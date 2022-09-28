Read full article on original website
Related
baylorlariat.com
No. 13 Baylor volleyball falls to Iowa State, snaps 10-match win streak
No. 13 Baylor volleyball fell to Iowa State University 3-1 in its first road conference game, snapping a 10-match win streak. The Bears are now 11-3 overall, with a 1-1 conference record going into their next match with the University of Kansas on Saturday. In her first match back after...
Ex Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey Receives Backlash From Former Players For Brittney Griner Silence
Ex-Baylor Bears and current LSU Tigers women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is choosing to remain silent about the Brittney Griner situation, and her former players aren't having it.
baylorlariat.com
No time to rest: No. 16 Baylor football hosts ‘fast’ No. 9 Oklahoma State
Fresh off a gritty road win, No. 16 Baylor football won’t get to catch its breath any time soon. The Bears play host to No. 9 Oklahoma State University this weekend — the first time the two programs have met since the 2021 Big 12 championship game. Baylor...
baylorlariat.com
Ohma leads Baylor WGOLF to fifth-place finish in season opening event
In its opening event of the season, Baylor women’s golf notched a fifth-place finish on Monday at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Okla. Freshman Silje Ohma made history for the Bears, as she tied a school record with a 65 in the final round. Ohma joined nine other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React
On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
baylorlariat.com
Must-knows for meet days: an equestrian guide
As No. 7 Baylor equestrian begins its season on Thursday, now is the time to brush up on your riding knowledge and the logistics of each meet day. There are many different riding styles within the equestrian sport, however during National Collegiate Equestrian Association and NCAA competitions, riders compete in the jumping seat and western disciplines.
baylorlariat.com
Abandoned yet restructured: J.M Dawson Institute commits to church-state studies
Inside the office of Dr. Elizabeth Flowers in Tidwell Bible Building is the J.M Dawson Institute of Church-State Studies — an institute that no longer takes the form of a physical building. Flowers, associate professor of religion, currently serves as its director. Established by Baylor in 1957, the Dawson...
baylorlariat.com
Beto O’Rourke rallies Baylor students, Waco community to vote in November
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke stopped in Waco Wednesday to speak on gun control, reproductive rights and immigration to Baylor students and the Waco community. O’Rourke spoke to a packed crowd of about 300 — mixed with supporters and protestors — at Freight Icehouse and Yardbar as a part...
RELATED PEOPLE
baylorlariat.com
Giggle and gather: Sketch and Stand-Up Comedy Club arrives to Baylor
Fifty students have shown interest in learning more about the giggles of the new Sketch and Stand-Up Comedy Club at Baylor. After being chartered in the spring, the student organization plans to begin its meetings in November. The club’s goal, besides rehearsing and performing stand-up and sketch comedy, is to...
baylorlariat.com
SLIDESHOW: Beto In Baylor
Attendees demonstrate their passion for the candidates for Texas governor with signs throughout the event. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer.
Here Are The 10 Essential Snacks You Must Grab When Visiting Buc-ee’s in Temple, Texas
What's the most important part of a road trip? Making a budget? Calculating the gas mileage? Packing extra underwear? No! It's making sure you have the best snacks. This is key to avoiding everyone getting hangry when you're not even halfway there yet, and if you stop at Buc-ee's in Temple, Texas, there are some essential snacks you'll need to stock up on.
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Experts See Decline in Lake Waco Water Levels Into Fall Season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – While the Gulf Coast faces extreme weather with Hurricane Ian en route, Central Texas is still in a dry period, at the start of fall. The present heat still has Waco in stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan. Waco city officials shared this...
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas
Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
baylorlariat.com
You deserve days off: Adopt no-homework Saturdays
Taking one day off from studying and homework during the week is essential to manage your stress levels, have a social life and avoid academic burnout. With midterms coming up or just finishing, we all need a break from school. Even if we don’t have a weeklong break in the fall semester until Thanksgiving, we all need to ensure we’re getting enough rest and relaxation.
These 5 Places In Killeen, Texas Have The Best Crushed Ice
Now, this article might be a little strange to some people in Killeen, Texas, but all my real ice eaters will know exactly where I’m coming from with this. If you're like me and could spend an entire day munching and crunching on a big cup of ice, you should definitely read on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Texas drought felt 15 feet underground
WACO, Texas — Even 15 feet under, the cheese at Brazos Cheese Valley in Waco, Texas has felt the impacts of the lack of rain in Central Texas. Kevin Durkin, the owner of Brazos Valley Cheese, houses his dairy products in a cave he dug himself. In there, the cheese ages like fine wine.
fox44news.com
TSTC student restaurant reopens after two years
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas State Technical College’s Culinary Arts program has reopened its student-operated restaurant on the Waco campus for the fall semester. The College says this marked the first time the campus community and public could eat at the restaurant in person in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program served a Southern menu – featuring cornbread, grilled pork chops, Texas red chili and bananas Foster.
KWTX
Waco Police search for missing teen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. BriAnna Franklin,18, was last seen before 5 a.m. at her home in the 4700 block of Hoddie Drive. According to police, the concern for Franklin is that she...
baylorlariat.com
Mayborn Museum celebrates Hispanic heritage, encourages remembrance through community ofrenda
From Sept. 18 to Nov. 4, the Mayborn Museum Complex invites the Baylor and greater Waco communities to honor and remember their loved ones through a community ofrenda in celebration of Dia de los Muertos. The traditional Mexican holiday is a two-day celebration from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2. It...
Comments / 0