Read full article on original website
Related
wallstreetwindow.com
Should the Fed Increase the Money Supply in Response to a Growing Economy? – Frank Shostak
Most commentators believe a growing economy requires a growing money stock because economic growth gives rise to a greater demand for money, which then must be accommodated. Failing to do so will lead to a decline in prices of goods and services which, in turn, destabilizes the economy and leads to a recession or, even worse, depression.
wallstreetwindow.com
Ray Dalio Talks About The Current Financial Turmoil In England (What It Means For Global Markets) – Mike Swanson
We have seen some wild financial turmoil in England in the past few days. Last week, the new Prime Minister over there announced big tax cuts and money payments to help business and people who are suffering from high energy prices. In the past, such news would make a market go up and help an economy, but instead the British pound fell, its stock market dumped, and the Bank of England this week is talking about raising rates by 2% in order to protect the nation’s currency. In other words it’s a total mess. Ray Dalio made a series of Tweets today about the importance of this event and expressed hopes that policy makers around the world won’t make the same mistakes. The thing is, though, that these type of policies worked in the past. They just aren’t working now, and that is a big key lessons investors need to understand, whether they are buying into the stock market or bond market. This is a big reason why this current bear market is trading differently than the last two cycles did.
wallstreetwindow.com
Simultaneous rate hikes to trigger ‘string of financial crises’ – Source – Kitco News
After a failed attempt to rise back to $1,700 an ounce, gold is trading at the lowest levels since April 2020. And analysts say the worst is not over as there is a major risk that gold can drop below $1,600 an ounce. Here’s a look at Kitco’s top three stories of the week:
wallstreetwindow.com
Powell: How Do We Get Rid of Inflation? – Robert Aro
After raising the Funds Rate by 75-basis points last week, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, gave candid opinions regarding inflation and the detrimental effects on households. It’s rare to agree with a central banker; yet here we are. In his own words:. So, for starters, people are...
RELATED PEOPLE
wallstreetwindow.com
Real Nondefense Capital-Goods Orders Remain in a Flat Trend – Robert Hughes
New orders for durable goods fell 0.2 percent in August, following a 0.1 percent fall in July and a 2.3 percent jump in June. Total durable-goods orders are up 9.2 percent from a year ago. The August decline puts the level of total durable-goods orders at $272.7 billion, a still-high result by historical comparison (see top of first chart).
Disney+ Names Alisa Bowen President
Alisa Bowen has been named president of Disney+, in a promotion for the exec who has overseen global business operations for Disney’s streaming platforms, including Disney+ since its launch in 2019. Bowen most recently served as EVP of global business operations for Disney Streaming, overseeing global content and business operations for the company’s direct-to-consumer video streaming businesses: Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+. That included cross-functional leadership of the global Disney+ launch in 154 markets worldwide. Her appointment is effective immediately. Bowen will continue to report to Michael Paull, president of direct to consumer for Disney Media Entertainment & Distribution. Previously, Paull had...
wallstreetwindow.com
Michael Burry Talks About Shorting Tesla Stock (TSLA) And Warns On Growing Sector Risks In Tweets – Mike Swanson
In this video update I take note of some recent Tweets that Michael Burry, who was made famous by The Big Short movie, has made about the financial markets. In one Tweet he talks about shorting TSLA stock and in another says that past narratives are now falling apart and the risks are growing in sectors throughout the stock market. I talk about what he may actually mean by this in this video update. We are in a bear market now and that makes shorting a stock like TSLA viable when in the past it was not.
wallstreetwindow.com
Forecasting The Bottom In The Real Estate Market And What This Means For The Stock Market – Mike Swanson
Real estate prices have pulled back roughly 6% from their highs set a few months ago. The real estate futures market on the CME website is a great tool to forecast the path of real estate prices. They are now forecasting a bottom to this decline in the real estate market in the United States to end somewhere between November of 2023 and February of 2024. That suggests that a recessionary trough in the economy is set to take place in that time frame too. The stock market typically ends a bear market 3-6 months before the bottom of a recession.
Comments / 0