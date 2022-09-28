Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC

Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
corneliustoday.com
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
nsjonline.com
Bankrupt Charlotte development has new name
CHARLOTTE — The EpiCentre, located in tuptown Charlotte, was renamed Queen City Quarter on Tuesday by CBRE Group, which owns the 302,3424 square-foot site. WBTV reported the development will undergo several “significant” overall repairs, including maintenance to the courtyard, parking garage, patios, and roof expected to be completed by the end of the year. Developers also detail in the announcement that all public staircases and escalators will be renovated, along with new landscaping, lighting, and benches.
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
power98fm.com
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend
If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
lakenormanpublications.com
This Mooresville brewery is brewing for good with Ace & TJ charity
MOORESVILLE – Throughout this week’s edition, you’ll get a hearty mug full of information about the dozen breweries – with more on the way – in the Lake Norman region. You’ll get just a glimpse of their operations and some of their products, but more importantly you’ll be able to learn where they are and where you can find out more about them.
nomadlawyer.org
Mooresville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Mooresville, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Mooresville North Carolina. Mooresville is a city rich in Southern charm. Its downtown is a mix of major retail stores and mom and pop shops. You’ll find everything from handcrafted jewelry to fine art and antiques. Mooresville, NC is a charming, thriving small...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WBTV
Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian
CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
Statesville Record & Landmark
'A chance to grow': Mooresville welcomes more space, clearing of air with new facility
Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani stepped to the microphone, looked out to the crowd, over to other members of the Mooresville Police Department, and then back at new police headquarters. “How cool is this?” he excitedly asked the crowd. Tuesday marked the official opening of the Mooresville Police Department’s new...
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Grand Opening of Where Ya Bin in Concord Sep 30 — shop for overstock items at a fixed price
Cabarrus County bargain hunters, get ready! Where Ya Bin opens on Friday, September 30th, 2022, at 30 Branchview Drive, Concord, NC. Where Ya Bin sells overstock goods and customer returns from retailers, puts them in rolling bins, and prices them all the same. You can get items for 30% to 90% off, depending on the day and your luck.
corneliustoday.com
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling
Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
lakenormanpublications.com
Burger place, local coffee shop add to downtown offerings
MOORESVILLE – Several new ventures are now active on Main Street. In recent weeks, two new businesses – Bae’s Burgers and Summit Coffee – opened in the town’s downtown corridor and Christ Community Church breathed new life into long-vacant anchor space at an older shopping center.
'Probably not something we're going to see anytime soon': Remote workers cling to flexible schedule as offices reopen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With kids now back in school, some employers are expecting to see more of their parents back in the office, but some workers are saying not so fast, having grown very comfortable working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. There's no question things are looking up...
Stanly News & Press
Family, employees and a trusted white hat all played a role in A.L. Lowder’s 50 years of service
It has been said that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. For A.L. Lowder, Inc. in Albemarle, it has been able to craft a successful family-run business with that adage at the forefront. The company, at 435 Willow St., is likely most known for its sprawling on-site...
Local News Roundup: Hurricane Ian to impact the Carolinas; the new Queen City Quarter; CATS bus station design turmoil; SC abortion proposal dead
After months of uncertainty, Charlotte’s Epicentre is now getting a makeover — and a new name. Renovations for the new Queen City Quarter will begin soon. We’ll discuss the details of the plan. South Carolina’s more restrictive proposed abortion ban is now likely dead after the state’s...
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian
NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
Local arborist urges homeowners to check trees ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE — As the Carolinas prepare for the potential remnants from Hurricane Ian, there are things experts say people could be doing around the yard in advance. “If we get 4 to 6 inches of rain with this hurricane and then we have wind, it can be a problem with these trees,” arborist Nathan Morrison said.
