ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Watch Lizzo Play President James Madison’s Historic Crystal Flute

Last night, in Washington, D.C., Lizzo declared that she became the first person to play a historic crystal flute made for the U.S. president James Madison in 1813. (Rob Turner has played the flute in the past.) Lent to Lizzo by the Library of Congress, the flute was crafted by the Parisian watchmaker and mechanic Claude Laurent, before making its way to Madison and changing hands within his family—and eventually beyond—for generations. The Library of Congress cites speculation that Dolley Madison fled the White House with the flute in August 1814, shortly before the British descended in the War of 1812. Lizzo said, “Bitch, I’m scared,” and played the flute while twerking.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute at Washington concert

Lizzo made history by becoming the first person to ever play a centuries-old flute once owned by former US president James Madison.The musician, 34, is also a classically-trained flautist, and frequently plays at performances.Footage shows Lizzo playing a few notes on the crystal flute, which was lent to her by the Library of Congress after she was invited by them to look over their flute archive.“B**** I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s,” Lizzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plansFoo Fighters: Fans enthuse over band as they arrive for Taylor Hawkins tribute gigRyan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#Poetry#Cherries#P S
poemhunter.com

The Highborn Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen

The highborn woman and her sons. An old woman has died she was famous for having no opinion. about anything; talking about "families" soft as flannel patting. One of her sons has taken her place at the top of the table. A rigid man with a complaining mien has to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
poemhunter.com

I Meet My Lord Poem by Mohammad Younus

My broken heart heals up with this melodious song,. For my Lord talks with me all the while... ...through the unheard music. No Iblis now to vie me and stone at me... All the angels watch alone my coronation... ...of being appointed as God's viceroy with regal authority. Yet while...
RELIGION
poemhunter.com

A Lament For The Killing Of Jesus Huerta Poem by Dennis Ryan

Wednesday morning, September 28,2022 at 10 a.m. note: A lament is a poem expressing personal feelings of. loss and grief. Laments date back thousands of years, occur. in antiquity in Greek, Latin, Chinese and Japanese literatures; and in the Bible; reference the Lamentations of Jeremiah, and David's lament for Saul and Jonathan.
RELIGION
poemhunter.com

Good Timber | Peter Virdee Poem by Peter Virdee

But lived and died a scrubby thing. But lived and died as he began. The more the storm, the more the strength. In trees and men good timbers grow. We find the patriarchs of both. And they hold counsel with the stars. Whose broken branches show the scars. Of many...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Before The Storm Poem by Jim Yerman

One of the chilling aspects of a hurricane is how, from hundreds of miles away, you get to watch it form…and all the time you have to think…. The storm forms in the ocean…somewhere way out to sea…. and your first hope is that you don't end up...
ENVIRONMENT
poemhunter.com

Omelettes Poem by anais vionet

It's Sunday morning. It's bright and cool, the sort of fall morning that makes the world's problems seem like fake news. Peter and I are at the Marriott Courtyard, off campus. This morning's breakfast is Peter's 19th birthday present to me. I'm redorkulously happy and surprisingly hungry. Somewhere, in the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

The Colour Of Early Spring Poem by Mark Heathcote

But even so, all the traitors love her. And if you love me, you will hover like a kingfisher on the wing. Or a turnpike you can later hate with compensating spite. I'm not a roll in the clover. I am a Green Hairstreak butterfly. All you male butterflies can...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy