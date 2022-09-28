ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
corneliustoday.com

Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village

Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
nsjonline.com

Bankrupt Charlotte development has new name

CHARLOTTE — The EpiCentre, located in tuptown Charlotte, was renamed Queen City Quarter on Tuesday by CBRE Group, which owns the 302,3424 square-foot site. WBTV reported the development will undergo several “significant” overall repairs, including maintenance to the courtyard, parking garage, patios, and roof expected to be completed by the end of the year. Developers also detail in the announcement that all public staircases and escalators will be renovated, along with new landscaping, lighting, and benches.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend

If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
CONCORD, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

This Mooresville brewery is brewing for good with Ace & TJ charity

MOORESVILLE – Throughout this week’s edition, you’ll get a hearty mug full of information about the dozen breweries – with more on the way – in the Lake Norman region. You’ll get just a glimpse of their operations and some of their products, but more importantly you’ll be able to learn where they are and where you can find out more about them.
MOORESVILLE, NC
nomadlawyer.org

Mooresville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Mooresville, North Carolina

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Mooresville North Carolina. Mooresville is a city rich in Southern charm. Its downtown is a mix of major retail stores and mom and pop shops. You’ll find everything from handcrafted jewelry to fine art and antiques. Mooresville, NC is a charming, thriving small...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian

CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
corneliustoday.com

Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling

Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
CORNELIUS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Burger place, local coffee shop add to downtown offerings

MOORESVILLE – Several new ventures are now active on Main Street. In recent weeks, two new businesses – Bae’s Burgers and Summit Coffee – opened in the town’s downtown corridor and Christ Community Church breathed new life into long-vacant anchor space at an older shopping center.
MOORESVILLE, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian

NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

