected inside the earth.
HOME & GARDEN
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mrs Hinch fans share hack to get rid of condensation from windows - and it costs £1

As autumn arrives and the weather gets colder, chances are you will have noticed condensation is starting to build up on your windows, particularly in the morning. As well as being really annoying, it can actually cause mould to grow around your windows, so it's no surprise people are desperate for cheap ways to stop the water droplets forming in the first place.
SHOPPING
Seniors Guide

Hair Care for Seniors

Writer Donna Brody offers general tips on hair care for seniors, including changes in hair color and texture, products, style, and caring for the gray. Never underestimate the power of a compliment. Just recently, a hotel clerk told me no less than three times over a four-day period how much she liked my haircut. Each time she complimented me, it boosted my mood for the rest of the day. As we get older, it may seem the compliments are fewer and far between, but does it have to be that way? Taking care of one’s hair is important at any age, and especially for those over 60. And, though hair care activities will require some time and money, striving to look your best does not have to mean a huge investment of either.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

9 best bath towels that are wonderfully soft and quick to dry

One of the best things about staying in a swish hotel is stepping out of the shower into a large, fluffy towel. Yet at home, we often stick to the same threadbare ones we’ve used for years, rather than making an easy and affordable swap that will upgrade even the briefest bath.If your towels are looking a little worse for wear, feel rough to touch or are no longer drying you properly, it’s probably time to treat yourself to a new one. Which one you choose largely comes down to personal preference. If you live in a busy household and...
LIFESTYLE
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on fall food

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on fall food. You can score big savings on products from brands such as TBJ Gourmet, Primal Kitchen, Creation Nation and more. The deals start at just $3.50 and are up to 52% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on...
FOOD & DRINKS
tinyhousetalk.com

18-ft. Overnighter Tiny House by Nordic and Spruce

The Overnighter is Nordic & Spruce’s mid-sized tiny house, clocking in at 18 feet long. It has no lofts, just expansive ceilings, and beautiful minimalism. There’s a bed that doubles as the couch area, a bench for one that could you butt a table up to, and an open-concept soaking tub!
HOME & GARDEN
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals $20 and under

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for $20 and under. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Unplug Soy Candles, Bella Tunno, Deborah Lippmann and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 64% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy