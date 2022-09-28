ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
baylorlariat.com

No. 13 Baylor volleyball falls to Iowa State, snaps 10-match win streak

No. 13 Baylor volleyball fell to Iowa State University 3-1 in its first road conference game, snapping a 10-match win streak. The Bears are now 11-3 overall, with a 1-1 conference record going into their next match with the University of Kansas on Saturday. In her first match back after...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Ohma leads Baylor WGOLF to fifth-place finish in season opening event

In its opening event of the season, Baylor women’s golf notched a fifth-place finish on Monday at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Okla. Freshman Silje Ohma made history for the Bears, as she tied a school record with a 65 in the final round. Ohma joined nine other...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Waco, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas College Sports
Waco, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Waco, TX
College Basketball
The Spun

Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React

On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Must-knows for meet days: an equestrian guide

As No. 7 Baylor equestrian begins its season on Thursday, now is the time to brush up on your riding knowledge and the logistics of each meet day. There are many different riding styles within the equestrian sport, however during National Collegiate Equestrian Association and NCAA competitions, riders compete in the jumping seat and western disciplines.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Abandoned yet restructured: J.M Dawson Institute commits to church-state studies

Inside the office of Dr. Elizabeth Flowers in Tidwell Bible Building is the J.M Dawson Institute of Church-State Studies — an institute that no longer takes the form of a physical building. Flowers, associate professor of religion, currently serves as its director. Established by Baylor in 1957, the Dawson...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Beto O’Rourke rallies Baylor students, Waco community to vote in November

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke stopped in Waco Wednesday to speak on gun control, reproductive rights and immigration to Baylor students and the Waco community. O’Rourke spoke to a packed crowd of about 300 — mixed with supporters and protestors — at Freight Icehouse and Yardbar as a part...
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Drew
baylorlariat.com

Giggle and gather: Sketch and Stand-Up Comedy Club arrives to Baylor

Fifty students have shown interest in learning more about the giggles of the new Sketch and Stand-Up Comedy Club at Baylor. After being chartered in the spring, the student organization plans to begin its meetings in November. The club’s goal, besides rehearsing and performing stand-up and sketch comedy, is to...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

SLIDESHOW: Beto In Baylor

Attendees demonstrate their passion for the candidates for Texas governor with signs throughout the event. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu
fox44news.com

Experts See Decline in Lake Waco Water Levels Into Fall Season

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – While the Gulf Coast faces extreme weather with Hurricane Ian en route, Central Texas is still in a dry period, at the start of fall. The present heat still has Waco in stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan. Waco city officials shared this...
WACO, TX
US105

Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas

Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
KILLEEN, TX
baylorlariat.com

You deserve days off: Adopt no-homework Saturdays

Taking one day off from studying and homework during the week is essential to manage your stress levels, have a social life and avoid academic burnout. With midterms coming up or just finishing, we all need a break from school. Even if we don’t have a weeklong break in the fall semester until Thanksgiving, we all need to ensure we’re getting enough rest and relaxation.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KCEN

Central Texas drought felt 15 feet underground

WACO, Texas — Even 15 feet under, the cheese at Brazos Cheese Valley in Waco, Texas has felt the impacts of the lack of rain in Central Texas. Kevin Durkin, the owner of Brazos Valley Cheese, houses his dairy products in a cave he dug himself. In there, the cheese ages like fine wine.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

TSTC student restaurant reopens after two years

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas State Technical College’s Culinary Arts program has reopened its student-operated restaurant on the Waco campus for the fall semester. The College says this marked the first time the campus community and public could eat at the restaurant in person in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program served a Southern menu – featuring cornbread, grilled pork chops, Texas red chili and bananas Foster.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco Police search for missing teen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. BriAnna Franklin,18, was last seen before 5 a.m. at her home in the 4700 block of Hoddie Drive. According to police, the concern for Franklin is that she...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy