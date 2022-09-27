ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Right! Poem by Yonah Jeong

My wife, my family hated the books I had for a very long time. In particular, my wife always advises me to throw away more books even now, and threatens me if I don't listen, so I repeat to throw away the books. The thing my family hates the most is 'books'. Children only like their mothers. My family hates the books I love more. When I tell a good verse or a story that touches me, the degree of dislike gets worse. Sometimes they even went out of the house. I have always been dissatisfied with myself. Why do they hate books? In fact, there are very few books in the children's room. Not the books they need to study at school, but of course in the online era. Children will learn at school too. The most necessary thing in the world is wisdom, and that it is hidden somewhere in a bookshelf, not where there are in the box of gold and silver treasures. That's why wise people don't exchange books for gold and silver... and this morning, as I sat down at my desk looking at the books to write this poem, morning sun began to write something on the desk. I made up my mind and read it. 'It's not that they hate books, it's that they hate husband and father who don't live by the books you red.' I nodded my head and answered firmly.
A Simple Life Poem by Randy McClave

In the past how many times did you upgrade your home phone. Sometimes you will find that glorious shopper's shrine. All we need is four walls and to keep it clean and neat. Remember, it's okay to live a simple life. Randy L. McClave.
I Am Still Single Poem by Randy McClave

Yes! I am all alone without a girlfriend or a spouse,. And I can go to the movies and pick my own seat. The only baggage that I ever need to worry about is my own. And none of my worries or problems need to be known. I can sleep...
Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.
Final Moments Poem by The Poet SPIEL

Sixteen cellos in perfect harmony. rather than this drab tan. what that someone has meant to me. funereal bows across their strings. September holiday in Boston. I could just get filthy sick directly into the foul mouths. of these Arabic looking bastards who flash razor-edged tools. just like the tool...
When Love Is Not Enough Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen

It gets out and flies in search of mischief. sat in a crowded café drinking a beer, when Maria. entered, she had a coffee since the café was full. Anton beckoned for her to sit with him at his table. Love is cruelly struck!. In infatuation, they had...
Live Life Poem by Siddharth Mehta

And totally unpredictable... And hit you when you try to get back up. Not everything can beat you. But you get to choose which ones you let change you. And let no one tell you what you're capable of. Push the limits,. Bend the rules,. And enjoy every minute of...
Adorably concerned toddler scolds dad for standing too close to the road

Watch this adorably concerned toddler scold his dad for standing too close to the road!. Jon Isa (@mom_aldie) is a TikToker and parent whose toddler son, Aldie, is truly passionate about safety. In an extremely sweet video, the concerned toddler yelled at his dad for standing “dangerously” close to a road. The fact that the road in question was completely devoid of traffic only made the sweet moment all the more adorable!
Andy Poem by The Poet SPIEL

Andy, letting me touch his leg so I'm failing to concentrate. on conjugating verbs in our Spanish class. his skin flawless, cheeks rosy petal soft. He's perfect smart, the prettiest man I've ever known. and he knows I'm feeling him up every day. You should have seen him with his...
Woman Refuses to Share Business Profits with Husband

Should married couples share everything with one another, including wealth?. Marriage can come with a lot of complications and baggage, although that can be true for most relationships. But when a person makes wedding vows, they are committing to share their entire life with another person, which is no small promise.

