Watch Lizzo Play President James Madison’s Historic Crystal Flute
Last night, in Washington, D.C., Lizzo declared that she became the first person to play a historic crystal flute made for the U.S. president James Madison in 1813. (Rob Turner has played the flute in the past.) Lent to Lizzo by the Library of Congress, the flute was crafted by the Parisian watchmaker and mechanic Claude Laurent, before making its way to Madison and changing hands within his family—and eventually beyond—for generations. The Library of Congress cites speculation that Dolley Madison fled the White House with the flute in August 1814, shortly before the British descended in the War of 1812. Lizzo said, “Bitch, I’m scared,” and played the flute while twerking.
Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute at Washington concert
Lizzo made history by becoming the first person to ever play a centuries-old flute once owned by former US president James Madison.The musician, 34, is also a classically-trained flautist, and frequently plays at performances.Footage shows Lizzo playing a few notes on the crystal flute, which was lent to her by the Library of Congress after she was invited by them to look over their flute archive.“B**** I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s,” Lizzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plansFoo Fighters: Fans enthuse over band as they arrive for Taylor Hawkins tribute gigRyan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
