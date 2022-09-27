ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
RadarOnline

Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM. RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic...
ACCIDENTS
poemhunter.com

A Constant Reminder Poem by Ace Of Black Hearts

Just drink and swallow it down. It might not be right away. But of all the broken promises this is not one. From the cradle to the grave, with so many of lifes experiences we do crave. Everyday I hear the same song playing on and on inside my head.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meek
poemhunter.com

The Old Dreams Poem by Prem Nizar Hameed

Helplessness then was the cheapest thing in our life. Life long, you never wasted a second for knocking the door. Door to the main hall of our memories! All the best. Best wishes are the costliest gifts we shared at that time. Time goes by, but I often go to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#Un
poemhunter.com

A Lament For The Killing Of Jesus Huerta Poem by Dennis Ryan

Wednesday morning, September 28,2022 at 10 a.m. note: A lament is a poem expressing personal feelings of. loss and grief. Laments date back thousands of years, occur. in antiquity in Greek, Latin, Chinese and Japanese literatures; and in the Bible; reference the Lamentations of Jeremiah, and David's lament for Saul and Jonathan.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy